Lions Gate Entertainment : Warner TV Acquires Lionsgate's High-Concept Drama Series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for France

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner TV, a WarnerMedia television channel, today announced that it has licensed the critically-acclaimed high-concept drama "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" from global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) for broadcasting in France. "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will air on May 19th on Warner TV.

"Zoey's" stars Jane Levy (Suburgatory), Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Alex Newell (Glee), John Clarence Stewart (What/If), Golden Globe® winner Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) and Oscar© winner Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth) along with special guest star Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls). The series is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment.

Created by Austin Winsberg, "Zoey's" tells the story of Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is a unique, fun and emotionally captivating series that will resonate with audiences in France and around the world," said Lionsgate President of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis. "We're proud to partner with WarnerMedia in bringing this premium property to their viewers."

"We are super happy to welcome Zoey and her extraordinary playlist to Warner TV France," said Julien Borde, Head of Kids and General Entertainment Channels at WarnerMedia France and Africa. "This new Lionsgate property is a truly innovative idea brought by a world-class creative team. Musically adventurous, heartfelt and intriguing, the show has everything to entertain Warner TV fans."

The musical drama marks a new genre and the latest addition to Warner TV's Emotions en Séries programming. The acquisition comes after the channel's recent launches of "Veronica Mars," "Six," the medical series "The Resident," and the upcoming "Trust Me-Paranoia" and "Line of Duty."

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is broadcast in the U.S. on NBC and the pilot was the network's widest digital launch in its history. Winsberg is the writer and executive producer of the series. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles, Gretchen Berg, Aaron Harberts and Adam Davidson also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Sam Laybourne, and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante and Michele Greco serving as producers.

