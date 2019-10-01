Log in
LION E MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
LION E Mobility : names new CEO for LION Smart GmbH

0
10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

LION E-Mobility AG names new CEO for LION Smart GmbH

01.10.2019

Baar (CH), 01.10.2019 -LION E-Mobility AG ('LION'), a listed Swiss Holding with strategic Investments in electric storage systems and Lithium-Ion battery systems, is naming a new CEO of its operating Subsidiary LION Smart GmbH ('LION Smart').

Christian Kutscher is taking up the role of CEO at LION Smart in addition to his roles as Head of Investor Relations and Advisor to the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility with immediate effect to support the company in its current growth phase. Mr. Tobias Mayer can therefore be fully focused on his new role of CTO as the most recently developed 'Touch and Test LIGHT Battery Modules' are being finalised. Mr. Walter Wimmer will take on the role as Country Head Austria.

Christian Kutscherhas closely worked with LION in his role as Advisor Capital Markets and M&A the past two years. He will carry on with these responsibilities in addition to his new role as CEO, LION Smart and continues to advise LION's BoD on identifying and establishing potential Industry Partnerships. Before joining LION, Christian Kutscher has worked as Managing Director at JPM, the US-Bank.

Alessio Basteri, President of LION E-Mobility's BoD, says: 'We would like to thank Walter for his support all these years and look forward to his contribution as Country Head, where he can leverage his strong personal relationships. I welcome Christian and the entire team - the company will benefit from the new structure in terms of organization and efficiency to adress the next challenges'.

Tobias Mayer, CEO of LION E-Mobility and CTO LION Smart adds: 'We are excited that Christian is taking this operational role at LION Smart. We have now raised a meaningful amount of money to finalise the development of our LIGHT Battery. This now requires a strengthened focus on management, distribution, sales and Marketing. Christian, also given his capital market experience, is uniquely suited and will be a big support for our team.'

Christian Kutscher, CEO of LION Smart says: 'I am excited to join LION Smart at this stage to drive strategic growth now as CEO. It is essential that Tobias is fully focused on Technology now rather than any other aspect of the business. We expect to have a minimum of 12 test modules available shortly and be able to reach a new milestone as we go from R&D to engineering services to product development'.

Walter Wimmer, a long term MD and supporter of LION E-Mobility, will take on the role of Country Head Austria having worked on the development and management of LION Smart with Tobias Mayer over the past years.

Walter Wimmer, Country Head Austria says: 'It was my pleasure to work with a fantastic team. I see a tremendous opportunity for LION Smart as Mr. Kutscher takes over the role of CEO. The company will be in best hands as Christian will work with Mr. Tobias Mayer. I am excited to continue to support the company as Country Head Austria'.

About LION E-Mobility:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the E-Mobility sector, especially in the field of electric energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

The company owns 100% of the German company LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

Press contract:

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Quinger Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Mayer Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Hetmann Chief Financial Officer
Roland Josef Bopp Director
Alessio Basteri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION E MOBILITY AG7.60%31
CINTAS CORPORATION59.59%27 898
TELEPERFORMANCE42.48%12 633
EDENRED37.12%11 778
INTERTEK GROUP PLC14.13%11 015
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.19%10 837
