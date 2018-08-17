Log in
LIONHUB GROUP LTD
Lionhub : Resignation of Jamie Khoo as a Director

08/17/2018 | 02:01am CEST

LionHub Group Limited

ABN 29 119 999 441

Level 3A, Hyde Park Tower

148 Elizabeth Street T:(61 2) 8281 3008 Sydney NSW 2000 F:(61 2) 8281 3030 www.lionhub.com.au

ASX Release (ASX Code: LHB)

17 AUGUST 2018

RESIGNATION OF JAMIE GEE CHOO KHOO AS A DIRECTOR

LionHub Group Limited (ASX: LHB) (LionHub or the Company) advises that Ms. Jamie Gee Choo Khoo has resigned a as a Director of the Company for personal reasons.

The Board and management of LionHub wish to formally acknowledge Ms. Khoo's significant contribution to the development of the Company over the last five years.

For further information:

Mr. Joseph Bek, Acting Chief Executive Officer + 612 8281 3008 or info@lionhub.com.au

About LionHub Group Limited

LionHub Group Limited is a publicly listed real estate development company focusing on technology park development in China. The Company's portfolio provides Australian investors with an early mover advantage in the mainland Chinese property sector.

LionHub enjoys the support of its major shareholder, the Lian Huat Group, with a 20 year history and extensive property interests across Singapore, Australia and China.

LionHub's focus is to provide an avenue for investors to exploit the potential offered by technology park developments in China, with the Company's first project being the Singapore Xuancheng Techno Park in Anhui Province.

Anhui Province is located in central China, with a large population of 60 million in an area of 139,600 km2. It lies in the hinterland of Yangtze Delta, with great economic development potential. The province is set to benefit from China's ongoing urbanisation of regional areas, with a current GDP per capita that is below the national level, and its proximity to the Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu growth belt as well as vast tourism and other resources such as transportation and a large population base.

Further information (including recent announcements and investor presentations) is available at the Company's web site: www.lionhub.com.au

Disclaimer

Lionhub Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:00:04 UTC
