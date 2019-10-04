Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Cipriano

10/04/2019

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony J Cipriano

Date of last notice

6 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1) Julie Zongaro-Robich is the spouse of

(including registered holder)

Anthony J Cipriano.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

2) Sky High Superannuation Fund - Anthony

J Cipriano is the trustee and beneficiary of

the Sky High Superannuation Fund.

3) Anthony James Cipriano as trustee for The

AJC Family Trust.

4) Anthony James Cipriano as a joint trustee

for The SC Family Trust.

Date of change

27 September 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest:

348,300 fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect interest:

1) Julie Zongara-Robich:

6,036,275 fully paid ordinary shares

1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

2) Sky High Superannuation Fund:

1,910,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3) AJC Family Trust:

1,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

2,500,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

4) SC Family Trust:

150,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Indirect interest:

2) Sky High Superannuation Fund

90,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3) AJC Family Trust:

743,333 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$99,999.96

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest:

348,300 fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect interest:

1) Julie Zongara-Robich:

6,036,275 fully paid ordinary shares

1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

2) Sky High Superannuation Fund:

2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3) AJC Family Trust:

1,943,333 fully paid ordinary shares

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

2,500,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

4) SC Family Trust:

150,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

The issue of 833,333 fully paid ordinary

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

shares pursuant to a placement to Directors

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

or their associated nominee announced on 2

buy-back

August 2019 and approved by shareholders

at a general meeting held on 24 September

2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No. detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 07:06:00 UTC
