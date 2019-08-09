Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.115 AUD   --.--%
Liontown Resources : Appendix 3B - Placement and Exercise of Options

08/09/2019

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
    dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares)

  1. 138,083,335 Shares issued pursuant to a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors announced on 2 August 2019.
  2. 100,000 Shares following the exercise of unlisted options.

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4 Do the +securities rank equally Yes in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

1) 12 cents per Share;

2) 3.5 cents per Share.

6

Purpose of the issue

1) Funds will be used to undertake

(If issued as consideration for

exploration and evaluation activities at

the acquisition of assets, clearly

the Company's 100% owned Kathleen

identify those assets)

Valley

Lithium

Tantalum Project,

advance the Company's 100% owned

Buldania Project; and for general

working capital.

2) Issue

of shares

on the exercise of

unlisted options.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

Yes

that

has obtained

security

holder

approval under rule

7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b -

6h in relation to the +securities

the subject of this Appendix 3B,

and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

27 November 2018

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

138,083,335

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

100,000 (exception 4)

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least

75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated under rule

7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and

both values. Include the source

of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1: 91,839,445

issue capacity under rule 7.1

Listing Rule 7.1A: 153,948,520

and rule 7.1A - complete

Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

9 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of all

Number

+Class

1,677,568,536

Fully Paid Ordinary

+securities

quoted on

ASX

Shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

9

Number

and

+class of

all

Number

+Class

Unlisted Options

+securities not quoted on ASX

Exercise

Expiry

(including

the

+securities

in

Price

section 2 if applicable)

7,800,000

$0.035

31.03.2021

18,700,000

$0.02

31.10.2022

2,500,000

$0.026

22.10.2020

22,000,000

$$0.035

28.11.2023

14,800,000

$0.035

28.03.2022

Performance Rights

Expiry

1,000,00013.09.2020

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or N/A non-renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

  1. +Class of +securities to which N/A the offer relates
  2. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements
  3. Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  4. Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

18 Names of countries in which the N/A

entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
  3. Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue
  4. Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  5. If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date

entitlement

and N/A

acceptance form and

offer

documents will be sent to

persons entitled

  1. If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  2. Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)
  3. Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
  4. How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
    a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:25:05 UTC
