LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
0.024 AUD   -7.69%
Liontown Resources : Amended Appendix 3B

04/17/2019 | 04:33am EDT

17 April 2019

Appendix 3B Amended

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") advises that the Appendix 3B lodged on 28 March 2019 included a minor error.

Please see attached amended Appendix 3B which corrects item 3 for the exercise price of the unlisted options which should have been $0.035 instead of $0.02.

For further information please contact:

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Liontown Resources Limited

Tel: (08) 9322 7431

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or

1.

Fully paid ordinary shares

to be issued

2.

Unlisted Options

2

Number of +securities issued or

to be issued (if known) or

1.

81,687,679 fully paid ordinary shares issued

maximum

number

which

may

as part of the shortfall under the 1 for 5 non-

be issued

renounceable pro rata entitlement offer,

announced on 14 February 2019 (Rights

Issue).

2. 15,000,000 unlisted options issued as

partial consideration for services provided

to the Company in connection with the

recent placement and underwriting of the

Rights Issue (Options)

3

Principal

terms

of

the

1.

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+securities

(e.g.

if

options,

exercise price and expiry date;

2.

Unlisted Options are being issued for nil

if partly paid +securities, the

cash consideration and are exercisable at

amount outstanding

and

due

$0.035 each, expiring 28 March 2022.

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

1.Yes

2.No, the Options are unquoted. Shares issued upon exercise of the Options will rank equally with existing ordinary shares.

1.$0.02 per share.

2.Options are issued as partial consideration for fees in connection with the share placement on 26 February 2019 and Rights Issue.

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

1.Funds raised from the Rights Issue will be used for exploration, metallurgy and feasibility study activities on the Company's existing projects, as well as for general working capital and for issue costs.

2.The Options were issued as partial consideration for fees in connection with the share placement on 26 February 2019 and the Rights Issue.

Yes

27 November 2018

15,000,000 unlisted options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6d

Number of +securities issued

Nil

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued

Nil

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

81,687,679 (exception 3)

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least

75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated under rule

7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and

both values. Include the source

of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1: 15,117,780

issue capacity under rule 7.1

Listing Rule 7.1A: 134,078,520

and rule 7.1A - complete

Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

28 March 2019.

Note: The issue date may be

prescribed by ASX (refer to the

definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue

date for a pro rata entitlement

issue must comply with the

applicable

timetable

in

Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of

Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of all

Number

+Class

1,510,785,201

Fully Paid Ordinary

+securities

quoted on

ASX

Shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

9

Number

and

+class of

all

Number

+Class

Unlisted Options

+securities not quoted on ASX

Exercise

Expiry

(including

the

+securities

in

Price

section 2 if applicable)

9,300,000

$0.035

31.03.2021

18,700,000

$0.02

31.10.2022

5,000,000

$0.026

22.10.2020

750,000

$0.05

30.04.2021

24,750,000

$0.035

28.11.2023

15,000,000

$0.035

28.03.2022

Performance Rights

Expiry

1,000,00013.09.2020

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval N/A required?

12Is the issue renounceable or N/A non-renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

14+Class of +securities to which N/A the offer relates

15+Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:32:05 UTC
