Lionhub : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
LIONHUB GROUP LIMITED
ABN
29 119 999 441
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Choon Keng KHO
Date of last notice
11 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
(including registered holder)
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Mr Kho has a relevant interest in each of the
above entities.
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr
Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.
Date of change
17 April 2019
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares;
and
8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at
$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held
across related entities of the Director, who
each have an interest in Lian Keng
Enterprises Pte Ltd
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and
6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at
$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
and
23,000,000 Class A Notes
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
3,500,000 Class B Notes
Class
Class A Convertible Notes
Number acquired
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
Subscription for 1,700,000 new Class A Notes
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
New Notes subscribed for at $0.05 per Note
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares;
and
8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at
$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held
across related entities of the Director, who
each have an interest in Lian Keng
Enterprises Pte Ltd
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
3,131,122 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and
6,262,244 Listed Options exercisable at
$0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
and
24,700,000 Class A Notes
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
3,500,000 Class B Notes
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Subscribed $85,000 in total for new Notes
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
Yes
detailed above traded during a +closed period
where prior written clearance was required?
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
No - the clearance was
the trade to proceed during this period?
confirmed on 18 April 2019.
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
The clearance was confirmed on
date was this provided?
18 April 2019.
18 April 2019
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Lionhub Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC