Liontown Resources : Initial assays extend mineralised trend at Buldania

New data increases geological understanding, which will be incorporated into the preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that initial results from an ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) resource drilling program at its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project in WA's Norseman region have extended the main zone of mineralisation at the Anna pegmatite and provided valuable geological data to aid modelling and preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

Buldania is Liontown's second WA lithium project, which is being advanced alongside its flagship Kathleen Valley Project where the Company recently reported a substantial resource increase (ASX Release, 9th July 2019) and is progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study.

The latest drilling at Buldania has extended the previously defined mineralisation at the Anna prospect to the south-east and east for a continuous strike length of at least 1.4km, with the system remaining open (Figures 1 and 2).

Mineralisation is hosted by multiple, stacked, sub-parallel pegmatite lenses which vary from ~5-25m in thickness. In places, the pegmatites merge to form zones >50m thick.

RC drilling re-commenced in June 2019 and to date 47 holes (BDRC0097-0143) have been drilled for 8,497m. Since acquiring the Buldania Project in late 2017, Liontown has drilled a total of 150 holes for 20,054.5m, including three diamond core holes for 548.5m. Refer to Appendices 1 to 3 for a full listing of significant drill statistics.

With the exception of the first nine holes (BDRC0097 - 0105), all of the drilling this year has been undertaken at the Anna prospect (see Highlights for better results to date) with the primary objective of providing sufficient data to prepare a maiden MRE.

Up to 15 further RC holes for an additional ~3,000m drilling are planned at Anna as part of this program.

Holes BDRC0097 - 0105 were drilled into a target approximately 5km north-west of Anna, where previous exploration has defined a number of spodumene-bearing pegmatites (i.e. NW Pegmatites - see Figure 5). There has been no previous drill testing of this target area and initial assays have confirmed the potential for significant lithium mineralisation with better intersections including 5m @ 1.2% Li2O from 20m in BDRC0104 and 6m @ 1.5% Li2O from 54m in BDRC0105 (Figures 3 and 4). Most of the NW Pegmatite area remains untested and further drilling will be undertaken as part of the current program.

The Buldania Project is located ~30km east of Norseman (~600km east of Perth) in southern Western Australia and is part of a large, ~600km2, strategic land position owned by Liontown. The project is in the southern part of the Eastern Goldfields Province, a region well-known for hosting large lithium deposits including the Mt Marion and Bald Hill mines (Figure 5).

