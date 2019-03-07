Log in
LIONHUB GROUP LTD

(LHB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/06
0.008 AUD   --.--%
05:59pLIONHUB : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:59pLIONHUB : Resignation of Patrick Kho as Director
PU
2018LIONHUB : Appendix 3B - Convertible Notes $92k
PU
Lionhub : Final Director's Interest Notice

03/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABNLIONHUB GROUP LIMITED 29 119 999 441

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Patrick Chuan Thye Kho

Date of last notice

11 December 2015

Date that director ceased to be director

7 March 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

11/3/2002

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd

The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd

Number & class of securities

527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

8 March 2019

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Lionhub Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 22:58:05 UTC
