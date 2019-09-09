Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

Liontown Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

09/09/2019

Contents

Chairman's Letter

1

Operating and Financial Review

4

Mineral Resource Statement

15

Tenement Schedule

18

Directors' Report

19

Auditor's Independence Declaration

29

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

31

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

32

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

33

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

34

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

35

Directors' Declaration

55

Independent Auditor's Report

56

ASX Additional Information

59

Corporate Directory

DIRECTORS

Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder

Chairman

David Ross Richards

Managing Director

Craig Russell Williams

Non-executive Director

Anthony James Cipriano

Non-executive Director

Steven John Micheil Chadwick

Non-executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Kym Verheyen

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street

WEST PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6005

Tel:

(+61 8) 9322 7431

Fax:

(+61 8) 9322 5800

Web:

www.ltresources.com.au

AUDITORS

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6000

SHARE REGISTRY

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6000

Tel: 1300 557 010

HOME EXCHANGE

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152- 158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6000

ASX CODES

Share Code: LTR

O

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Tim Goyder

Chairman

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to report on what has been a year of significant accomplishment for your Company, with the many milestones achieved transforming Liontown in short order from junior explorer to an emerging developer owning a globally significant lithium resource.

This fast-paced and exciting period has been driven largely by our success in rapidly expanding our flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project from a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 21.2Mt at 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 last year, with an impressive 353% increase to the current MRE of 74.9 million tonnes at 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 in July 2019.

The size, grade and location of the Kathleen Valley deposit make it stand out amongst its peers and has rapidly elevated the project to become the 5th largest hard rock lithium resource in Australia.

The current MRE forms part of a larger high-grade mineralised system at Kathleen Valley which has so far been defined over a strike length of at least 1km. The Resource remains open both at depth and along strike and offers significant potential for further growth.

At the time of writing, a resource expansion drilling program is in full swing and I am confident this will be a catalyst to deliver further value for Shareholders over the coming months. The completion of the current Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in Q4 2019, and the commencement of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) immediately thereafter remain Liontown's unwavering objective.

With Kathleen Valley as our cornerstone asset, Liontown is ideally positioned to become a significant player in the global battery metals space through the construction of a standalone mining operation in a well-established mining district of Western Australia.

Ensuring that Liontown is at the fore front of the next generation of successful lithium producers remains at the core of our strategy. The Company has placed a high priority on metallurgical studies with the objective of designing a flow sheet that will optimise grade and recoveries. We believe this ongoing emphasis on test work will deliver a superior end product, enabling the Company to avoid some of the issues currently being experienced in the lithium industry.

Liontown is well-funded to maintain its exploration and development momentum following two capital raisings delivering ~$24.6 million during the calendar year. The raisings collectively strengthened our share register and capital base, with the introduction of several institutional investors alongside continued strong support from our existing Shareholders.

Our strong financial position means we can progress Kathleen Valley at full pace while also continuing to advance a second major lithium discovery at our Buldania Project. The appeal of this project lies not only in the potential of the discovery but also in its strategic location within a lithium-rich mineral province supported by excellent infrastructure with the port of Esperance only ~230km to the south.

Further resource definition drilling was recently completed at Buldania and the early results have confirmed the potential for significant widths and grades over an extended strike length of >1.4km. At the time of finalising this report,

1 | CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

work is about to commence on preparing a maiden MRE, which is likely to be completed by November this year.

Liontown's rapid progress - and the increase in the Company's market capitalisation to ~$144 million at the time of writing - has coincided with a significant pull-back in the lithium sector. Based on our own market intelligence and interactions with prospective customers, we believe this situation is temporary and that the long-term future outlook for lithium demand remains extremely robust.

The emergence of electric vehicles, powered by lithium-ion batteries, is reflected in global commitments by leading auto-makers who are reported to be investing ~US$225 billion on developing over 200 new models of plug-in vehicles by 2023. Liontown's timeline to produce battery- grade lithium concentrate within 3-5 years will hopefully coincide with the forecast surge in demand for lithium raw materials.

In conclusion, our many achievements over the past year are testament to the hard work and leadership of our

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Managing Director, David Richards and our dedicated and skilled team. I would also like to thank our Shareholders and my fellow directors, executives, employees and contractors for their continued and valued support.

I can assure Shareholders that your Board has a laser-like focus on building value through the completion of the PFS and subsequent DFS, with the ultimate goal to minimise risk and maximise return.

I am extremely optimistic about the long-term future of the Company and believe 2020 will provide further significant opportunity for growth and progress which I look forward to sharing with you.

Yours faithfully,

Tim Goyder

Chairman

2019 Key Highlights

  • Kathleen Valley Project: Drilling completed in June 2019 delineated Australia's 5th largest lithium deposit with a Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5, 83% of which is in the higher-confidence Measured and Indicated categories.
  • Buldania Project: Latest resource definition drilling has extended previously defined mineralisation at Anna prospect to the south-east under shallow cover over a strike length >1.4km, as a precursor to a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.
  • Continued advancement of our battery metals portfolio, with both Projects wholly-owned and located in globally recognised and established mining regions.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES ANNUAL REPORT 2019 | 2

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
