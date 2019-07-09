Liontown Resources : Appendix 3B - Exercise of Unlisted Options
07/09/2019 | 10:53pm EDT
Name of entity
Liontown Resources Limited
ABN
39 118 153 825
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
+Class of +securities issued or Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ( Shares) to be issued
2 Number of
+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
6,500,000 Shares following the exercise of unlisted options.
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date;
if partly paid
+securities, the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
4 Do the
+securities rank equally Yes in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional
+securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5
Issue price or consideration
3,250,000 @ 3.5 cents
2,500,000 @ 2.6 cents
750,000 @ 5 cents
6
Purpose of the issue
Issue of shares on the exercise of unlisted
(If issued as consideration for
options.
the acquisition of assets, clearly
identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an
+eligible entity
Yes
that
has obtained
security
holder approval under rule
7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b -
6h in relation to the +securities
the subject of this Appendix 3B
,
and comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
27 November 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
with
security holder
approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
with
security holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
6f
Number of
+securities issued
6,500,000 (exception 4)
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If
+securities issued under rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least
75% of 15 day VWAP as
calculated under rule
7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and
both values. Include the source
of the VWAP calculation.
6h
If
+securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Listing Rule 7.1: 229,907,780
issue capacity under rule 7.1
Listing Rule 7.1A: 153,938,520
and rule 7.1A - complete
Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
9 July 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8
Number
and
+class
of all
Number
+Class
1,539,385,201
Fully Paid Ordinary
+securities
quoted on
ASX
Shares
(
including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9
Number
and
+class of
all
Number
+Class
Unlisted Options
+securities not quoted on ASX
Exercise
Expiry
(including
the
+securities
in
Price
section 2 if applicable)
7,800,000
$0.035
31.03.2021
18,700,000
$0.02
31.10.2022
2,500,000
$0.026
22.10.2020
22,000,000
$$0.035
28.11.2023
14,900,000
$0.035
28.03.2022
Performance Rights
Expiry
1,000,000
13.09.2020
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
N/A
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval N/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or N/A non-renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the
+securities will
N/A
be offered
+Class of +securities to which N/A the offer relates
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
18 Names of countries in which the N/A
entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission
Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
26
Date
entitlement
and N/A
acceptance form and
offer
documents will be sent to
persons entitled
If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
a broker?
31
How do security holders sell
part
N/A
