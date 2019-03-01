Liontown Resources : Cancellation of unlisted options

ASX: LTR
1 March 2019
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40, Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Perth WA 6000
CANCELLATION OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) advises that the following unlisted options have been cancelled:
Number:
Exercise Price: Expiry Date:
1,000,000 $0.038 29.08.2021
Kind Regards
Kym Verheyen Company Secretary
Disclaimer
