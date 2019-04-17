Liontown Resources : Amended Appendix 3B

17 April 2019

Appendix 3B Amended

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") advises that the Appendix 3B lodged on 28 March 2019 included a minor error.

Please see attached amended Appendix 3B which corrects item 3 for the exercise price of the unlisted options which should have been $0.035 instead of $0.02.

For further information please contact:

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Liontown Resources Limited

Tel: (08) 9322 7431