LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
LION E Mobility : appoints another CEO for LION Smart GmbH

03/09/2020 | 07:44pm EDT

LION E-Mobility AG appoints another CEO for LION Smart GmbH

09.03.2020

Baar (CH), March 9, 2020- LION E-Mobility AG ('LION'), a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has appointed another CEO of the operating subsidiary LION Smart GmbH (' LION Smart ').

With immediate effect, Thomas Hetmann takes on the role of Managing Director of LION Smart in addition to his role as CFO of LION Smart and LION AG thus strengthening the team in the current phase of growth that the Sogefi deal has boosted last week.

Alessio Basteri, President of the LION Board of Directors said: 'We are delighted that Thomas is supporting the LION Smart team as CEO, especially as we move into a more intensive phase of growth'

Thomas Hetmann, new CEO of LION Smart says: 'I am very much looking forward to contributing operationally my many years of experience in the automotive industry (e.g. CFO Schaeffler) and to actively supporting LION Smart in the next steps in strategic growth and driving this forward as CEO improving the internal structure and processes. '

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Sebastian During

Phone: +49 221 94991871

Mobile: ±49 151 58204309

e-mail: info@lionemobility.com

www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:43:07 UTC
Sector and Competitors
