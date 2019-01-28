Liontown Resources : 16,000m resource expansion drilling program commences

Major resource expansion drilling program commences at Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, WA
16,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program designed to further expand and upgrade the current 21.2Mt high-grade lithium-tantalum Resource
HIGHLIGHTS
-
• Previous work has delineated a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5, 75% of which is in the higher-confidence Measured and Indicated categories.
-
• Scoping Study based on this Resource confirms the potential to develop a commercially viable, standalone mining operation.
-
• Optimisation work indicates that the conceptual open pits in the Scoping Study are constrained by limit of drill data.
-
• New drilling program to commence in early February 2019 targeting immediate extensions of the current Mineral Resource.
Further to the highly encouraging Scoping Study results released this week for its 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project (see ASX release dated 29th January 2019), Liontown Resources (ASX: LTR; "Liontown") is pleased to announce the commencement of a major new resource expansion drilling program.
The results of the Scoping Study have confirmed the potential of the Kathleen Valley Project to support a viable, standalone 2Mtpa mining and processing operation based on the maiden Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5, announced in September last year (see ASX release dated 4th September 2018).
Optimisation work completed as part of the Scoping Study indicates that the proposed open pits are largely constrained by the available drill data and that further drilling is warranted to expand the Mineral Resource.
As a result, the Liontown Board has approved the commencement of further studies to support a Feasibility Study, as well as a new drilling programme aimed at significantly expanding the current Mineral Resource estimate.
A resource extension Exploration Target of 8.5 - 16Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O has been defined based on testing immediate extensions of the current Mineral Resource estimate (see Figure 1/Table 1).
The potential grade and tonnage of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an expanded Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an expanded Mineral Resource. See Table 1 for full explanation of assumptions used to estimate ranges.
Results from the upcoming drilling program will be used to prepare an updated Mineral Resource estimate which will then be incorporated into ongoing feasibility studies. An increased Mineral Resource may substantially add to the current 8-9 year mine life indicated by the Scoping Study, which determined an optimal mining rate of 2Mtpa of ore.
The drilling program is scheduled to commence in early February 2019 and will comprise 90-100 RC holes for a total of 16,000m. Drilling will be undertaken by two rigs and it is estimated it will take 2-3 months to complete.
The program will be divided into two phases, with an initial phase designed to confirm the continuity of mineralised pegmatites and a second phase that will infill the drill spacing to 50 x 50m, which will enable the preparation of an updated Mineral resource estimate.
The planned drilling is also designed to upgrade existing Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured and Indicated.
DAVID RICHARDS
Managing Director
29th January 2019
The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Metallurgy for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Highly encouraging results from initial metallurgical test work at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project, WA" released on the 12th November 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Maiden 21 million tonne Lithium-Tantalum Mineral Resource sets strong growth foundation for Liontown at Kathleen Valley" released on the 4th September 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. The potential tonnage and grade ranges are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Figure 1: Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project - Plan show surface projection of Li2O block model used to prepare maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and immediate extensions to be tested by further RC drilling.
Table 1: Kathleen Valley Project - Exploration target parameters and assumptions
Mt MannKathleen's Corner (NW)Kathleen's Corner (SE)Rationale
Combined strike length of pegmatites
700 - 800m
300
200
Average cumulative true width
12 - 20m
12 -18m
Down Dip extent Specific gravity
100 - 125m 2.75
250 - 350m 2.75
Based on previous drilling and extrapolation of block model used in preparation of maiden
Mineral Resource Estimate (released 4th
September 2018)Measured from diamond core drilling
Total tonnage
2.3 - 5.5Mt
2.5 - 5.2Mt
4.1 - 5.0MtStrike x width x dip x
S.G
Average grade
1.2 - 1.5%
1.2 - 1.5%
APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 Criteria
The table below summaries the assessment and reporting criteria used for the Kathleen's Corner and Mt Mann deposits, Kathleen Valley Lithium Project Mineral Resource estimate and reflects the guidelines in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012).
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
-
• Sub-surface samples have been collected by reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling techniques (see below).
-
• Drillholes are oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of the mineralised trend except in rare occasions where limited access necessitates otherwise.
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
-
• RC samples are collected by the metre from the drill rig cyclone as two 1 m cone split samples in calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining bags.
-
• The 1 m samples from the cyclone are retained for check analysis. Only samples of pegmatite and adjacent wall rock (~4 m) are collected for assay.
-
• Diamond core has been sampled in intervals of ~ 1 m (up to 1.18 m) where possible, otherwise intervals less than 1 m have been selected based on geological boundaries. Geological boundaries have not been crossed by sample intervals.
|
Drilling techniques
|
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
|
Drilling techniques used at Kathleen Valley comprise:
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
-
• Reverse Circulation (RC/5.5") with a face sampling hammer
-
• HQ Diamond Core, standard tube to a depth of ~200-250 m.
-
• PQ Diamond Core, standard tube to a depth of ~200m.
-
• Diamond core holes drilled directly from surface or from bottom of RC precollars. Core orientation was provided by an ACT REFLEX (ACT II RD) tool.
|
Drill sample recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
|
-
• Sample recoveries are estimated for RC by correlating sample heights in the green mining bag to estimate a recovery for each metre.
-
• For diamond core the recovery is measured and recorded for every metre.
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
|
-
• RC drill collars are sealed to prevent sample loss and holes are normally drilled dry to prevent poor recoveries and contamination caused by water ingress. Wet intervals are noted in case of unusual results.
-
• For diamond core loss, core blocks have been inserted in sections where core loss has occurred. This has then been written on the block and recorded during the logging process and with detailed photography of dry and wet core.
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
|
-
• All RC drillholes are logged on 1 m intervals and the following observations recorded:
-
o Recovery, quality (i.e. degree of contamination), wet/dry, hardness, colour, grainsize, texture, mineralogy, lithology, structure type and intensity, pegmatite and vein type and %, lithium mineralogy and %, alteration assemblage, UV fluorescence.
-
• Diamond core is logged in its entirety as per detailed geological description listed above. Geotechnical logging has been completed for the entire hole.
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
-
• Logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates.
-
• Diamond core is photographed post metre marking, for the entire length of the hole, two trays at a time, wet and dry.
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
|
-
• The core has been cut in half and then quartered for sample purposes. Half core will be used for metallurgical studies with the remaining quarter stored as a library sample.
-
• Density measurements have been taken on all quarter core samples using the Archimedes method.
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|