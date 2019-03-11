Lionhub : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ABNLIONHUB GROUP LIMITED 29 119 999 441
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Choon Keng KHO
Date of last notice
24 January 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd Khosland Management Pte Ltd
Mr Kho has a relevant interest in each of the above entities.
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.
Date of change
8 March 2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd 527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and
8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
Khosland Management Pte Ltd 3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 and
20,700,000 Class A Notes
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
3,500,000 Class B Notes
Class
Class A Convertible Notes
Number acquired
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
Subscription for 2,300,000 new Class A Notes
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
New Notes subscribed for at $0.05 per Note
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd 527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and
8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
Khosland Management Pte Ltd 3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020 and
23,000,000 Class A Notes
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
3,500,000 Class B Notes
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Subscribed $115,000 in total for new Notes
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
-
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
-
11 March 2019
