Liontown Resources : Investor Presentation - September 2019
09/24/2019 | 02:37am EDT
DEVELOPING AN AUSTRALIAN LITHIUM BUSINESS
ASX : LTR |24 September 2019
Important Information
Forward Looking Statements
This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or not take place at all.
No offer to sell or invitation to buy
This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in Liontown Resources Limited, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. Liontown Resources Limited does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.
Disclaimer
Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, Liontown Resources Limited and its representatives:
make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.
Competent Person Statement
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O" released on the 9th July 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Metallurgy for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Highly encouraging results from initial metallurgical test work at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project, WA" and "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O" released on the 12th November 2018 and 9th July 2019 respectively which are available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcements "Latest drilling extends thick, high- grade zone at Kathleen Valley further north as strong assay results continue", "Spectacular intercept of 90m @ 1.3% Li2O at Kathleen Valley" and "Work commences on Kathleen Valley Resource update as drilling continues to deliver wide, high grade lithium results" and "Further spectacular drill intercepts returned from Kathleen Valley" released on the 9th May 2019, 20th May 2019, 3rd June 2019 and 24th June 2019 respectively which are available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets is is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this presentation that relates to the Exploration Results for the Buldania Project is extracted from the ASX announcements entitled "More strong assays confirm significant lithium discovery at Buldania Project in WA", "Liontown confirms second significant lithium discovery in WA with new thick, high-grade hits at Buldania", "Outstanding new drilling results continue to expand lithium mineralisation at Buldania", "Liontown further expands prospective lithium footprint at Buldania in WA's South-Eastern Goldfields", "Latest assays confirm lithium mineralisation over >1.3km strike length at the Buldania Lithium Project in WA", "Liontown expands lithium footprint at Buldania in WA's South-Eastern Goldfields", "Initial assays extend mineralised trend at Buldania", "Further thick lithium intercepts from drilling at Buldania" and "Liontown on track for maiden Resource at Buldania following receipt of further high-grade lithium assays" released on the 26th March 2018, 19th September 2018, 1st November 2018, 13th November 2018, 20th November 2018, 14th March 2019, 22nd July 2019, 29th July 2019 and 17th September 2019 respectively which are available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that
materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and
that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in
the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially
changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent
Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original
market announcements.
A Next Generation Lithium Producer
Kathleen Valley Lithium Project
KALGOORLIE
PERTH
Buldania Lithium Project
• Western Australia
Low Risk• Granted Mining Leases
Well funded
Location
•
Established mining region
•
Modern infrastructure
• Kathleen Valley - 5th
Quality biggest resource in Australia
• 83% M&I
Ownership
•
100%
•
No third party obligations
(excluding royalties)
Going
• Kathleen Valley PFS Q4 2019
•
Maiden MRE at Buldania Nov 2019
Forward
•
Resource expansion drilling
The Undisputable Rise of Electric Vehicles
ELECTRIC CHARGING STATIONS IN GERMANY 2019
2010:
2018:
2025:
2030:
"Lithium: The Irreplaceable Element of the Electric Era"
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP, March 19
"Auto companies are spending $225 billion to develop more than 200 new plug-in vehicles through 2023"
WALL STREET JOURNAL, August 19
"There is no sign of slowing down...by 2040, we expect 57% of all passenger vehicle sales, and over 30% of the global passenger vehicle fleet, will be electric."
ELECTRIC VEHICLE OUTLOOK,
BLOOMBERG NEF, June 19
2040:
BENCHMARK MINERAL FORECASTS:
"Global Geopolitics: The race for clean air…"
Global policy statement by governments supporting EV adoption (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - lithium forecast May 2019)
1 CANADA
Target of 30% penetration of electric vehicles sales by 2030 Quebec targeting 100% zero emissions by 2050
UK + FRANCE
Proposal to end
ICE sales by 2040
5BRAZILTarget of 30% penetration of electric vehicle sales by 2030
NORWAY + NETHERLANDS
Proposal to end ICE sales by 2035.
Germany by 2030. Considerations for EU wide ban 2030
CHINA
Target of 5%
penetration of electric vehicle sales by 2020. 20% by 2025.
INDIA
Proposal to end
ICE sales by
2030.
