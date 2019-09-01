Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Timothy R B Goyder Date of last notice 8 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest 1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for (including registered holder) The Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato interest. Prospecting Pty Ltd. 2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. 3) Linda Sullivan is the wife of Tim Goyder. Date of change 29-30 August 2019

