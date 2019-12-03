Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lion One Metals Limited    LIO   CA5362161047

LION ONE METALS LIMITED

(LIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion One Metals : Announces Death of Director and Management Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:00am EST

North Vancouver, BC, December 2, 2019 - Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) announces with great sadness that Mr. John F. Robinson, an independent member of Lion One's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, has passed away. Mr. Robinson has been a director of Lion One since April 2017. Mr. Robinson's vast experience, insights, and contributions to Lion One were greatly valued by management and the Board of Directors, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Robinson's family.

The Company also announces that Mr. Ian Chang, Lion One's Chief Development Officer since April 2017, has resigned. Mr. Kevin Li, the Company's current Project Manager in Fiji since July 2017, will assume Mr. Chang's responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Chang for his efforts and contributions and wishes him success on his future projects and endeavours.

Lion One Metals Limited is focused on the development of its fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Gold Project in Fiji. For more information please visit: www.liononemetals.com

'Walter H. Berukoff'
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
Toll Free IR Line (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250
Email: info (@) liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Lion One Metals Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 05:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LION ONE METALS LIMITED
01:00aLION ONE METALS : Announces Death of Director and Management Changes
PU
11/14Lion One Announces $10 Million Private Placement of Units
NE
11/14LION ONE METALS : Announces $10 Million Private Placement of Units
EQ
11/07LION ONE METALS : Expands Navilawa Alkaline Gold System
EQ
11/07Lion One Expands Navilawa Alkaline Gold System
NE
10/01LION ONE METALS : Targets High-Grade Feeders Beneath Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Resour..
PU
10/01Lion One Targets High-Grade Feeder Beneath Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Resource, Fij..
NE
10/01LION ONE METALS : Targets High-Grade Feeder Beneath Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Resourc..
EQ
08/14LION ONE METALS : Commences Regional Geochemical Survey on the Tuvatu Alkaline G..
PU
08/14Lion One Commences Regional Geochemical Survey on the Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Pr..
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 99,0 M
Chart LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion One Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,96  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Harold Berukoff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tony Young Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Meli Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Mann Director & Managing Director
Kevin George Puil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION ONE METALS LIMITED139.51%74
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.80%31 482
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION20.35%29 668
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.10%15 935
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 274
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED48.66%14 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group