Lions Gate Entertain CL B : ERIN WESTERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF PRODUCTION FOR LIONSGATE MOTION PICTURE GROUP

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Westerman, one of the leading executives in charge of realigning Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group (MPG), has been promoted to MPG President of Production, it was jointly announced today by Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake and Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane.

Since joining Lionsgate in October of 2017, Westerman has served as Executive Vice President of Production, overseeing the creative production team. She has helped develop and execute Lionsgate's refocused film production strategy, targeting titles and filmmakers in the horror, action, faith, family and comedy sectors such as Rian Johnson's genre redefining Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others, to be released this Thanksgiving, and the UNTITLED CHARLES RANDOLPH/JAY ROACH Project directed by Jay Roach from Bron Studios starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. She was also instrumental in bringing the Point Grey partnership (Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg/James Weaver) and Megamix (Jonathan Levine) producing deal to the studio.

"Since joining Lionsgate, Erin has consistently demonstrated her outstanding taste for material as well as her keen eye for talent. Time and again, she has shown her leadership experience and steady hand while skillfully managing the process of assembling, producing and releasing a slate of studio films," said Kahane. "I could not ask for a more trusted creative partner to lead our film group as President of Production. This well-deserved promotion recognizes her important work for our company as well as the respect she has earned within our industry."

"I have been privileged to work with Nathan and Joe for many years and I'm endlessly inspired by their entrepreneurship and their passion for film and talent," said Westerman. "I was thrilled to come with them to Lionsgate and I'm honored to play a role in the film group's next chapter."

Added Drake, "Erin is a ferociously talented leader with exquisite taste. She has a relentless commitment to creative excellence ensuring that, for artists with a deep love of the theatrical experience, our studio is the home where they can truly thrive. Now she has the mandate and authority to deliver on that promise."

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Westerman was head of creative development at Good Universe, where she worked on such hit films as The Disaster Artist, Neighbors 2, Always Be My Maybe, and Don't Breathe. She also spent 5 years as a production executive at Walt Disney Studios where she oversaw production on such hit films as Cinderella directed by Kenneth Branagh, and Into The Woods, directed by Rob Marshall, among many others.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

Steve Elzer

Elzer & Associates

steve@elzerassociates.com

(213) 607-3591

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erin-westerman-named-president-of-production-for-lionsgate-motion-picture-group-300885862.html

SOURCE Lionsgate