Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  LionGold Corp Ltd    THEC   BMG5521X1092

LIONGOLD CORP LTD

(THEC)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::CHANGE OF NAME OF SUBSIDIARY - LIONGOLD CORP (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:22am EST
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui.
Tel: 6389 3000
Email: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com

Please refer to the attachment.

Disclaimer

LionGold Corp. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 10:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIONGOLD CORP LTD
05:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of name of subsidiary - liongold corp (singapore)..
PU
10/01LIONGOLD : Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 30 September 2019
AQ
09/30LIONGOLD : Receipt of the Listing and Quotation Notice from the SGX-ST
AQ
09/26LIONGOLD : Response to Queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Li..
AQ
07/17LIONGOLD : Change of Registered Office
AQ
06/28LIONGOLD : Financial Statements and Related Announcement Auditor's Comments of A..
AQ
06/10LIONGOLD : Extension of Long-Stop Date Subscription Agreement, Rcb Termination A..
AQ
2016Singapore Charges Three in Rigging That Saw Stocks Plunge by Billions
DJ
2015LIONGOLD : Posts S$73 Million Revenue, 45,000 Ounces Of Gold Produced At An All-..
PU
2014LIONGOLD : Reports 20% Increase In FY2014 Revenues To S$144.2 Million; Productio..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Soo Khoon Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liang Yao Executive Chairman
Sian Hin Goh Chief Financial Officer
Puong Yii Soo Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Kenneth Selvanayagam Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONGOLD CORP LTD0.00%23
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION36.86%18 679
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.39%10 578
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED174.17%5 098
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8.13%4 624
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED60.55%4 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group