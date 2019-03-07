Log in
LIONHUB GROUP LTD

(LHB)
Lionhub : Resignation of Patrick Kho as Director

03/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

LionHub Group Limited

ABN 29 119 999 441

Level 3A, Hyde Park Tower

148 Elizabeth Street T:(61 2) 8281 3008 Sydney NSW 2000 F:(61 2) 8281 3030 www.lionhub.com.au

ASX Release (ASX Code: LHB)

8 March 2018

RESIGNATION OF PATRICK KHO AS A DIRECTOR

LionHub Group Limited (ASX: LHB) (LionHub or the Company) advises that Mr. Patrick Kho has resigned as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Patrick Kho was originally appointed as a Director on 24 September 2014 following the re-listing of the Company earlier that year and was instrumental in advancing the Company's development interests in China.

The Board thanks Mr. Patrick Kho's for his valuable contributions to the Company during his time as a Director and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

For further information:

Mr. Joseph Bek, Chief Executive Officer + 612 8281 3008 or info@lionhub.com.au

About LionHub Group Limited

LionHub Group Limited is a publicly listed real estate development company focusing on technology park development in China. The aims to provide Australian investors with an early mover advantage in the mainland Chinese property sector.

LionHub enjoys the support of its major shareholder, the Lian Huat Group, with a 20 year history and extensive property interests across Singapore, Australia and China.

LionHub's focus is to provide an avenue for investors to exploit the potential offered by technology park developments in China. The Company is currently seeking to advance the Xuancheng Singapore Techno Park in Anhui Province.

Anhui Province is located in central China, with a large population of 60 million in an area of 139,600 km2. It lies in the hinterland of Yangtze Delta, with great economic development potential. The province is set to benefit from China's ongoing urbanisation of regional areas, with a current GDP per capita that is below the national level, and its proximity to the Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu growth belt as well as vast tourism and other resources such as transportation and a large population base.

Further information is available at the Company's web site: www.lionhub.com.au

Disclaimer

Lionhub Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 22:58:05 UTC
