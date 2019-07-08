Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt 0 07/08/2019 | 08:23pm EDT Send by mail :

100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA: 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li 2 O and 140ppm Ta 2 O 5 (see Table 1 for cut offs applied) Containing 0.97Mt of Li 2 O or 2.5Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 23Mlbs of Ta 2 O 5 .

The updated Mineral Resource represents a 353% increase in tonnes from the maiden Mineral Resource of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li 2 O and 170ppm Ta 2 O 5 released in September 2018.

83% of the new Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.

The updated Mineral Resource incorporates the results of all drilling programs, with approximately 43,000m of reverse circulation and 4,500m of diamond drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley since project inception in early 2017.

Lithium mineralisation is hosted by spodumene-bearing pegmatites and is fresh from surface.

The Mineral Resource is located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well- serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure.

The Mineral Resource remains open both along strike and at depth and offers outstanding potential for further growth with additional drilling. Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR - "Liontown" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has taken a major step towards its objective of developing a high-quality,long-lifelithium-tantalum mining operation in Western Australia with the announcement of a substantial increase in the Mineral Resource for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium Project, located 670km north-east of Perth (Figure 1). The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, which was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro"), comprises 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 and is set out in Table 1: Table 1: Kathleen Valley Mineral Resource as at July 2019 Cut-off Resource Million Ta2O5 grade Li2O % Category tonnes ppm Li2O % Measured 17.6 1.3 160 0.5 Indicated 42.2 1.3 140 Inferred 10.1 1.1 150 Sub-total 69.9 1.3 150 Indicated 2.5 1.4 120 0.7 Inferred 2.5 1.3 110 Sub-total 5.0 1.4 110 Total 74.9 1.3 140 Notes: ∙ Reported above a Li2O cut-off grade of 0.5% for open pit potential (above 200 mRL) or 0.7% for underground potential (below 200 mRL). Tonnages and grades have been rounded to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimate. The Mineral Resource estimate is reported and classified in accordance with the guidelines of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code; 2012). The updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which incorporates the results of the highly successful resource expansion drilling program completed this year, represents an increase of 353% in tonnes compared with the maiden Mineral Resource announced in September 2018. The updated MRE now comprises 0.97Mt of contained lithium oxide and 23Mlbs of contained tantalite. Using the benchmark Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measure, the resource contains 2.5Mt of LCE, underlining its position as one of the few new, significant lithium projects of scale currently being progressed towards development in Australia over the next 2-3 years. Commenting on the updated Mineral Resource, Liontown's Managing Director, Mr David Richards, said: "This is an outstanding result for our shareholders which confirms that Kathleen Valley has all the key attributes required to underpin the development of a new long-life,high-quality Australia lithium- tantalum mining operation - grade, scale, access to infrastructure and, importantly, promising metallurgy. Following the positive Scoping Study completed in January, we have been able to deliver a more than threefold increase in the Mineral Resource base after just three months of intensive drilling." "The deposit is high grade, at 1.3% Li2O, has a significant tantalum component, and the mineralisation outcrops - which means it should be largely amenable to open pit mining. In addition, it is located on granted Mining Leases close to established, modern, high quality infrastructure. The other encouraging feature of the Project is that, based on the initial metallurgical results and ongoing test work, the lithium mineralisation, which is spodumene-related, is likely to be conducive to conventional processing." "We have been able to substantially exceed the upper end of our previously published Exploration Target, justifying our decision to push ahead rapidly with feasibility studies including comprehensive metallurgical test work, mining studies, pit optimisations and scheduling, a review of infrastructure requirements and financial modelling. A Pre-Feasibility Study is due for release in Q4 2019." "With resource definition drilling also in progress at our Buldania Project near Norseman, we see a great opportunity for Liontown to build a large, high-quality, hard rock lithium resource base." Geology The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located on the western edge of the Norseman-Wiluna Belt within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 400km north of Kalgoorlie. The lithium mineralisation is hosted within spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are part of a series of LCT- type rare metal pegmatites that intrude mafic and sedimentary rocks in the region. Seventeen mineralised pegmatites have been identified at the Kathleen Valley Project hosted by two, outcropping, NW/SE trending pegmatite swarms (Figure 2) - a shallowly-dipping,north-eastern swarm (Kathleen's Corner), which contains approximately 80% of the pegmatites, and a steeper dipping south-western swarm (Mt Mann). The two swarms are interpreted to merge at depth to form a single, thick, moderately dipping mineralised body which remains open down-dip and along strike (Figures 3 and 4). Mineral Resource A number of drilling programs have been undertaken since early 2017 and the database used to define the lithium-tantalum mineralisation at Kathleen Valley comprises 263 reverse circulation drill holes (KVRC0001 - KVRC0263) for a total of 43,072m and 17,614 assays; and 42 diamond drill holes (KVDD0001 - KVDD0042) for a total of 4,562m and 1,705 assays. The drill section spacing ranges from 30m to 100m with drill holes spaced at 25m to 60m on section. A full listing of drill hole statistics is provided in Liontown's ASX releases dated 12th February 2019 and 24th June 2019, which are available on the Company's website. The resource model for the Kathleen Valley deposit was constructed using a parent block size of 10mE by 10mN on 3m benches, and the parent blocks were allowed to sub-cell down to 2.5mE by 2.5mN by 0.5mRL to more accurately represent the geometry and volumes of the mineralised pegmatites. Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging techniques, with appropriate top-cuts applied to the Li2O and Ta2O5 data. Bulk densities were measured from HQ and PQ diamond core with 2.70t/m3 applied to the pegmatite within the oxidised and weathered horizons and 2.73t/m3 applied to the fresh pegmatite. The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics). In general, the pegmatites that have been tested by the 50m by 50m spaced drill holes have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation (of up to 70m), have been classified as Inferred. A cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O has been selected to represent the portion of the resource that is above 200mRL and may be considered for eventual economic extraction by open pit mining methods and a cut-off grade of 0.7% Li2O has been selected to represent the portion of the resource that is below 200mRL and may be considered for eventual economic extraction by underground mining methods. The surface elevation ranges from 505mRL at Kathleen's Corner to 550mRL at Mt Mann. These cut-off grades were selected by Liontown and are commensurate with cut-off grades applied for reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia. The Mineral Resource has been reported above a range of Li2O cut-off grades in Table 2. Table 2: Mineral resource reported by Li2O % cut-off grades Open pit potential above 200mRL Underground potential below Cut-off 200mRL Li2O % Million Li2O % Ta2O5 Million Li2O Ta2O5 tonnes ppm tonnes % ppm 0.3 70.2 1.3 150 5.1 1.4 110 0.4 70.1 1.3 150 5.1 1.4 110 0.5 69.9 1.3 150 5.1 1.4 110 0.6 69.3 1.3 150 5.1 1.4 110 0.7 68.1 1.3 150 5.0 1.4 110 0.8 65.6 1.3 150 4.9 1.4 110 0.9 61.8 1.3 150 4.7 1.4 110 1.0 56.4 1.4 150 4.4 1.4 110 The deposit is located in a well-established mining region and in close proximity to existing transport, energy and camp infrastructure. It is considered that the classified portion of the deposit has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Summary of JORC 2012 Table 1 A summary of JORC Table 1 (included as Appendix 1) is provided below for compliance with the Mineral Resource and in-line with requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1. Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation At Kathleen's Corner, 11 sub-horizontal pegmatites (dip of 0° to -10° to west) have been drilled over an area of 1,000m by 1,100m. These pegmatites outcrop in the north-east, are up to 40m thick with an average thickness of 5m and extend down-dip for 850-950m where they merge with Mt Mann pegmatites at approximately 250-300m below surface to form a single, thick (35-75m) mineralised body. In addition, there are four moderately dipping (-15° to -45° to the west) pegmatites up to 9m thick with an average thickness of 3m. At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west) pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length of 1,000m and to a vertical depth of 390m. Each of the two pegmatites are up to 35m thick and have an average thickness of 13.5m and 11m respectively. Mineralisation interpretation was based on a combination of geology logging (identification of pegmatite with spodumene) and assay data. A nominal grade of 0.4% Li2O was used for definition of the mineralised pegmatites. Additional Ta2O5 mineralisation is present in pegmatite that is external to the mineralisation defined by the lithium oxide. Liontown is intending to investigate this and update the Resource estimate for tantalum pentoxide and low grade lithium oxide once geological interpretation of the pegmatite with tantalum pentoxide has been completed. Drilling techniques Drill holes within the resource model were reverse circulation (RC) drill holes drilled with a 5.5" diameter face sampling hammer and HQ/PQ, standard tube, diamond core holes. Sampling techniques RC samples were collected by the metre from the cyclone as two 1m split samples in calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining bags. Diamond core samples have been typically collected in intervals of 1m where possible, otherwise as intervals as close as possible to 1m based on geological boundaries. Sampling Analyses All samples were analysed for rare metals including Li and Ta by standard industry techniques at ALS and Nagrom laboratory in Perth, WA. Analytical techniques are total. Mineral Resource Classification The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics). In general, the pegmatites that have been tested by the 50m by 50m spaced drill holes have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation (up to 70m) have been classified as Inferred. Estimation Methodology Block grades for Li2O% and Ta2O5 ppm were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) with an appropriate top-cuts applied. Variogram analyses were undertaken to determine the grade continuity and the kriging estimation parameters used for the OK. Cut-off Grades A cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O has been selected to represent the portion of the resource that is above 200mRL (within 300m of the surface) and may be considered for eventual economic extraction by open pit mining methods and a cut-off grade of 0.7% Li2O has been selected to represent the portion of the resource that is below 200mRL and may be considered for eventual economic extraction by underground mining methods. These cut-off grades were selected by Liontown and are commensurate with cut-off grades applied for reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia. Mining Factors The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley extends from surface, is largely shallowly dipping and would be largely suitable for open-pit mining. Metallurgical Factors Preliminary metallurgical test work was carried out in late 2018 on 300kg of sample collected from six diamond core holes with results confirming that a saleable Li2O concentrate can be produced. Key outcomes included: 5.9% Li 2 O from Dense Media Separation concentrate;

36% mass rejection with two-stage Dense Media Separation;

5.5% Li 2 O from flotation concentrate;

Low iron (Fe 2 O 3 ) content of <0.5%;

Predicted recovery of 79% Li 2 O; and

O; and Preliminary Ta 2 O 5 concentrate. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

