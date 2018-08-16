Lions Gate Entertain CL B : LIONSGATE SIGNS OVERALL DEAL WITH EMMY® AND GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARD WINNER JENNY BICKS TO DEVELOP NEW TELEVISION SERIES

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has signed an overall television deal with Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning writer-producer Jenny Bicks to develop and produce original television series. The deal was announced today by Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs.

Bicks has written and produced a string of notable television series including the multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning phenomenon "Sex and the City" as well as "The Big C." She's also currently shepherding the HBO series "Divorce," reuniting her with Golden Globe® winner Sarah Jessica Parker. Other credits include creating the ABC series "Men in Trees," producing and writing "Dawson's Creek" and films like the Oscar® nominated The Greatest Showman and Rio 2, serving as a writer for both films.

"Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her to our creative team," said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. "She's an incredibly talented multi-hyphenate, and we look forward to working with her on premium, breakthrough original programming for our television slate."

"I'm thrilled to join Kevin, Sandra, Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate family through this new partnership," said Bicks. "I've always enjoyed Lionsgate's cutting-edge programming. They're not afraid to support a creator's unique vision and I'm excited to add my voice to their chorus."

Bicks is the latest creative to join Lionsgate Television's roster of elite talent relationships that already includes Justin Simien (Dear White People), Yvette Lee Bowser (Black-ish), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O'Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Nashville's Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, and Dexter's John Goldwyn, among others.

Bicks is represented by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

