Liontown Resources : Further thick lithium intercepts from drilling at Buldania

Following its ASX release of 22nd July, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that it has received further encouraging assay results from the ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) resource drilling program at its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project in WA's Norseman region.

Buldania is Liontown's second WA lithium project, which is being advanced alongside its flagship Kathleen Valley Project where the Company recently reported a substantial resource increase (ASX Release, 9th July 2019) and is progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study.

The latest drilling at Buldania has extended the previously defined mineralisation at the main Anna pegmatite to the south-east and east for a continuous strike length of at least 1.4km, with the system remaining open (Figures 1 and 2).

The mineralisation is hosted by multiple, stacked, sub-parallel pegmatite lenses which vary from ~5-25m in thickness. In places, the pegmatites merge to form zones >50m thick.

RC drilling re-commenced in June 2019 and to date 56 holes (BDRC0097-0152) have been drilled for 10,109m. Since acquiring the Buldania Project in late 2017, Liontown has drilled a total of 159 holes for 20,936.5m, including three diamond core holes for 548.5m. Refer to Appendices 1 to 3 for a full listing of significant drill statistics.

All of the latest results come from the Anna pegmatite with a further 6-8 RC holes for an additional 1,500- 2,000m of drilling planned at the prospect. Once complete, data will be used to prepare a maiden MRE.

Additional RC holes (BDRC144-0151/702m) have also been drilled into the NW Pegmatite target area located 5-10kmnorth-west of Anna with assays pending for all holes. Initial assays from this area (see ASX release dated 22nd July 2019) have confirmed the potential for significant lithium mineralisation, with better intersections including 5m @ 1.2% Li2O from 20m in BDRC0104 and 6m @ 1.5% Li2O from 54m in BDRC0105 (see ASX release dated 22nd July 2019).

The Buldania Project is located ~30km east of Norseman (~600km east of Perth) in southern Western Australia and is part of a large, ~600km2, strategic land position owned by Liontown. The project is in the southern part of the Eastern Goldfields Province, a region well-known for hosting large lithium deposits including the Mt Marion and Bald Hill mines (Figure 3).

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

29th July 2019

The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company; and

Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

