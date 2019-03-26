Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Williams

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited
ABN 39 118 153 825
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Craig R Williams
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
3 December 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
1) Registered Holder: Invia Custodian Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
Beneficial Holder: Orpheus Geoscience Pty
|
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund. Craig Williams is a
|
|
|
Director of Orpheus Geoscience Pty Ltd.
|
|
2) Oresome Pty Ltd as trustee for the
|
|
Williams Family Trust. Craig Williams is a
|
|
Director of Oresome Pty Ltd and a beneficiary
|
|
of the Williams Family Trust.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
22 March 2019
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
1) Orpheus Geoscience Superannuation
|
|
Fund
|
|
14,663,122 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
2) Williams Family Trust
|
|
1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
|
|
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
|
|
2021.
|
|
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
|
|
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
|
|
2022.
|
|
2,500,000 unlisted option with an exercise
|
|
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
|
|
November 2023.
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,932,625
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$58,652.50
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
1) Orpheus Geoscience Superannuation
|
|
Fund
|
|
17,595,747 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
2) Williams Family Trust
|
|
1,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
|
|
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
|
|
2021.
|
|
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
|
|
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
|
|
2022.
|
|
2,500,000 unlisted option with an exercise
|
|
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
|
|
November 2023.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Participation in the 1-for-5non-renounceable
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
