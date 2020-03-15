Liontown Resources : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Liontown appoints highly experienced Chief Operating Officer to advance Kathleen Valley Lithium Project towards development

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced and highly regarded mining executive Mr Adam Smits to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer(COO), effective immediately.

With the current resource drilling drawing to a close, Mr Smits has been appointed to transition Liontown towards the next stage of development, and ultimately production, at its flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, WA.

The appointment of Mr Smits further strengthens the Company's senior leadership team, and his appropriate blend of skills and expertise will be utilised to manage all aspects of development, ensuring that key feasibility studies are delivered for the Kathleen Valley Project.

Mr Smits, who is a mechanical engineer by profession, has proven technical and operational experience having played a key role in the development of Perseus's Sissingué Project. Mr Smits also led the development of TiZir Limited's US$650M Grand Côte mineral sands project from feasibility through to commissioning stages, followed by a pivotal role in developing Mineral Deposits Limited's US$330M Sabodala Gold Mine.

Prior to joining Mineral Deposits Adam served as a Senior Engineer for Lycopodium, the Australian engineering and project management firm that prepared the Kathleen Valley Prefeasibility Study for Liontown. He also spent several years of his career in a range of operating roles with Placer Dome Asia Pacific.

He was most recently the COO and Executive Director for Nzuri Copper (ASX: NCZ), where he played an integral role in successfully completing the A$109M sale of the ASX-listed company to a large Chinese mining group.

Liontown's Managing Director David Richards said: "We are extremely pleased to have Adam join the Liontown team at a crucial stage in the development of the Kathleen Valley Project. Adam has a proven track record of taking large projects from resource through to production. Given the recent exploration success and resource upgrade, Kathleen Valley is shaping up to be a significant project and we believe Adam has the runs on the board to take the project to the next phase."

