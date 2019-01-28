Liontown Resources : 16,000m resource expansion drilling program commences

Major resource expansion drilling program commences at Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, WA

16,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program designed to further expand and upgrade the current 21.2Mt high-grade lithium-tantalum Resource

HIGHLIGHTS

• Previous work has delineated a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5, 75% of which is in the higher-confidence Measured and Indicated categories.

• Scoping Study based on this Resource confirms the potential to develop a commercially viable, standalone mining operation.

• Optimisation work indicates that the conceptual open pits in the Scoping Study are constrained by limit of drill data.

• New drilling program to commence in early February 2019 targeting immediate extensions of the current Mineral Resource.

Further to the highly encouraging Scoping Study results released this week for its 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project (see ASX release dated 29th January 2019), Liontown Resources (ASX: LTR; "Liontown") is pleased to announce the commencement of a major new resource expansion drilling program.

The results of the Scoping Study have confirmed the potential of the Kathleen Valley Project to support a viable, standalone 2Mtpa mining and processing operation based on the maiden Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5, announced in September last year (see ASX release dated 4th September 2018).

Optimisation work completed as part of the Scoping Study indicates that the proposed open pits are largely constrained by the available drill data and that further drilling is warranted to expand the Mineral Resource.

As a result, the Liontown Board has approved the commencement of further studies to support a Feasibility Study, as well as a new drilling programme aimed at significantly expanding the current Mineral Resource estimate.

A resource extension Exploration Target of 8.5 - 16Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O has been defined based on testing immediate extensions of the current Mineral Resource estimate (see Figure 1/Table 1).

The potential grade and tonnage of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an expanded Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an expanded Mineral Resource. See Table 1 for full explanation of assumptions used to estimate ranges.

Results from the upcoming drilling program will be used to prepare an updated Mineral Resource estimate which will then be incorporated into ongoing feasibility studies. An increased Mineral Resource may substantially add to the current 8-9 year mine life indicated by the Scoping Study, which determined an optimal mining rate of 2Mtpa of ore.

The drilling program is scheduled to commence in early February 2019 and will comprise 90-100 RC holes for a total of 16,000m. Drilling will be undertaken by two rigs and it is estimated it will take 2-3 months to complete.

The program will be divided into two phases, with an initial phase designed to confirm the continuity of mineralised pegmatites and a second phase that will infill the drill spacing to 50 x 50m, which will enable the preparation of an updated Mineral resource estimate.

The planned drilling is also designed to upgrade existing Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured and Indicated.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

29th January 2019

The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Metallurgy for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Highly encouraging results from initial metallurgical test work at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project, WA" released on the 12th November 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Maiden 21 million tonne Lithium-Tantalum Mineral Resource sets strong growth foundation for Liontown at Kathleen Valley" released on the 4th September 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. The potential tonnage and grade ranges are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Figure 1: Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project - Plan show surface projection of Li2O block model used to prepare maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and immediate extensions to be tested by further RC drilling.

Table 1: Kathleen Valley Project - Exploration target parameters and assumptions

Parameter

Mt MannKathleen's Corner (NW)Kathleen's Corner (SE)Rationale

Combined strike length of pegmatites

700 - 800m

300

200

Average cumulative true width

12 - 20m

12 -18m

Down Dip extent Specific gravity

100 - 125m 2.75

250 - 350m 2.75

500 - 600m 2.75

Based on previous drilling and extrapolation of block model used in preparation of maiden

Mineral Resource Estimate (released 4th

September 2018)Measured from diamond core drilling

Total tonnage

2.3 - 5.5Mt

2.5 - 5.2Mt

4.1 - 5.0MtStrike x width x dip x

S.G

Average grade

1.2 - 1.5%

1.2 - 1.5%

