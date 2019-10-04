Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Cipriano
10/04/2019 | 03:07am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Anthony J Cipriano
Date of last notice
6 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1) Julie Zongaro-Robich is the spouse of
Anthony J Cipriano.
2) Sky High Superannuation Fund - Anthony
J Cipriano is the trustee and beneficiary of
the Sky High Superannuation Fund.
3) Anthony James Cipriano as trustee for The
AJC Family Trust.
4) Anthony James Cipriano as a joint trustee
for The SC Family Trust.
Date of change
27 September 2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct interest:
348,300 fully paid ordinary shares
Indirect interest:
1) Julie Zongara-Robich:
6,036,275 fully paid ordinary shares
1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
2021.
2) Sky High Superannuation Fund:
1,910,000 fully paid ordinary shares
3) AJC Family Trust:
1,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
2022.
2,500,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
November 2023.
4) SC Family Trust:
150,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Indirect interest:
2) Sky High Superannuation Fund
90,000 fully paid ordinary shares
3) AJC Family Trust:
743,333 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$99,999.96
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct interest:
348,300 fully paid ordinary shares
Indirect interest:
1) Julie Zongara-Robich:
6,036,275 fully paid ordinary shares
1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
2021.
2) Sky High Superannuation Fund:
2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
3) AJC Family Trust:
1,943,333 fully paid ordinary shares
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
2022.
2,500,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
November 2023.
4) SC Family Trust:
150,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
The issue of 833,333 fully paid ordinary
shares pursuant to a placement to Directors
or their associated nominee announced on 2
August 2019 and approved by shareholders
at a general meeting held on 24 September
2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No. detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A date was this provided?
