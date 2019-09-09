Liontown Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

I am pleased to report on what has been a year of significant accomplishment for your Company, with the many milestones achieved transforming Liontown in short order from junior explorer to an emerging developer owning a globally significant lithium resource.

This fast-paced and exciting period has been driven largely by our success in rapidly expanding our flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project from a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 21.2Mt at 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 last year, with an impressive 353% increase to the current MRE of 74.9 million tonnes at 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 in July 2019.

The size, grade and location of the Kathleen Valley deposit make it stand out amongst its peers and has rapidly elevated the project to become the 5th largest hard rock lithium resource in Australia.

The current MRE forms part of a larger high-grade mineralised system at Kathleen Valley which has so far been defined over a strike length of at least 1km. The Resource remains open both at depth and along strike and offers significant potential for further growth.

At the time of writing, a resource expansion drilling program is in full swing and I am confident this will be a catalyst to deliver further value for Shareholders over the coming months. The completion of the current Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in Q4 2019, and the commencement of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) immediately thereafter remain Liontown's unwavering objective.

With Kathleen Valley as our cornerstone asset, Liontown is ideally positioned to become a significant player in the global battery metals space through the construction of a standalone mining operation in a well-established mining district of Western Australia.

Ensuring that Liontown is at the fore front of the next generation of successful lithium producers remains at the core of our strategy. The Company has placed a high priority on metallurgical studies with the objective of designing a flow sheet that will optimise grade and recoveries. We believe this ongoing emphasis on test work will deliver a superior end product, enabling the Company to avoid some of the issues currently being experienced in the lithium industry.

Liontown is well-funded to maintain its exploration and development momentum following two capital raisings delivering ~$24.6 million during the calendar year. The raisings collectively strengthened our share register and capital base, with the introduction of several institutional investors alongside continued strong support from our existing Shareholders.

Our strong financial position means we can progress Kathleen Valley at full pace while also continuing to advance a second major lithium discovery at our Buldania Project. The appeal of this project lies not only in the potential of the discovery but also in its strategic location within a lithium-rich mineral province supported by excellent infrastructure with the port of Esperance only ~230km to the south.

Further resource definition drilling was recently completed at Buldania and the early results have confirmed the potential for significant widths and grades over an extended strike length of >1.4km. At the time of finalising this report,