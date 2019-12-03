Lion One Metals : Announces Death of Director and Management Changes

North Vancouver, BC, December 2, 2019 - Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) announces with great sadness that Mr. John F. Robinson, an independent member of Lion One's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, has passed away. Mr. Robinson has been a director of Lion One since April 2017. Mr. Robinson's vast experience, insights, and contributions to Lion One were greatly valued by management and the Board of Directors, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Robinson's family.

The Company also announces that Mr. Ian Chang, Lion One's Chief Development Officer since April 2017, has resigned. Mr. Kevin Li, the Company's current Project Manager in Fiji since July 2017, will assume Mr. Chang's responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Chang for his efforts and contributions and wishes him success on his future projects and endeavours.

Lion One Metals Limited is focused on the development of its fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Gold Project in Fiji. For more information please visit: www.liononemetals.com

'Walter H. Berukoff'

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

Toll Free IR Line (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250

Email: info (@) liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.