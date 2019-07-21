Liontown Resources : Investor Presentation - July 2019

Important Information

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or not take place at all.

No offer to sell or invitation to buy

This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in Liontown Resources Limited, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. Liontown Resources Limited does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, Liontown Resources Limited and its representatives:

make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;

accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and

accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.

Competent Person Statement

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O" released on the 9th July 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Metallurgy for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Highly encouraging results from initial metallurgical test work at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project, WA" and "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O" released on the 12th November 2018 and 9th July 2019 respectively which are available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.