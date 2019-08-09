Liontown Resources : Appendix 3B - Placement and Exercise of Options

Appendix 3B Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited ABN 39 118 153 825 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). + Class of + securities issued or to be issued Number of + securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Principal terms of the + securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid + securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if + convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) 138,083,335 Shares issued pursuant to a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors announced on 2 August 2019. 100,000 Shares following the exercise of unlisted options. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4 Do the +securities rank equally Yes in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment 5 Issue price or consideration 1) 12 cents per Share; 2) 3.5 cents per Share. 6 Purpose of the issue 1) Funds will be used to undertake (If issued as consideration for exploration and evaluation activities at the acquisition of assets, clearly the Company's 100% owned Kathleen identify those assets) Valley Lithium Tantalum Project, advance the Company's 100% owned Buldania Project; and for general working capital. 2) Issue of shares on the exercise of unlisted options. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder 27 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued 138,083,335 without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f Number of +securities issued 100,000 (exception 4) under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining Listing Rule 7.1: 91,839,445 issue capacity under rule 7.1 Listing Rule 7.1A: 153,948,520 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7 +Issue dates 9 August 2019 Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all Number +Class 1,677,568,536 Fully Paid Ordinary +securities quoted on ASX Shares (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all Number +Class Unlisted Options +securities not quoted on ASX Exercise Expiry (including the +securities in Price section 2 if applicable) 7,800,000 $0.035 31.03.2021 18,700,000 $0.02 31.10.2022 2,500,000 $0.026 22.10.2020 22,000,000 $$0.035 28.11.2023 14,800,000 $0.035 28.03.2022 Performance Rights Expiry 1,000,00013.09.2020 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a N/A trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue Is security holder approval N/A required? Is the issue renounceable or N/A non-renounceable? 13 Ratio in which the +securities will N/A be offered + Class of + securities to which N/A the offer relates + Record date to determine N/A entitlements Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013

18 Names of countries in which the N/A entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. 19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations 20 Names of any underwriters N/A Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission Names of any brokers to the N/A issue Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting 26 Date entitlement and N/A acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable) Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable) How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through

a broker? 31 How do security holders sell part N/A

