Liontown Resources : Further high-grade lithium assays received from Buldania

The new intersections build on the strong results reported previously, which included:

New data will be incorporated into the preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) due in November 2019.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that it has received all final assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) resource drilling program at its 100%-ownedBuldania Lithium Project in WA's Norseman region (Figure 1).

Buldania is Liontown's second WA lithium project, which is being advanced alongside its flagship Kathleen Valley Project where the Company has recently resumed drilling to grow the existing Mineral Resource (ASX Release, 27th August 2019), currently Australia's 5th largest hard rock lithium deposit.

Since drilling re-commenced at Buldania in May 2019, 72 additional RC holes have been drilled for 12,613m, with drilling at the Project now totalling 168 RC holes for 23,622m and three diamond core holes for 548.5m.

Drilling has returned significant lithium results at the main Anna prospect over an extended strike length of 1.4km, averaging 150 - 250m in width, in a NW/SE orientation (Figure 2).

Recent modelling indicates that the mineralisation is hosted by multiple, stacked, shallow south-east dipping (10-150), 5 - 25m thick, spodumene-bearing pegmatites which locally merge to form zones >50m thick (Figure 3).

Mineralisation remains open along strike, down-dip and, in places, up-dip.

Geological modelling is well advanced and data from all holes completed at Anna will be used to prepare a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which is scheduled for completion in November 2019.

Assays have also been received for all 17 RC holes (BDRC0097-0105,BDRC144-0151) drilled into the NW Pegmatite target area, located 5-10kmnorth-west of Anna (Figure 1). Assays from this area have confirmed the potential for significant lithium mineralisation, with better intersections including 5m @ 1.2% Li2O from 20m in BDRC0104 and 6m @ 1.5% Li2O from 54m in BDRC0105.

Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work

A programme of scoping test work has been completed on ~300kg of mineralised sample collected from three exploration core holes (BDDD0001-0003/Appendix 2) drilled in to the north-western, outcropping part of the Anna pegmatite in 2018. The test work was completed at Nagrom Laboratory and supervised by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd.

Comminution testing showed moderate competency, SAG specific energy and abrasion index typical of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Dense media and flotation test work on shallower samples showed a combined concentrate grade of 6% Li2O at an estimated recovery of 60%. Further work is required on the deeper pegmatites. This work was preliminary in nature and further testwork and optimisation of the flowsheet is required once representative drill core is available. .

Liontown's Managing Director, David Richards, said the recent RC drilling program had confirmed the quality and potential of the Buldania Project while generating the data we need to underpin the estimation of a maiden Mineral Resource.

"Buldania continues to emerge as an attractive asset in an excellent location which complements our flagship project at Kathleen Valley. We are also pleased with the positive initial results from preliminary metallurgical test work, although further drilling will be required to undertake a more comprehensive assessment of processing requirements."

"In the meantime, Resource extension drilling is well underway at Kathleen Valley and we look forward to reporting further results in due course."

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

17th September 2019