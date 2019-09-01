Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.09 AUD   +7.14%
Liontown Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

09/01/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy R B Goyder

Date of last notice

8 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for

(including registered holder)

The Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato

interest.

Prospecting Pty Ltd.

2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for

TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy

Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder

of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of

the TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund.

3) Linda Sullivan is the wife of Tim Goyder.

Date of change

29-30 August 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest:

123,794,179 fully paid ordinary shares.

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

Indirect interest:

1) Goyder Family Trust

138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund

5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.

3) Linda Sullivan and related entities

13,240,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,000,000

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$174,089.64

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest:

125,794,179 fully paid ordinary shares.

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 31 March

2021.

4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 2 cents and expiry date of 31 October

2022.

4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise

price of 3.5 cents and expiry date of 28

November 2023.

Indirect interest:

1) Goyder Family Trust

138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund

5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.

3) Linda Sullivan and related entities

13,240,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Nature of change

On market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/ConsiderationN/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
