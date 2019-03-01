Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Liontown Resources : Cancellation of unlisted options

03/01/2019 | 01:17am EST

ASX: LTR

1 March 2019

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40, Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Perth WA 6000

CANCELLATION OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) advises that the following unlisted options have been cancelled:

Number:

Exercise Price: Expiry Date:

1,000,000 $0.038 29.08.2021

Kind Regards

Kym Verheyen Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:16:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Cipriano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED-16.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.98%21 877
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.82%18 121
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.84%13 581
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 073
SHANDONG GOLD MINING8.89%10 135
