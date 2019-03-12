Lionhub : Resignation of Joseph Bek as Chief Executive Officer

LionHub Group Limited

ABN 29 119 999 441

Level 3A, Hyde Park Tower

148 Elizabeth Street T:(61 2) 8281 3008 Sydney NSW 2000 F:(61 2) 8281 3030 www.lionhub.com.au

ASX Release (ASX Code: LHB)

13 March 2019

RESIGNATION OF MR. JOSEPH BEK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

LionHub Group Limited (ASX: LHB) (LionHub or the Company) advises that Mr. Joseph Bek has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Bek was originally appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer in March 2018 and has assisted advancing the Company's development interests in China.

The Board thanks Mr. Bek for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

For further information: info@lionhub.com.au

About LionHub Group Limited

LionHub Group Limited is a publicly listed real estate development company focusing on technology park development in China. The aims to provide Australian investors with an early mover advantage in the mainland Chinese property sector.

LionHub enjoys the support of its major shareholder, the Lian Huat Group, with a 20 year history and extensive property interests across Singapore, Australia and China.

LionHub's focus is to provide an avenue for investors to exploit the potential offered by technology park developments in China. The Company is currently seeking to advance the Xuancheng Singapore Techno Park in Anhui Province.

Anhui Province is located in central China, with a large population of 60 million in an area of 139,600 km2. It lies in the hinterland of Yangtze Delta, with great economic development potential. The province is set to benefit from China's ongoing urbanisation of regional areas, with a current GDP per capita that is below the national level, and its proximity to the Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu growth belt as well as vast tourism and other resources such as transportation and a large population base.

Further information is available at the Company's web site: www.lionhub.com.au