Liontown Resources : Amended Appendix 3B

1
+Class of +securities issued or
1.
Fully paid ordinary shares
to be issued
2.
Unlisted Options
2
Number of +securities issued or
to be issued (if known) or
1.
81,687,679 fully paid ordinary shares issued
maximum
number
which
may
as part of the shortfall under the 1 for 5 non-
be issued
renounceable pro rata entitlement offer,
announced on 14 February 2019 (Rights
Issue).
2. 15,000,000 unlisted options issued as
partial consideration for services provided
to the Company in connection with the
recent placement and underwriting of the
Rights Issue (Options)
3
Principal
terms
of
the
1.
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
+securities
(e.g.
if
options,
exercise price and expiry date;
2.
Unlisted Options are being issued for nil
if partly paid +securities, the
cash consideration and are exercisable at
amount outstanding
and
due
$0.035 each, expiring 28 March 2022.
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
1.Yes
2.No, the Options are unquoted. Shares issued upon exercise of the Options will rank equally with existing ordinary shares.
1.$0.02 per share.
2.Options are issued as partial consideration for fees in connection with the share placement on 26 February 2019 and Rights Issue.
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
1.Funds raised from the Rights Issue will be used for exploration, metallurgy and feasibility study activities on the Company's existing projects, as well as for general working capital and for issue costs.
2.The Options were issued as partial consideration for fees in connection with the share placement on 26 February 2019 and the Rights Issue.
Yes
27 November 2018
15,000,000 unlisted options
6d
Number of +securities issued
Nil
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued
Nil
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
Number of +securities issued
81,687,679 (exception 3)
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least
75% of 15 day VWAP as
calculated under rule
7.1A.3?
Include the +issue date and
both values. Include the source
of the VWAP calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date
on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Listing Rule 7.1: 15,117,780
issue capacity under rule 7.1
Listing Rule 7.1A: 134,078,520
and rule 7.1A - complete
Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
28 March 2019.
Note: The issue date may be
prescribed by ASX (refer to the
definition of issue date in rule
19.12). For example, the issue
date for a pro rata entitlement
issue must comply with the
applicable
timetable
in
Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of
Appendix 3B.
8
Number
and +class
of all
Number
+Class
1,510,785,201
Fully Paid Ordinary
+securities
quoted on
ASX
Shares
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9
Number
and
+class of
all
Number
+Class
Unlisted Options
+securities not quoted on ASX
Exercise
Expiry
(including
the
+securities
in
Price
section 2 if applicable)
9,300,000
$0.035
31.03.2021
18,700,000
$0.02
31.10.2022
5,000,000
$0.026
22.10.2020
750,000
$0.05
30.04.2021
24,750,000
$0.035
28.11.2023
15,000,000
$0.035
28.03.2022
Performance Rights
Expiry
1,000,00013.09.2020
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
N/A
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval N/A required?
12Is the issue renounceable or N/A non-renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A
be offered
14+Class of +securities to which N/A the offer relates
15+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
16Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:32:05 UTC