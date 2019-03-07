Lionhub : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z
Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity ABNLIONHUB GROUP LIMITED 29 119 999 441
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Patrick Chuan Thye Kho
Date of last notice
11 December 2015
Date that director ceased to be director
7 March 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
The fully paid Ordinary Shares are held across related entities of the Director, who each have an interest in Lian Keng Enterprises Pte Ltd
Number & class of securities
527,415,032 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and 8,888,888 Listed Options exercisable at $0.22 on or before 4 December 2020
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
