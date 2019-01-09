Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
01/08
0.025 AUD   --.--%
Liontown Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S Chadwick

01/09/2019

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Liontown Resources Limited 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven John Micheil Chadwick

Date of appointment

10 January 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Subject to shareholder approval:

3,500,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of 3.5 cents, expiring 28 November 2023 and vesting immediately.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect Interests:

Spectrum Metallurgical Consultants Pty Ltd

Steven is a Director and Shareholder of Spectrum Metallurgical Consultants Pty Ltd and a member of the Chadwick Super Fund.

Number & class of Securities

639,162 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:53:03 UTC
