Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

09/01/2019 | 07:57pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Timothy R B Goyder
Date of last notice
8 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for
The Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is
the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato
Prospecting Pty Ltd.
2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for
TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy
Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder
of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of
the TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund.
3) Linda Sullivan is the wife of Tim Goyder.
Date of change
29-30 August 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct interest:
123,794,179 fully paid ordinary shares.
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
2021.
4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
2022.
4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
November 2023.
Indirect interest:
1) Goyder Family Trust
138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.
2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.
3) Linda Sullivan and related entities
13,240,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
2,000,000
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$174,089.64
No. of securities held after change
Direct interest:
125,794,179 fully paid ordinary shares.
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March
2021.
4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October
2022.
4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise
price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28
November 2023.
Indirect interest:
1) Goyder Family Trust
138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.
2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.
3) Linda Sullivan and related entities
13,240,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Nature of change
On market
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A date was this provided?
