Lions Bay Announces Proposed Stock Split

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Lions Bay Mining Corp. (CSE: LBM) (OTC PINK: LMNGF) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that it intends to subdivide its share capital on a 1 old share for 2 new shares basis (the "Stock Split"), subject to receipt of approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In the event the Stock Split is completed, the outstanding common shares of the Company will increase from 10,727,428 to 21,454,856. The Company will disseminate a further news release upon receipt of acceptance from the CSE, which will set out the effective date of the Stock Split and information on how shareholders of the Company can obtain share certificates representing their post-Stock Split common shares.

About Lions Bay Mining Corp.

Lions Bay Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company, primarily focused on mineral properties in North America. Its primary asset is the FLV lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA commonly referred to as the "Fish Lake Project", which are subject to an option agreement with American Battery Metals Corp. The Company also holds an interest in the mineral claims located in the Upper Hyland River area of eastern Yukon Territory of Canada and common referred to as the "Hy and Jay Property", as well as an interest in the mineral claims located in the Yukon Territory of Canada, commonly referred to as the "VM" and the "VBA" properties.

