Liontown Resources : Director Appointment

10th January 2019

Liontown strengthens Board with appointment of experienced mining executive

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that it has appointed highly experienced mining professional and metallurgist, Mr Steven Chadwick, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr Chadwick is a well-known and highly-regarded international mining executive who brings extensive operational, technical, corporate and strategic expertise spanning a 40-year plus career across the global mining industry.

His vast operational experience and technical knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Liontown Board as the Company advances its flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in WA through feasibilities studies and into development and progresses its other key Australian battery metal assets.

Mr Chadwick is a Metallurgical Graduate of the highly-regarded Western Australian School of Mines (WASM) and has held numerous technical, operating and management roles, with a strong metallurgical background.

He was a founding Director of BC Iron and a former Managing Director of Coventry Resources, PacMin Mining and Northern Gold. He was also a Director of, and consulted to, the Australian subsidiary of the major Canadian miner Teck Resources for 10 years.

Whilst at PacMin, Mr Chadwick was responsible for the expansion of the Tarmoola Gold Project to 4Mtpa and also project managed the design, construction and commissioning of the 2.5Mtpa Carosue Dam Gold Project (now operated by Saracen Mineral Holdings), prior to becoming Managing Director.

He is currently a director of Lycopodium Limited, a well-respected and internationally recognized Australian engineering and project management group.

Subject to shareholder approval, Mr Chadwick will be granted 3.5 million share options pursuant to the Employee Securities Incentive Scheme with an exercise price of 3.5 cents per share and expiring 28 November 2023.

Tim Goyder

Chairman