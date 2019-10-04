Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Cipriano

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Anthony J Cipriano Date of last notice 6 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest 1) Julie Zongaro-Robich is the spouse of (including registered holder) Anthony J Cipriano. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 2) Sky High Superannuation Fund - Anthony J Cipriano is the trustee and beneficiary of the Sky High Superannuation Fund. 3) Anthony James Cipriano as trustee for The AJC Family Trust. 4) Anthony James Cipriano as a joint trustee for The SC Family Trust. Date of change 27 September 2019

