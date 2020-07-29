Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lion One Metals Limited    LIO   CA5362161047

LION ONE METALS LIMITED

(LIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion One Metals : News Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:51am EDT

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA-(Globe Newswire - July 23, 2020) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ('Lion One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as co-lead underwriters on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the 'Underwriters'), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a 'bought deal' private placement basis, 11,765,000 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of C$1.70 per Unit (the 'Issue Price'), for total gross proceeds of C$20,000,500 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a 'Common Share') in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant') of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a 'Warrant Share') at a price per Warrant Share of C$2.35 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering in Units (the 'Underwriters' Option'), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Tuvatu Gold Project, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 11, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the 'Compensation Options') as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lion One Metals LimitedLion One's flagship asset is 100% owned high grade Tuvatu Gold Project, located in Navilawa Caldera, a 5 mile diameter alkaline gold system in Fiji. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

For further information
Contact Investor Relations
Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250
Email: info@nullliononemetals.com
Website: www.liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'proposed', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Lion One Metals Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur LION ONE METALS LIMITED
01:51aLION ONE METALS : News Release
PU
07/27LION ONE METALS : Drills High-Grade Feeder Mineralization in Diamond Drill hole ..
AQ
07/24Lion One Drills High-Grade Feeder Mineralization in Diamond Drill Hole TUDDH5..
NE
07/24LION ONE METALS : Announces C$20 Million 'Bought Deal' Private Placement of Unit..
AQ
07/21Lion One Feeder Drill Hole Encounters Significant Gold Mineralization in Diam..
NE
07/21LION ONE METALS : Discovers Tuvatu Style Lodes at Banana Creek, Accelerates Dril..
AQ
07/20Lion One Discovers Tuvatu Style Lodes at Banana Creek; Accelerates Drilling
NE
06/11Lion One Commences Drilling at Navilawa Tuvatu, Fiji
NE
06/04LION ONE METALS : Appoints David Tretbar to the Board of Directors
AQ
06/03Lion One Appoints David Tretbar to Board of Directors
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,22 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2019 8,91 M 6,65 M 6,65 M
P/E ratio 2019 -32,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 270 M 202 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion One Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,05 CAD
Last Close Price 2,28 CAD
Spread / Highest target -3,51%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Harold Berukoff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tony Young Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Meli Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Mann Director & Managing Director
Kevin George Puil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION ONE METALS LIMITED35.71%202
NEWMONT CORPORATION57.86%55 410
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION58.29%50 709
POLYUS134.13%31 478
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.94.46%24 090
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED20.17%21 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group