Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Williams

03/26/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Craig R Williams

Date of last notice

3 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1) Registered Holder: Invia Custodian Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Beneficial Holder: Orpheus Geoscience Pty

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Ltd as trustee for the Orpheus Geoscience

interest.

Superannuation Fund. Craig Williams is a

Director of Orpheus Geoscience Pty Ltd.

2) Oresome Pty Ltd as trustee for the

Williams Family Trust. Craig Williams is a

Director of Oresome Pty Ltd and a beneficiary

of the Williams Family Trust.

Date of change

22 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect interest:

1) Orpheus Geoscience Superannuation

Fund

14,663,122 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) Williams Family Trust

1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

2,500,000 unlisted option with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,932,625

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$58,652.50

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect interest:

1) Orpheus Geoscience Superannuation

Fund

17,595,747 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) Williams Family Trust

1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

2,500,000 unlisted option with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

Nature of change

Participation in the 1-for-5non-renounceable

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

entitlements issue announced on 14 February

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

2019

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:09:08 UTC
