Liontown Resources : Further high-grade lithium assays received from Buldania

Liontown on track for maiden Resource at Buldania following
receipt of further high-grade lithium assays
Geological modelling well advanced with maiden
Mineral Resource Estimate due November 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Latest intersections from recently completed RC drill program include:
14m @ 1.7% Li2O from 45m (BDRC0142), including:
-
2m @ 2.6% Li2O from 48m and o 5m @ 2.2% Li2O from 54m
12m @ 1.5% Li2O from 77m (BDR0155), including:
-
4m @ 1.9% Li2O from 79m
19m @ 1.5% Li2O from 174m (BDRC0160), including:
-
5m @ 1.9% Li2O from 183m
9m @ 1.4% Li2O from 122m (BDRC0162), including:
-
4m @ 2.1% Li2O from 126m
10m @ 1.0% Li2O from 129m (BDRC0163), including:
-
2m @ 2.2% Li2O from 136m
9m @ 1.1% Li2O from 199m (BDRC0168), including:
-
6m @ 1.4% Li2O from 199m
(True widths 80-100% of down-hole widths listed above)
-
>1.4km long mineralised zone remains open both along strike and at depth.
-
New data will be incorporated into the preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) due in November 2019.
-
The new intersections build on the strong results reported previously, which included:
30m @ 1.4% Li2O from 9m (BDDD0003), including:
-
9m @ 1.6% Li2O from 9m
58m @ 1.2% Li2O from 39m (BDRC0015), including:
-
16m @ 1.7% Li2O from 44m
35m @ 1.2% from 35m (BDRC0056), including:
-
18m @ 1.7% Li2O from 51m
39m @ 1.6% Li2O from 9m (BDRC0090), including:
-
13m @ 2.1% Li2O from 21m
25m @ 1.1% Li2O from 181m (BDRC0120), including:
-
9m @ 1.8% Li2O from 196m
(See ASX releases dated 26th March 2018, 19th September 2018, 1st November 2018, 20th
November 2018, 22nd July 2019 and 29th July 2019)
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that it has received all final assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) resource drilling program at its 100%-ownedBuldania Lithium Project in WA's Norseman region (Figure 1).
Buldania is Liontown's second WA lithium project, which is being advanced alongside its flagship Kathleen Valley Project where the Company has recently resumed drilling to grow the existing Mineral Resource (ASX Release, 27th August 2019), currently Australia's 5th largest hard rock lithium deposit.
Since drilling re-commenced at Buldania in May 2019, 72 additional RC holes have been drilled for 12,613m, with drilling at the Project now totalling 168 RC holes for 23,622m and three diamond core holes for 548.5m.
Drilling has returned significant lithium results at the main Anna prospect over an extended strike length of 1.4km, averaging 150 - 250m in width, in a NW/SE orientation (Figure 2).
Recent modelling indicates that the mineralisation is hosted by multiple, stacked, shallow south-east dipping (10-150), 5 - 25m thick, spodumene-bearing pegmatites which locally merge to form zones >50m thick (Figure 3).
Mineralisation remains open along strike, down-dip and, in places, up-dip.
Geological modelling is well advanced and data from all holes completed at Anna will be used to prepare a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which is scheduled for completion in November 2019.
Assays have also been received for all 17 RC holes (BDRC0097-0105,BDRC144-0151) drilled into the NW Pegmatite target area, located 5-10kmnorth-west of Anna (Figure 1). Assays from this area have confirmed the potential for significant lithium mineralisation, with better intersections including 5m @ 1.2% Li2O from 20m in BDRC0104 and 6m @ 1.5% Li2O from 54m in BDRC0105.
Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work
A programme of scoping test work has been completed on ~300kg of mineralised sample collected from three exploration core holes (BDDD0001-0003/Appendix 2) drilled in to the north-western, outcropping part of the Anna pegmatite in 2018. The test work was completed at Nagrom Laboratory and supervised by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd.
Comminution testing showed moderate competency, SAG specific energy and abrasion index typical of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Dense media and flotation test work on shallower samples showed a combined concentrate grade of 6% Li2O at an estimated recovery of 60%. Further work is required on the deeper pegmatites. This work was preliminary in nature and further testwork and optimisation of the flowsheet is required once representative drill core is available. .
Liontown's Managing Director, David Richards, said the recent RC drilling program had confirmed the quality and potential of the Buldania Project while generating the data we need to underpin the estimation of a maiden Mineral Resource.
"Buldania continues to emerge as an attractive asset in an excellent location which complements our flagship project at Kathleen Valley. We are also pleased with the positive initial results from preliminary metallurgical test work, although further drilling will be required to undertake a more comprehensive assessment of processing requirements."
"In the meantime, Resource extension drilling is well underway at Kathleen Valley and we look forward to reporting further results in due course."
DAVID RICHARDS
Managing Director
17th September 2019
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this report that relates to metallurgical test work for the Buldania Project has been reviewed by Mr Aidan Ryan who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Ryan is an employee of Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of processing response and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of a summary based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Figure 1: Buldania Project - Location plan, regional geology and lithium occurences.
Figure 2: Anna Pegmatite - Drill hole plan showing better lithium intersections.
Figure 3: Anna Pegmatite - Long section looking northeast showing better lithium intersections.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:31:02 UTC