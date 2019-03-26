Liontown Resources : Highly Credentialed Battery Material Specialist Appointed

Highly experienced battery materials consultant appointed

as General Manager and Chief Representative - China

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX: LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of highly credentialed lithium and battery materials specialist, Ms Eileen Hao, as the Company's General Manager and Chief Representative for China.

Ms Hao will be responsible for assisting the Company with its marketing and development strategy, facilitating negotiations with potential Chinese off-take and strategic partners and introducing new parties to the process, with the overall objective of securing long-term agreements and partnerships to support the development of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in Western Australia.

Ms Hao has over 25 years' experience in industrial minerals, metals and applications, specialising in both China and international markets for lithium-ion battery materials. She has held previous roles including as China Project Manager and China Commercial Manager for the world-leading multinational company, Imerys, and as Roskill Consulting Group's China Senior Consultant.

Ms Hao has also worked for various international companies across the battery materials chain and has been instrumental in representing, establishing and securing off-take agreements and strategic partnerships for several other Australian companies. Ms Hao has a technical background in geology, chemistry and material engineering.

Comment from the Chairman

Liontown's Chairman, Mr Tim Goyder, said the Company was delighted to welcome Eileen to the Company's growing development team. "Eileen is a recognised specialist and experienced consultant with a proven track record of success within the international lithium industry, and her appointment comes at a pivotal time as we advance our lithium assets towards development. We are confident that Eileen's connections and deep knowledge of the Chinese lithium market will play an important role in helping us to secure a commercially attractive off-takeagreement with one or more reputable and financially strong Chinese partners."

TIM GOYDER

Chairman