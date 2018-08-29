Lionhub : Siew Goh Appointed As a Director

LionHub Group Limited

ABN 29 119 999 441

Level 3A, Hyde Park Tower

148 Elizabeth Street T:(61 2) 8281 3008 Sydney NSW 2000 F:(61 2) 8281 3030 www.lionhub.com.au

ASX Release (ASX Code: LHB)

29 AUGUST 2018

APPOINTMENT OF SIEW GOH AS A DIRECTOR

LionHub Group Limited (ASX: LHB) (LionHub or the Company) is pleased to advise that Ms. Siew Goh has been appointed as a Director of the Company.

Ms Goh's was previously an Associate Director of Singapore based investment company, Temasek Holdings Limited (one of the biggest sovereign fund managers in the world) and has also spent several years working in Temasek's subsidiaries Temasek Management Services Pty Ltd and Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd.

She has extensive experience working in a regional corporate environment and has led a team to plan, organise and manage high profile events in Singapore, Asia and Europe for diplomats and senior regional corporate leaders. She has a diverse range of industry skills and experience in the areas of international corporate events management, marketing communications and strategic relations.

Ms Goh is the Head of Operations of LionHub Group Limited and a Director of Land & Homes Group Limited (ASX Code: LHM) and has been nominated as a director of LionHub Group Limited by Lian Huat Management Services Pte Ltd (a member of Lian Huat Group).

For further information:

Mr. Joseph Bek, Chief Executive Officer + 612 8281 3008 or info@lionhub.com.au

About LionHub Group Limited

LionHub Group Limited is a publicly listed real estate development company focusing on technology park development in China. The Company's portfolio provides Australian investors with an early mover advantage in the mainland Chinese property sector.

LionHub enjoys the support of its major shareholder, the Lian Huat Group, with a 20 year history and extensive property interests across Singapore, Australia and China.

LionHub's focus is to provide an avenue for investors to exploit the potential offered by technology park developments in China, with the Company's first project being the Singapore Xuancheng Techno Park in Anhui Province.

Anhui Province is located in central China, with a large population of 60 million in an area of 139,600 km2. It lies in the hinterland of Yangtze Delta, with great economic development potential. The province is set to benefit from China's ongoing urbanisation of regional areas, with a current GDP per capita that is below the national level, and its proximity to the Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu growth belt as well as vast tourism and other resources such as transportation and a large population base.

Further information (including recent announcements and investor presentations) is available at the Company's web site: www.lionhub.com.au