Lionhub : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

04/18/2019 | 02:18am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

LIONHUB GROUP LIMITED

ABN

29 119 999 441

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Choon Keng KHO

Date of last notice

11 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd

(including registered holder)

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Mr Kho has a relevant interest in each of the

above entities.

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr

Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Date of change

17 April 2019

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd

527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares;

and

8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at

$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020

The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held

across related entities of the Director, who

each have an interest in Lian Keng

Enterprises Pte Ltd

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and

6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at

$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020

and

23,000,000 Class A Notes

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

3,500,000 Class B Notes

Class

Class A Convertible Notes

Number acquired

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

Subscription for 1,700,000 new Class A Notes

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

New Notes subscribed for at $0.05 per Note

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd

527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares;

and

8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at

$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020

The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held

across related entities of the Director, who

each have an interest in Lian Keng

Enterprises Pte Ltd

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and

6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at

$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020

and

24,700,000 Class A Notes

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

3,500,000 Class B Notes

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Subscribed $85,000 in total for new Notes

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

Yes

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

No - the clearance was

the trade to proceed during this period?

confirmed on 18 April 2019.

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

The clearance was confirmed on

date was this provided?

18 April 2019.

18 April 2019

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Lionhub Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC
About