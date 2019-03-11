Lionhub : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ABNLIONHUB GROUP LIMITED 29 119 999 441

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Choon Keng KHO Date of last notice 24 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd Khosland Management Pte Ltd Mr Kho has a relevant interest in each of the above entities. S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest. Date of change 8 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd 527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd Khosland Management Pte Ltd 3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 and 20,700,000 Class A Notes S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd 3,500,000 Class B Notes Class Class A Convertible Notes Number acquired Khosland Management Pte Ltd Subscription for 2,300,000 new Class A Notes Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation New Notes subscribed for at $0.05 per Note No. of securities held after change Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd 527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd Khosland Management Pte Ltd 3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 and 23,000,000 Class A Notes S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd 3,500,000 Class B Notes

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Subscribed $115,000 in total for new Notes

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? - If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? -

11 March 2019

