Lions Gate Entertainment : "FLORIDA GIRLS" CREATOR AND STAR LAURA CHINN SIGNS OVERALL TELEVISION DEAL WITH LIONSGATE

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(LGF.B)
02/11/2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Writer, actor and producer Laura Chinn, the versatile creator of Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media's critically-acclaimed comedy series "Florida Girls," has signed an overall television deal with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to develop and produce scripted original series, it was announced today by Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs.

"Florida Girls," a laugh-out-loud comedy that has received rave reviews in its debut season, has already been renewed for a second season on Pop TV. Chinn is also known for her work on the Lionsgate feature film Warrior, Emmy® winner "Children's Hospital," Golden Globe® winning "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Mick."

"Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today's television audiences, and we're fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator," said Beggs. "We're very proud of the work we're already doing together and can't wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter."

"When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision," said Chinn. "It's refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together."

Chinn is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, Hansen Jacobson and ID.

Chinn joins Lionsgate's portfolio of A-list talent relationships that includes Courtney Kemp, 3 Arts Entertainment, the Tannenbaum Company, Paul Feig, BBC Studios, Erik Feig's Picturestart, Universal Music Group, Mary J. Blige, Eugenio Derbez, Yvette Lee Bowser, Mona Scott-Young, the Erwin Brothers, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver's Point Grey Pictures.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. Lionsgate film and television properties also support a global network of location-based entertainment and other branded attractions as well as a robust video game business. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base. 

For media inquiries, please contact: 

Cristina Castañeda
CCastaneda@lionsgate.com
(310) 255-5114

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-girls-creator-and-star-laura-chinn-signs-overall-television-deal-with-lionsgate-301002612.html

SOURCE Lionsgate


© PRNewswire 2020
