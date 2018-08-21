Lionsgold : Readmission Update

Lionsgold Limited

('Lionsgold', 'LION' or the 'Company')

Readmission Update

Lionsgold (LSE: LION), the gold company focused on the exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, including the development of the gold currency Goldbloc®, is pleased to provide the following update.

Further to the announcement of 11 May 2018, Lionsgold has been expanding its business proposition and key personnel, including targeting suitable additions to augment the Board in September/October. Concurrently Lionsgold continues to work with its advisers on the process required for readmission to trading on AIM of its ordinary shares. The Directors now expect that the readmission process will be completed in the fourth quarter of this calendar year instead of late Q3, 2018. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Enquiries:

Lionsgold Limited Cameron Parry (Chief Executive Officer) Tel: +44 (0)20 8065 0215 WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tim Feather/Chris Viggor Tel: +44 (0)113 394 6600 Smaller Company Capital Limited (Broker) Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate Tel: +44 (0)20 3651 2911

About LIONSGOLD Limited (LSE: LION)

Lionsgold is a London Stock Exchange AIM market quoted, gold-focused company involved in the exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, with gold assets in India and Finland and a wholly owned financial technology company developing the digital gold currency, Goldbloc®.

Lionsgold's three core focuses are:

· Strategic partnership with leading India gold exploration and mine development company, Geomysore, in which Lionsgold holds 21.65%;

· Developing the digital gold currency Goldbloc® under its wholly owned financial technology subsidiary and 12.5% holding in banking platform developer Railsbank Technology Ltd, to enable customers to utilise direct ownership of physical gold as a currency via the international banking system (www.goldbloc.com); and

· Gold exploration and production in Finland via 30% ownership of Finnish joint venture.