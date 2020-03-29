Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Liontown Resources Limited    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/27
0.067 AUD   -2.90%
05:53pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley - Operations Update and COVID-19 Response
PU
03/19Lithium Australia exploration progress
AQ
03/18LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley - Operations Update and COVID-19 Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

30th March 2020

Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project:

Drilling, Operations and Strategy Update in Response to COVID-19

Liontown well placed to maintain development momentum at Kathleen Valley

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Resource definition drilling now completed at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium- Tantalum Project in WA, with further strong results received from RC / diamond drilling:

30.1m @ 2.8% Li2O from 322m (KVDD0071), including:

  1. 20.2m @ 3.8% Li2O from 327m

19.9m @ 2.6% Li2O from 393.1m (KVDD0072), including:

  1. 12.9m @ 3.6% Li2O from 393.8m

33.4m @ 1.8% Li2O from 200.3m (KVGT011), including:

  1. 9.5m @ 2.3% Li2O from 201m and o 6m @ 2.4% Li2O from 222m

24m @ 1.6% Li2O from 300m (KVRC0294), including:

  1. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O from 303m

38m @ 1.7% Li2O from 191m (KVRC0295), including:

  1. 27m @ 1.9% Li2O from 199m

24m @ 1.6% Li2O from 163m (KVRC0297), including:

  1. 4m @ 2.0% Li2O from 170m

36m @ 1.6% Li2O from 212m (KVRC0299), including:

  1. 11m @ 2.0% Li2O from 232m

97m @ 1.9% Li2O from 323m (KVRC0304), including:

  1. 36m @ 3.6% Li2O from 324m

(True widths - 70 -100% of down-hole widths. See Appendices 1 and 2 for further details including tantalum assays)

  • Latest results further reinforce the continuity of high-grade lithium mineralisation, which has been defined over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m. The system remains open both to the north-west and down-dip.
  • A new MRE will now be prepared based on data from 445 holes (totaling 86,737m) drilled since work began on the Project in 2017.
  • In light of the impact of COVID-19, Liontown has reviewed its available capital and re- assessed its priorities. The Company is adequately funded; however, given the substantial increase in the MRE and, importantly, the delineation of a high-grade (>1.5% Li2O) zone at depth, the Company will postpone the compilation of a DFS and instead produce an upgraded PFS based on an optimised project configuration in Q4 2020.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") provides the following update on activities at the 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium-TantalumProject in WA and its strategic response and forward plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resource Definition Drilling

The Company is pleased to advise that it has now completed resource definition drilling at Kathleen Valley. The most recent drilling follows the announcement of an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade of 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which confirmed Kathleen Valley as a Tier-1 hard- rock spodumene-lithium resource (see ASX announcement dated 13th February 2020).

The latest results continue to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at Kathleen Valley, with the system remaining open both down-dip and along strike to the north-west (Figure 1). An updated MRE will be prepared once all assays are received.

Since drilling re-commenced in late August 2019, 52 new RC holes have been drilled, 11 previous RC holes have been extended and 48 new diamond core holes have been drilled for a total of 39,102m. Twelve of the diamond core holes have been drilled for geotechnical purposes.

This report includes new assays for five diamond core holes (KVDD0071-0075), fourteen RC holes (KVRC0294-0299 and KVRC0301-0308) and three geotechnical holes (KVGT010-KVGT012A). Refer to Appendices 1 and 2 for a full listing of drill statistics including tantalum assays and assays pending.

The total drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley since work commenced in 2017 comprises 445 holes for 86,737m, including 355 RC holes for 63,161m and 90 diamond core holes for 23,576m. This total includes 39 RC holes which were extended following the receipt of results along strike that indicated the potential for deeper mineralisation.

Response to COVID-19

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Liontown has reassessed its strategic objectives and funding position to ensure that it can maintain development momentum at Kathleen Valley in 2020.

To conserve cash, effective from the April 1st 2020, the non-executive directors of Liontown have agreed to defer all fees they receive from the Company. In addition, the CEO (David Richards) and COO (Adam Smits) have agreed to reduce the cash component of their remuneration by 45% and 40% respectively for the foreseeable future. The Board is considering equity compensation to be granted in lieu of reduced salaries and fees, details of which will be provided in due course. Liontown will also reduce short - medium term expenditure by postponing lower priority corporate and field-based activities until 2021.

In line with its commitments to safeguard the health and well-being of its employees and contractors, Liontown has introduced company-wide protocols consistent with the current advice from the Government and health authorities. Liontown continues to monitor the advice to ensure its protocols remain relevant.

Kathleen Valley - Next Steps

Outside of the significant challenges in the macro-environment, the Company believes that the recent substantial increase in the Kathleen Valley MRE has highlighted a number of strategic opportunities to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

For example, drilling since August 2019 has confirmed significant widths of high-grade mineralisation (>1.5% Li2O) at depth, leading Liontown to investigate the possible underground extraction of portions of the resource that will enable higher grade ore to be fed to the planned processing plant - thereby potentially improving recovery, product quality and operating margins.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

A sighter test work program has been also initiated, focused on the relationships between grade and recoveries and the recovery of tantalum, which will enable a much more detailed R&D test work program to be pursued during 2020. This will ultimately lead to process flowsheet updates and commensurate changes to the site layout, capital and, importantly, operating cost estimates.

A significant focus of the programs to be undertaken this year is on plant operability and the ability to produce a premium-quality product that can be marketed accordingly.

In light of the impact of COVID-19 together with the potential improvements and enhancements to the Project, Liontown has decided to postpone the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and will instead produce an upgraded PFS that is closely aligned to the Project's updated MRE. The upgraded PFS will build on the 2019 PFS and incorporate:

  • The updated MRE due in late April/early May;
  • Updated lithium test work R&D results;
  • Tantalum test work R&D results;
  • Revised/updated process flowsheets based on the test work;
  • Revised mine designs that may include both open pit and underground mine plans;
  • A revised site layout; and
  • Revised capital and operating cost estimates.

The upgraded PFS (+25% accuracy) will provide a significantly better basis for a DFS (+15% accuracy), which is now planned to commence in 2021.

Based on the current lithium market conditions, the Company's financial position and anticipated COVID- 19 constraints over the coming months, Liontown believes that an upgraded PFS will give its shareholders the best value for ongoing expenditure. The Company intends to keep the market fully informed through regular technical bulletins leading up to the Q4 PFS upgrade.

This approach will ensure that Liontown is adequately funded to take the Kathleen Valley Project forward as planned.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

info@ltresources.com.au

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

Competent Person Statement

The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource hits 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O as latest drilling success underpins 86% increase" released on the 13th February 2020 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 4

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - 3D image showing high grade (>1.5% Li2O) blocks within block model for interim MRE update and latest drill intersections.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 5

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0001

258306

6958744

509

‐60

45

65

3

6

3

1

122

10

11

1

1.1

85

16

17

1

1.1

94

0

13

13

1.6

114

incl. 9m @ 1.9% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 2m

KVRC0002

258379

6958675

511

‐60

225

109

26

29

3

1.3

101

35

36

1

1.6

127

83

96

13

1.6

111

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 88m

KVRC0003

258395

6958690

511

‐59

225

155

91

105

14

1.7

163

incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

KVRC0004

89

36

38

2

1

99

45

56

11

1.2

100

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 45m

125

133

8

1.1

223

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 275ppm Ta2O5 from 128m

258348

6958645

512

‐50

45

161

166

5

1.3

273

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 162m

KVRC0004A*

256

215

234

19

1.6

138

incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 216m

and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 218m

and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 226m

and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 232m

KVRC0005

89

32

34

2

1.3

112

258276

6958707

510

‐53

40

39

40

1

1.5

132

KVRC0005A*

178

150

154

4

1.4

265

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 229ppm Ta2O5 from 152m

KVRC0006

258433

6958654

512

‐50

227.5

80

37

43

6

1.1

153

29

35

6

1.4

170

KVRC0007

258452

6959426

508

‐47

45

132

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 30m

39

40

1

1.1

198

124

125

1

2.4

302

KVRC0008

130

81

82

1

1.2

310

258512

6959469

508

‐50

55

95

96

1

1

124

KVRC0008A

316

214

220

6

0.9

167

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 168ppm Ta2O5 from 218m

KVRC0009

258590

6959528

509

‐50

45

113

57

59

2

0.7

248

70

71

1

0.6

266

KVRC0010

258593

6959527

509

‐50

225

130

83

85

2

1.1

211

91

92

1

1.4

239

100

106

6

1.2

284

KVRC0011

258208

6958788

508

‐50

45

89

24

25

1

1

112

KVRC0012

258154

6958729

509

‐55

45

65

No significant assays

KVRC0013

258205

6958930

507

‐50

45

108

KVRC0014

258157

6958881

506

‐50

45

113

12

17

5

0

240

135

193

58

1.2

156

incl. 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 141m and

13m @ 2.0% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 67m and

KVRC0015

258443

6958652

512

‐50

180

241

206

230

24

1.3

139

incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and

2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 271ppm Ta2O5 from 217m and

4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 226m and

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 6

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0016

258331

6958764

509

‐50

45

40

No significant assays

KVRC0017

257899

6958809

507

‐50

45

119

63

65

2

1.3

212

KVRC0018

257951

6958853

506

‐50

45

101

1

2

1

1.4

93

KVRC0019

258252

6958969

507

‐50

45

89

No significant assays

KVRC0020

258702

6958251

532

‐60

45

80

26

48

22

1.2

170

incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 26m

incl. 10m @ 1.6% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 34m

65

75

10

0.9

179

incl. 7m @ 1.1% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 68m

KVRC0021

258675

6958223

535

‐55

45

140

85

88

3

0.8

305

incl. 1m @ 1.3% Li2O and 277ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

103

106

3

1.5

237

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 103m

KVRC0022

258735

6958215

528

‐55

45

80

20

30

10

1.3

199

incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 24m

KVRC0023

258708

6958186

529

‐55

45

100

52

58

6

1.5

260

incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 53m

18

33

15

1.4

139

KVRC0024

258665

6958285

543

‐55

45

112

incl. 11m @ 1.6% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 20m

49

51

2

0.7

141

93

98

5

0.8

173

61

75

14

1.6

121

incl. 13m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 61m

KVRC0025

258636

6958260

544

‐55

45

160

84

85

1

1.7

106

103

107

4

1.5

187

incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 218ppm Ta2O5 from 104m

119

127

8

1.0

197

incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 123m

32

44

12

1.4

136

incl. 8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 35m

KVRC0026

258564

6958396

535

‐55

45

120

58

61

3

1.2

93

80

82

2

1.5

375

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 398ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

98

100

2

1

291

65

78

13

1.6

120

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 69m

KVRC0027

258535

6958367

534

‐55

45

160

93

97

4

1.5

161

101

105

4

0.7

204

129

135

6

0.8

107

30

39

9

1.5

133

KVRC0028

258504

6958477

525

‐55

45

120

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 32m

51

56

5

1.7

80

95

97

2

1.4

350

75

85

10

1.8

170

incl. 7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

97

106

9

1.2

110

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 98m

125

133

8

1.4

251

KVRC0029

258472

6958448

525

‐55

45

196

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 300ppm Ta2O5 from 126m

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 129m

176

177

1

1.1

74

182

188

6

1.9

128

incl. 4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 183m

193

196

3

1

118

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 7

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

16

25

9

1.6

118

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 18m

KVRC0030

258464

6958540

520

‐55

45

140

37

44

7

1.1

80

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 40m

99

103

4

0.9

331

113

117

4

1.3

492

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 404ppm Ta2O5 from 115m

52

61

9

1.7

126

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 54m

KVRC0031

258435

6958512

521

‐55

45

160

85

93

8

1.4

99

incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 87m

106

110

4

2

312

116

118

2

1.5

268

KVRC0032

258426

6959404

511

‐55

45

100

39

44

5

1.6

124

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 40m

67

68

1

1.3

197

6

9

3

0.9

223

KVRC0033

258802

6959298

513

‐55

45

140

52

57

5

1.2

157

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 54m

114

118

4

1.2

152

18

19

1

0.6

112

21

24

3

1.5

156

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 22m

53

55

2

0.9

177

60

64

4

1.4

160

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 61m

KVRC0034

258653

6959155

518

‐55

45

120

68

70

2

1.2

123

78

95

17

1.4

161

incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 268ppm Ta2O5 from 79m

incl. 4m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 90m

106

108

2

0.8

453

112

114

2

1.4

203

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 112m

37

40

3

1.1

252

47

49

2

1.9

225

52

54

2

1.2

201

KVRC0035

258694

6959195

516

‐55

45

120

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 53m

71

92

21

1.9

201

incl. 17m @ 2.2% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 74m

101

103

2

0.9

273

108

110

2

1.3

94

14

17

3

1.1

247

23

24

1

2.2

375

54

56

2

1.6

164

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 55m

KVRC0036

258733

6959232

514

‐55

45

140

69

73

4

1.7

255

incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 328ppm Ta2O5 from 70m

76

77

1

0.8

107

101

103

2

0.7

186

115

119

4

1

223

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 8

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

15

19

4

1.1

303

63

77

14

1.7

168

KVRC0037

258730

6959085

516

‐55

45

120

incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 64m

incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 69m

83

87

4

1.3

107

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 85m

37

42

5

1

178

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 38m

KVRC0038

258774

6959131

514

‐55

45

120

58

64

6

0.7

129

76

85

9

1.7

255

incl. 4m @ 2.5% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

100

102

2

0.6

233

8

16

8

1.1

131

incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 10m

KVRC0039

258803

6959163

513

‐55

45

120

45

49

4

1.3

204

incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 46m

85

90

5

1.9

143

incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

37

39

2

0.7

191

KVRC0040

258836

6959192

512

‐55

45

140

115

123

8

1.1

176

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 115m

126

127

1

1.6

206

107

118

11

1.6

120

incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 111m

KVRC0041

220

149

159

10

0.8

139

258398

6958475

524

‐60

52

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 156m

183

197

14

1.6

83

incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 185m

and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 194m

KVRC0041A*

280

222

229

7

0.9

95

95

103

8

1.4

121

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 98m

KVRC0042

200

120

130

10

1.1

119

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 124m

258373

6958534

519

‐60

49

172

180

8

1.5

137

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 173m

231

246

15

1.4

122

KVRC0042A*

270

incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 232m

and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 238m

and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 243m

KVRC0043

258815

6959306

512

‐55

53

120

34

37

3

1.5

215

83

84

1

1.1

906

43

47

4

1.5

129

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 44m

65

80

15

1.1

204

incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 72m

incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 250ppm Ta2O5 from 76m

KVRC0044

258605

6959116

519

‐54

40

150

102

109

7

1.6

225

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 102m

114

116

2

0.9

118

122

124

2

1.2

273

127

131

4

1

172

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 128m

138

140

2

1.5

266

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 9

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

65

69

4

1.6

149

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 65m

84

94

10

1.6

287

KVRC0045

258571

6959089

521

‐59

38

150

incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 85m

114

133

19

1.1

131

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 116m

and 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 130m

KVRC0046

258887

6959230

512

‐54

48

93

28

31

3

1.7

191

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 29m

34

36

2

0.9

307

76

85

9

1.5

206

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

KVRC0047

258688

6959048

520

‐56

46

200

and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 234ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

88

90

2

1.3

260

100

102

2

2.5

173

132

136

4

1.2

180

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 314ppm Ta2O5 from 133m

45

48

3

1.5

214

KVRC0048

258645

6959011

522

‐55

47

120

85

99

14

1.6

236

incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5 from 87m

109

113

4

1.4

200

KVRC0049

258957

6959148

513

‐57

47

120

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 109m

and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 111m

5

7

2

1.1

84

KVRC0050

258904

6959102

514

‐56

49

120

31

34

3

1

135

100

108

8

1

123

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 100m

13

17

4

0.9

114

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m

21

23

2

1.6

130

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 21m

KVRC0051

258855

6959056

516

‐57

51

121

28

30

2

1.7

161

48

52

4

1.6

131

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 48m

108

114

6

0.8

153

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 111m

KVRC0052

258807

6959015

515

‐55

48

120

80

86

6

1.5

162

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

68

73

5

1.6

183

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 72m

KVRC0053

258757

6958966

519

‐56

49

120

78

80

2

1

226

106

115

9

1.7

126

incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 108m

27

30

3

0.9

263

71

87

16

1.6

185

KVRC0054

258717

6958930

522

‐57

52

160

incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 74m

and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 78m

139

144

5

1

139

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 142m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 10

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0055

100

52

60

8

0.9

110

108

110

2

1.3

175

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 108m

157

162

5

1.6

174

258374

6959379

510

‐55

47

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 159m

KVRC0055A

348

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 161m

187

189

2

0.9

214

204

223

19

1.4

188

incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 204m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 210m

234

235

1

1.3

138

KVRC0056

88

52

58

6

1.3

93

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 53m

112

114

2

0.5

64

120

125

5

0.7

96

258318

6959435

510

‐55

49

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 121m

KVRC0056A

300

154

158

4

0.9

117

incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 155m

186

218

32

1.1

129

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 198m

and 7m @ 1.7% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

230

231

1

1.1

144

KVRC0057

258360

6959477

511

‐56

49

50

28

32

4

0.6

126

KVRC0058

258274

6959395

509

‐56

48

120

70

77

7

1.4

130

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 72m

KVRC0059

258254

6959520

511

‐57

47

80

43

50

7

1.4

156

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 47m

KVRC0060

80

No significant assays

252

260

8

1.7

125

KVRC0060A

258298

6959565

510

‐56

50

390

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 253m

and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 258m

317

334

17

1.2

114

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 323m

KVRC0061

258194

6959467

507

‐56

47

124

75

82

7

1.5

134

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 76m

48

51

3

1

492

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 48m

94

99

5

1.1

143

KVRC0062

180

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 94m

258563

6958526

520

‐60

49

105

108

3

1.2

142

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 106m

118

119

1

1.1

333

125

128

3

0.6

83

137

146

9

1

135

KVRC0062A

250

No significant assays

KVRC0062X

258555

6958525

520

‐60

49

64

Hole abandoned

KVRC0063

258833

6958178

523

‐61

46

105

KVRC0064

258805

6958151

521

‐60

44

100

No significant assays

KVRC0065

258780

6958123

524

‐60

43

100

KVRC0066

258754

6958091

524

‐65

46

101

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 11

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

117

121

4

0.8

152

123

129

6

1.2

184

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 127m

144

157

13

1.3

125

incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 147m

KVRC0067

258449

238

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 153m

6958419

524

‐61

47

184

195

11

1.4

72

incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 84ppm Ta2O5 from 188m

199

201

2

0.8

93

203

212

9

1.2

77

incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 210m

KVRC0067A*

288

274

277

3

1.2

57

incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 77ppm Ta2O5 from 275m

KVRC0068

258779

6958265

525

‐59

46

100

72

78

6

NSR

129

69

78

9

1.5

178

KVRC0069

258689

6958169

529

‐66

43

130

incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 71m

83

94

11

1.2

184

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 249ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

96

100

4

0.6

110

0

4

4

1.6

124

KVRC0070

258387

6958609

518

‐59

55

80

39

42

3

1.5

118

55

61

6

1.3

119

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 57m

31

46

15

1.6

129

KVRC0071

258665

6958290

538

‐61

47

100

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 35m

and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 42m

46

56

10

1.5

81

incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 48m

64

66

2

1.5

92

KVRC0072

258407

6958564

519

‐60

49

180

97

98

1

1.5

259

106

107

1

1.3

994

125

128

3

1.3

146

incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 126m

161

169

8

1.8

130

incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 162m

72

90

18

1.4

145

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 75m

KVRC0073

258635

6958263

541

‐65

45

140

and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

104

118

14

1.3

176

incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 104m

and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 226ppm Ta2O5 from 111m

88

99

11

1.4

97

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 88m

KVRC0074

258354

6958569

518

‐65

45

140

and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 91m

112

119

7

1.8

150

incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

79

87

8

1

228

KVRC0075

258686

6958371

539

‐65

47

100

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 344ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 12

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

89

90

1

1.8

147

KVRC0076

130

98

105

7

1.6

281

258450

6958610

518

‐65

45

incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 99m

113

119

6

0.4

42

KVRC0076A*

190

173

177

1

0.6

123

KVRC0076B*

252

219

223

4

1.2

101

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 220m

109

137

28

1.4

108

KVRC0077

258573

6958267

545

‐65

44

180

incl. 14m @ 2.2% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 109m

149

152

3

1.1

103

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 150m

169

171

2

1

169

73

91

18

1.5

207

incl. 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 80m

and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

KVRC0078

258595

6959106

520

‐69

230

190

114

120

6

2.1

171

incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

127

147

20

1.5

147

incl. 11m @ 2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 134m

178

181

3

1.8

134

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 178m

24

36

12

1.9

132

KVRC0079

258535

6958448

530

‐65

45

120

incl. 7m @ 2.3% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 29m

55

62

7

1.5

96

75

76

1

2.8

47

103

104

1

0.9

132

40

41

1

1.5

213

KVRC0080

120

75

90

15

1.5

204

incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 76m

and 3m

@ 2% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

258632

6958999

524

‐65

225

133

135

2

1.4

116

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 134m

KVRC0080A

210

143

145

2

2.1

250

incl. 1m @ 3% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 144m

153

156

3

1.7

140

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 154m

88

103

15

1.9

162

KVRC0081

258503

6958408

529

‐65

45

125

incl. 10m

@ 2.1% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

121

125

4

1.4

161

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 123m

41

50

9

1.8

150

KVRC0082

258477

6958503

523

‐60

50

100

incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 42m

58

63

5

1.4

110

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 58m

13

14

1

1

325

28

29

1

0.9

298

94

106

12

1.9

202

KVRC0083

136

incl. 7m @ 2.5% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

258714

6958927

522

‐65

227

116

117

1

0.6

132

120

127

7

2

91

incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 121m

and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 124m

KVRC0083A

200

160

162

2

1.1

104

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 160m

189

191

2

1.2

98

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 13

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

71

80

9

1.1

115

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 75m

KVRC0084

258451

6958481

522

‐64

47

130

98

105

7

1.1

156

110

116

6

1.3

194

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 263ppm Ta2O5 from 111m

KVRC0085

120

94

100

6

1.4

127

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 97m

258225

6959344

508

‐70

49

190

220

30

1.8

157

incl. 12m @ 2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 191m

KVRC0085A

376

and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 217m

227

231

4

1.1

157

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 229m

KVRC0086

120

92

100

8

1.2

128

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 93m

215

246

31

1.8

182

258153

6959419

509

‐70

49

incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 216m

KVRC0086A

318

and 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 230m

and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 242m

252

254

2

1.1

128

incl. 1m @ 1.62% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 252m

29

34

5

1.4

99

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 30m

68

71

3

1.3

84

KVRC0087

112

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 69m

258320

6958621

513

‐49

50

78

84

6

1.2

65

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

88

92

4

1.7

121

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

KVRC0087A*

135

139

4

0.6

193

220

172

176

4

2

103

incl. 2m @ 2.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 173m

91

94

3

1.6

83

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 85ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

KVRC0088

148

100

106

6

1.4

82

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 75ppm Ta2O5 from 102m

136

142

6

1.6

139

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 151ppm Ta2O5 from 138m

KVRC0088A*

258302

6958603

514

‐60

49

208

162

169

7

1.6

161

incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 164m

201

202

1

0.9

166

210

236

26

1.3

115

KVRC0088B*

264

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 217ppm Ta2O5 from 211m

and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 220m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 233m

KVRC0089

258593

6958356

542

‐60

46

118

29

40

11

1.6

127

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m

97

98

1

1.1

150

KVRC0090

258766

6958178

525

‐59

46

70

18

21

3

0.1

228

KVRC0091

258738

6958153

525

‐59

46

90

34

37

3

1.3

126

14

16

2

1.2

110

KVRC0092

258978

6959117

513

‐55

47

130

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m

117

122

5

1.6

161

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 118m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 14

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

23

26

3

1.5

173

KVRC0093

258935

6959074

514

‐55

46

132

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 24m

93

94

1

1.1

118

117

119

2

1

96

1

5

4

1.6

149

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 1m

KVRC0094

258893

6959032

515

‐55

49

126

42

49

7

1

66

incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 47m

102

103

1

1

120

112

117

5

1.4

161

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

39

43

4

1.5

130

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 40m

KVRC0095

258852

6958991

516

‐54

43

120

61

65

4

1.6

135

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 62m

73

75

2

1

78

103

110

7

0

229

14

20

6

0

230

KVRC0096

258806

6958949

517

‐55

47

120

56

66

10

0

191

82

86

4

1.1

136

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

90

98

8

0

122

78

85

7

1.2

247

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 80m

KVRC0097

258763

6958905

518

‐56

46

138

and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 84m

92

94

2

1

149

103

105

2

1.1

79

121

123

2

1.9

112

13

16

3

1.4

171

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 13m

89

96

7

1.3

219

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 90m

KVRC0098

258721

6958858

519

‐55

48

168

and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

110

111

1

1.2

73

113

116

3

1

76

161

165

4

1.4

103

incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 163m

21

27

6

1.1

282

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 319ppm Ta2O5 from 24m

89

95

6

2.1

252

incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

KVRC0099

150

112

114

2

1.5

266

258720

6958856

519

‐66

227

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 256ppm Ta2O5 from 112m

131

139

8

1.9

119

incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 131m

and 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 135m

and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 139ppm Ta2O5 from 138m

KVRC0099A

230

192

193

1

0.5

116

25

27

2

1.4

247

35

37

2

1

175

KVRC0100

258677

6959246

509

‐56

50

144

78

98

21

1.1

146

incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 78m

and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 93m

and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 272ppm Ta2O5 from 115m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 15

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

6

11

5

1.6

105

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 7m

56

61

5

0.9

141

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 58m

66

68

2

1.5

174

KVRC0101

258636

6959202

510

‐57

47

126

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 66m

81

89

8

1.5

263

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 82m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

94

108

14

1

97

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 54ppm Ta2O5 from 97m

and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 106m

26

33

7

1.2

116

incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 29m

70

78

8

1.8

197

KVRC0102

258599

6959167

513

‐59

46

120

incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 71m

86

98

12

1.1

141

incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 312ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

104

105

1

1.2

263

112

117

5

1.3

211

64

70

6

1.3

126

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 64m

and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 67m

91

100

9

1.9

262

incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 199ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

KVRC0103

258548

6959116

520

‐55

47

144

and 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

117

125

8

1.3

168

incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 118m

128

130

2

1

197

135

138

3

1.8

111

141

143

2

0.9

171

KVRC0103A

200

179

180

1

1.5

185

81

83

2

1.5

187

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

92

105

13

1.6

251

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 92m

and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 98m

121

125

4

1.5

163

KVRC0104

258544

6959111

520

‐68

225

178

incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 122m

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 124m

136

139

3

1.5

191

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 138m

148

161

13

1.9

165

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 148m

and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 152m

170

172

2

1.3

125

KVRC0105

258868

6959291

517

‐59

50

112

28

29

1

0.5

18

4

5

1

0.5

107

KVRC0106

258821

6959242

518

‐60

49

160

8

9

1

0.5

115

35

38

3

1.5

247

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 261ppm Ta2O5 from 36m

109

111

2

1.1

172

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 16

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

7

9

2

1

253

21

24

3

1.1

203

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 286ppm Ta2O5 from 22m

KVRC0107

258774

6959200

519

‐60

46

124

48

49

1

0.8

189

52

54

2

1.2

256

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 303ppm Ta2O5 from 52m

59

60

1

1.1

181

73

75

2

0.5

103

90

95

5

0.9

156

26

27

1

1

248

40

46

6

1.4

233

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 301ppm Ta2O5 from 41m

KVRC0108

258739

6959165

519

‐59

42

124

63

70

7

1.1

138

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 68m

80

88

8

1

120

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

110

112

2

1.2

230

17

18

1

1.4

254

20

22

2

1.5

77

incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 20m

KVRC0109

258696

6959120

520

‐54

48

124

62

77

15

1.5

191

incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 258ppm Ta2O5 from 67m

85

90

5

1.4

161

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 216ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

97

98

1

1

126

44

46

2

1.4

159

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 45m

KVRC0110

258655

6959076

523

‐56

47

124

75

87

12

1.6

205

incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 206ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

91

92

1

1.1

162

100

108

8

1.5

129

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 105m

61

64

3

1.1

260

KVRC0111

130

93

84

1

1.6

247

258609

6959034

523

‐55

46

86

99

13

1.2

205

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

114

117

3

0.4

22

KVRC0111A

190

133

146

13

1.7

112

incl. 9m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 134m

75

89

14

1.5

202

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 310ppm Ta2O5 from 78m

and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 84m

KVRC0112

154

126

136

10

1.9

93

incl. 7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 128m

258608

6959031

523

‐69

227

141

142

1

1.7

250

146

150

4

1.5

148

incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 123m

KVRC0112A

190

155

156

1

1.1

2

161

164

3

1.1

131

incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 162m

KVRC0113

258928

6959208

508

‐54

45

124

22

24

2

2.7

182

incl. 1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 22m

KVRC0114

258885

6959166

514

‐55

45

130

33

36

3

0.1

329

114

119

5

0.1

146

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 17

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

0

6

6

0.6

154

24

25

1

1.1

204

KVRC0115

258845

6959125

501

‐54

46

130

37

41

4

1.4

163

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 38m

114

117

3

2

188

incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 196ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

41

48

7

1.2

223

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 245ppm Ta2O5 from 43m

KVRC0116

258800

6959080

504

‐55

50

140

53

59

6

1

131

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 53m

80

85

5

1.3

214

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 219ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

128

130

2

0.6

111

0

5

5

0.9

179

73

91

18

1.6

212

KVRC0117

258755

6959038

519

‐54

47

140

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 74m

and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 231ppm Ta2O5 from 80m

and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 82m

104

107

3

0.9

134

22

24

2

0.9

297

83

97

14

1.2

217

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 84m

KVRC0118

258710

6958997

520

‐55

49

172

and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 163ppm Ta2O5 from 96m

128

134

6

1.4

178

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 128m

KVRC0119

258671

6958948

522

‐53

48

142

85

100

15

1.1

197

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 408ppm Ta2O5 from 88m

and 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 94m

56

58

2

1.6

323

98

119

21

1.5

197

KVRC0120

258668

6958944

523

‐53

228

140

incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 99m

and 5m @ 2.8% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 105m

and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 377ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 117m

28

35

7

0.6

109

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 309ppm Ta2O5 from 33m

96

103

7

0.8

172

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 225ppm Ta2O5 from 99m

KVRC0121

258556

6959190

513

‐56

47

142

114

123

9

0.9

111

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 115m

128

131

3

1.1

270

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 129m

134

135

1

2.3

193

51

53

2

1.2

176

67

71

4

1.1

157

KVRC0122

258514

6959152

521

‐56

45

148

99

121

22

1.5

218

incl. 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 254ppm Ta2O5 from 100m

and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 126m

126

138

12

1.3

122

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 127m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 18

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

52

54

2

1

182

66

68

2

1.4

291

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 66m

82

94

12

1.7

223

incl. 5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 279ppm Ta2O5 from 87m

KVRC0123

258510

6959142

521

‐84

53

160

102

106

4

1

169

113

125

12

1.8

161

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 212ppm Ta2O5 from 113m

and 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 118m

141

153

12

0.9

131

incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 148m

79

80

1

1.4

183

93

109

16

1.4

196

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 93m

and 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 100m

134

140

6

1.3

120

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 136m

KVRC0124

258502

6959142

521

‐59

228

172

147

150

3

1.1

279

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 358ppm Ta2O5 from 147m

154

163

9

1.4

135

incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 154m

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 158m

166

169

3

1.3

139

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 167m

74

84

10

1.4

239

KVRC0125

120

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 74m

258636

6959000

523

‐84

44

97

99

2

0.6

144

KVRC0125A

180

122

129

7

1.4

151

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 123m

80

83

3

1.2

134

KVRC0126

258713

6958924

520

‐87

46

160

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 81m

126

127

1

1

114

149

150

1

2

252

10

12

2

0.6

313

68

70

2

1.6

212

KVRC0127

258823

6958791

519

‐55

46

120

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 69m

81

84

3

0.8

127

87

89

2

1.3

65

11

14

3

1.4

230

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 334ppm Ta2O5 from 13m

KVRC0128

258796

6958757

522

‐53

44

120

45

48

3

0.7

203

57

58

1

1.2

105

91

99

8

0

134

7

10

3

1.2

319

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 381ppm Ta2O5 from 8m

KVRC0129

258795

6958758

523

‐55

224

120

16

19

3

1.1

207

27

28

1

2

285

86

98

12

1.4

204

incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 19

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

8

10

2

0.6

130

12

14

2

1.9

353

34

36

2

0.7

256

KVRC0130

258795

6958755

523

‐88

53

120

55

57

2

0.9

77

84

93

9

1.3

187

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 87m

108

109

1

0.6

135

KVRC0130A

160

No significant assays

81

82

1

0.9

285

90

93

3

0.5

107

114

116

2

1.2

320

142

143

1

0.8

421

148

156

8

1.8

83

KVRC0131

258371

6958888

513

‐55

41

214

incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 148m

162

163

1

0.6

166

175

187

12

1.2

160

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 175m

198

208

10

1.5

151

incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 199m

and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 202m

100

104

4

2

252

incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 100m

KVRC0132

160

141

145

4

1.8

164

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 142m

258421

6958793

512

‐54

48

152

153

1

0.9

150

176

181

5

0.9

92

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 178m

KVRC0132A*

228

184

189

5

1.5

108

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 185m

204

210

6

1.4

136

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 206m

70

72

2

1.4

185

96

98

2

1.1

266

KVRC0133

170

108

113

5

1.6

226

258494

6958713

514

‐55

45

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 108m

131

133

2

1.7

103

188

199

11

1.3

124

KVRC0133A*

240

incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 192m

217

220

3

0.7

59

41

44

3

1

332

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 42m

86

95

9

1.7

296

incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 405ppm Ta2O5 from 88m

KVRC0134

258606

6958572

520

‐55

49

160

103

105

2

1.1

120

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 215ppm Ta2O5 from 103m

106

110

4

1.3

150

incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 107m

131

133

2

0.9

159

80

56

64

8

1.2

122

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 59m

KVRC0135A

258189

6959595

510

‐54

46

128

130

2

0.8

99

356

319

341

22

1.3

132

incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 321m

and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 325m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 20

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0136

110

95

103

8

1.3

120

incl. 1m @ 3.7% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 98m

219

222

3

1.3

211

258120

6959522

510

‐64

46

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 220m

KVRC0136A

300

256

285

29

1.3

171

incl. 13m @ 1.8% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 261m

and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 282m

KVRC0137

258083

6959629

510

‐60

46

120

KVRC0138

258164

6959718

510

‐55

45

100

KVRC0139

258184

6959859

510

‐55

44

100

No significant assays

KVRC0140

258105

6959801

510

‐55

44

130

KVRC0141

258037

6959868

512

‐62

44

124

KVRC0142

258109

6959937

512

‐55

41

112

91

94

3

0

507

KVRC0143

258464

6959736

508

‐56

47

94

85

86

1

0

237

KVRC0144

258422

6959693

508

‐55

42

106

63

65

2

0

158

23

28

5

0

166

KVRC0145

130

44

48

4

1.5

166

incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 45m

188

192

4

2.2

142

incl. 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 188m

218

220

2

1

212

257970

6959380

508

‐57

42

241

244

3

1.7

76

KVRC0145A

378

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 242m

258

268

10

1.2

103

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 90ppm Ta2O5 from 259m

and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 59ppm Ta2O5 from 263m

302

316

14

0.9

201

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 320m

KVRC0146

118

No significant assays

211

222

11

1.8

51

incl. 4m @ 3.7% Li2O and 29ppm Ta2O5 from 212m

257880

6959300

508

‐56

45

249

255

6

1

105

KVRC0146A

348

273

284

11

1.9

116

incl. 5m @ 2.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 274m

303

322

19

1.4

197

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 274m

KVRC0147

258005

6959346

508

‐54

47

120

29

33

4

0

192

KVRC0148

120

42

45

3

1.2

214

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 43m

199

211

12

1.3

83

incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 199m

and 3m @ 3.1% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 206m

257963

6959302

508

‐56

42

240

247

7

1

113

incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 241m

KVRC0148A

348

264

277

13

1.8

114

incl. 6m @ 2.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 266m

313

338

25

1.3

179

incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 316m

and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 324m

and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 335m

KVRC0149

257957

6959503

508

‐55

45

120

97

101

4

0

251

KVRC0150

257914

6959462

508

‐54

46

120

90

93

3

0

251

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 21

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

149

160

11

1.8

129

incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 150m

KVRC0151

258335

6958500

516

‐57

48

222

167

173

6

1.5

117

incl. 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 168m

183

192

9

1.5

165

incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 183m

and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 190m

79

83

4

0.5

218

101

102

1

1.1

531

KVRC0153

258484

6958642

511

‐59

43

150

104

112

8

1.1

284

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 106m

114

120

6

0.5

1

128

132

4

1.5

109

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 131m

80

81

1

1.2

129

KVRC0154

150

88

91

3

0.5

123

258521

6958677

510

‐59

46

106

114

8

1.1

249

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 107m

KVRC0154A*

240

204

209

5

8

106

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 205m

152

161

9

1.6

108

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 155m

180

186

6

1.7

181

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 180m

KVRC0155

228

189

195

6

0.9

58

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 192m

258264

6958571

514

‐59

45

198

204

6

0.6

78

220

223

3

1.3

76

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 221m

226

246

20

1.4

112

KVRC0155A*

282

incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 234m

252

258

6

1.8

127

incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 253m

30

32

2

1

396

KVRC0156

258745

6958797

524

‐54

222

168

35

38

3

0.8

237

98

113

15

1.3

244

incl. 8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 221ppm Ta2O5 from 103m

14

17

3

1

180

63

64

1

1.9

138

KVRC0157

150

77

87

10

1.5

247

258756

6958807

523

‐79

40

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

115

116

1

1.1

140

KVRC0157A*

190

172

176

4

1.7

136

incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 173m

19

21

2

1.2

204

79

82

3

1.2

50

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 71ppm Ta2O5 from 80m

KVRC0158

258756

6958807

523

‐71

220

150

85

93

8

1.1

189

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 285ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

134

135

1

1.2

84

137

138

1

0.3

118

KVRC0158A*

240

209

211

2

1.5

274

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 22

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

59

60

1

2.1

116

KVRC0159

120

68

74

6

1.6

215

258798

6958849

519

‐74

39

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 87ppm Ta2O5 from 69m

87

89

2

1.2

133

KVRC0159A*

160

127

131

4

1.3

96

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 128m

KVRC0160

258841

6958892

516

‐67

41

120

75

77

2

1

144

110

111

1

0.8

455

KVRC0161

258429

6958726

511

‐56

43

226

137

144

7

0

206

188

192

4

0

294

198

210

12

0

166

KVRC0162

258883

6958933

514

‐61

45

120

40

42

2

0.7

191

70

77

7

0

257

105

108

3

1.2

112

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 105m

110

112

2

0.6

55

125

133

8

1.1

93

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 129m

136

143

7

1.2

76

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 137m

and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 141m

169

171

2

1.1

82

177

180

3

1.2

102

KVRC0163

258206

6958638

515

‐59

45

274

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 178m

189

194

5

1.2

199

incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 190m

and 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 192m

207

210

3

1.4

127

214

226

12

1.6

95

incl. 4m @ 2.6% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 214m

and 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 220m

239

246

7

1.1

101

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 74ppm Ta2O5 from 240m

249

257

8

0.9

122

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 252m

KVRC0164

258927

6958975

513

‐50

42

120

74

76

2

0.8

250

98

99

1

0.8

111

KVRC0165

258867

6958830

515

‐48

41

132

78

81

3

1.4

148

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 79m

86

91

5

0.9

174

6

8

2

0.8

49

KVRC0166

258969

6959017

513

‐51

42

120

48

49

1

1.7

177

102

105

3

1.7

167

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 102m

49

52

3

1.5

157

KVRC0167

258909

6958872

514

‐48

46

140

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 50m

59

61

2

1

134

93

95

2

1

190

KVRC0168

259012

6959060

513

‐51

41

120

10

11

1

1.9

165

106

109

3

0.7

166

14

15

1

0.8

104

KVRC0169

259037

6959000

513

‐49

46

120

37

38

1

0.9

416

82

83

1

1.3

93

116

117

1

0.8

130

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 23

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

101

102

1

1

499

110

113

3

1.7

429

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 110m

168

173

5

1.5

294

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 327ppm Ta2O5 from 169m

KVRC0170

258332

6958764

509

‐49

45

250

185

196

11

1.3

98

incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 186m

207

215

8

1.7

151

incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 213m

220

226

6

1.9

85

incl. 4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 221m

KVRC0171

259037

6959000

513

‐50

44

120

79

83

4

1.5

105

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 80m

30

34

4

1.6

237

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 30m

KVRC0172

258839

6958662

520

‐55

227

170

86

87

1

0.8

246

94

97

3

1.4

152

incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

KVRC0173

258977

6958945

513

‐49

44

120

61

62

1

1.7

125

19

23

4

1.5

118

incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 21m

192

223

31

1.7

223

incl. 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 193m

KVRC0174

258209

6958787

508

‐48

47

278

and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 205m

and 9m @ 2% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 221m

245

250

5

1.1

14

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 48ppm Ta2O5 from 246m

and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 249m

25

28

3

1.3

220

KVRC0175

258854

6958677

518

‐69

43

148

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 26m

82

85

3

1.6

193

incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 208ppm Ta2O5 from 83m

87

88

1

0.9

577

116

118

2

0.7

222

147

155

8

2

81

169

177

8

1.1

149

incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 191ppm Ta2O5 from 173m

KVRC0176

258351

6958919

511

‐53

44

258

186

197

11

1

174

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 193m

204

208

4

1.5

149

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 205m

217

220

3

1.3

126

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 217m

42

44

2

1.2

110

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 43m

KVRC0177

258939

6958762

513

‐61

46

118

50

56

6

0.9

219

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 51m

83

85

2

1.7

165

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 84m

KVRC0178

259009

6958839

513

‐49

44

130

65

70

5

1.5

164

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 192ppm Ta2O5 from 66m

92

93

1

1.4

152

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 24

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

20

23

3

1

234

KVRC0179

258897

6958576

518

‐55

226

172

25

26

1

1

243

112

116

4

1.7

144

incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 114m

168

180

12

1

127

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 175m

185

197

12

1.3

191

incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 224ppm Ta2O5 from 188m

210

215

5

1.9

140

incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 210m

KVRC0180

258204

6958928

507

‐49

43

280

218

224

6

8

81

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 221m

227

232

5

1.4

169

incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 229m

240

250

10

1.4

165

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 242m

259

261

2

1.1

182

KVRC0181

258998

6958677

514

‐60

42

118

47

52

5

1.5

220

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 48m

24

32

8

1.5

236

incl. 1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 325ppm Ta2O5 from 26m

KVRC0182

258913

6958592

517

‐69

43

118

and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 291ppm Ta2O5 from 29m

63

66

3

1.2

95

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 78ppm Ta2O5 from 64m

150

152

2

1

229

158

169

11

1.7

211

incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 294ppm Ta2O5 from 158m

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 162m

and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 350ppm Ta2O5 from 164m

KVRC0183

258305

6959000

508

‐50

46

234

173

174

1

2.1

137

180

187

7

1.6

143

incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 181m

195

212

17

1.3

147

incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 199m

and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 207m

71

73

2

0.9

115

KVRC0184

259083

6958762

514

‐50

46

118

75

80

5

0.8

122

84

86

2

1.7

93

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 85m

68

72

4

1.1

128

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 70m

114

117

3

1

96

KVRC0185

258002

6958860

511

‐58

46

274

235

237

2

0.6

113

240

260

20

1

203

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 194ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

264

270

6

1.6

214

incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 265m

49

56

7

1.5

189

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 50m

KVRC0186

258954

6958493

518

‐55

221

170

and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 396ppm Ta2O5 from 52m

and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 54m

138

140

2

2.3

158

KVRC0187

258968

6958507

517

‐70

51

150

49

53

4

1.3

229

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 49m

69

71

2

1.2

77

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 25

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0188

259053

6958592

514

‐59

47

120

63

67

4

1

239

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 63m

KVRC0189

259138

6958677

514

‐53

47

120

7

8

1

1.3

327

63

65

2

0.5

143

84

86

2

0.9

75

144

147

3

0.4

158

190

193

3

0.9

429

205

213

8

1.6

166

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 206m

KVRC0190

258172

6959029

513

‐59

45

264

217

224

7

1.6

202

incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 217m

227

231

4

1

270

240

242

2

0.8

163

246

248

2

0.6

184

KVRC0191

258676

6958155

529

‐69

230

150

No significant assays

KVRC0192

258661

6958209

535

‐88

309

148

KVRC0193

258775

6958314

525

‐56

42

166

64

67

3

1.7

167

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 76ppm Ta2O5 from 64m

163

181

18

1.7

160

incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 163m

and 4m @1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 174m

KVRC0194

258500

6958335

530

‐86

141

324

184

199

15

1.1

76

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 185m

and 2m @2.5% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 195m

242

254

12

1.5

67

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 64ppm Ta2O5 from 243m

KVRC0195

258740

6958352

531

‐60

47

172

76

79

3

1.4

112

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 77m

KVRC0196

258720

6958401

533

‐61

45

172

56

58

2

0.7

264

70

74

4

2

242

incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 71m

115

136

21

1.2

214

KVRC0197

258568

6958279

546

‐57

8

174

incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 120m

141

143

2

0.9

61

159

167

8

0.8

181

59

62

3

0.8

220

KVRC0198

258672

6958425

537

‐60

47

262

69

74

5

1.1

235

118

121

3

1

173

141

142

1

0.8

165

144

146

2

1.2

152

139

169

30

1.6

185

incl. 13m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 143m

and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 164m

KVRC0199

258595

6958225

544

‐84

41

300

172

182

10

1.1

113

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 176m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 180m

285

289

4

0.9

327

incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 165ppm Ta2O5 from 288m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 26

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

19

21

2

0.6

177

32

34

2

1.2

89

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m

168

179

11

1.9

85

incl. 7m @ 2.6% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 169m

KVRC0200

258087

6958945

512

‐61

42

280

208

234

26

1.4

183

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 212m

and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 218m

246

257

11

1.3

146

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 246m

and 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 337ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

154

160

6

1.2

136

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 155m

KVRC0201

258568

6958279

547

‐79

343

228

167

188

21

1.6

157

incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 170m

and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 182m

201

211

10

1.1

108

incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 209m

174

176

2

2.3

41

182

186

4

1.2

118

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 182m

KVRC0202

258123

6958843

507

‐80

42

262

204

224

20

1.5

150

incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 205m

and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 216m

and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 219m

236

240

4

1.3

151

incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 237m

141

167

26

1.6

176

incl. 12m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 142m

KVRC0203

258563

6958257

546

‐79

46

228

and 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 158m

187

197

10

0.9

64

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 191m

180

184

4

0.8

113

198

250

52

1.4

113

incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 202m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 216m

and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 220m

KVRC0204

258420

6958398

525

‐69

48

294

and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 227m

and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 238m

and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 243m

260

276

16

1.4

114

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 261m

and 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 268m

189

195

6

1.3

191

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 191m

KVRC0205

258158

6958878

506

‐62

46

270

197

199

2

0.5

218

202

208

6

1.5

125

incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 203m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 27

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 28

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

91

93

2

0.8

235

103

108

5

1.2

185

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 323ppm Ta2O5 from 104m

KVRC0212

258461

6958687

512

‐71

47

240

126

131

5

1.3

185

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 127m

183

194

11

1.4

138

incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 186m

82

88

6

0.5

126

95

100

5

1.7

290

incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 371ppm Ta2O5 from 95m

KVRC0213

258498

6958573

514

‐67

43

252

131

142

11

1.3

114

incl. 8m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 134m

213

218

5

1.8

123

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 108ppm Ta2O5 from 214m

55

67

12

1.7

115

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 55m

and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 58m

86

95

9

1.5

132

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

KVRC0214

258387

6958606

513

‐75

44

244

111

113

2

0.8

191

142

149

7

1.9

224

incl. 4m @ 2.8% Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 144m

190

211

21

1.5

93

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 197m

and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 202m

and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

163

169

6

1.4

109

incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 164m

173

192

19

1.5

134

incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 177m

KVRC0215

258309

6958545

520

‐63

49

268

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 183m

and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 188m

224

249

25

1.5

92

incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 232m

and 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 243m

86

90

4

1.5

497

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 553ppm Ta2O5 from 87m

KVRC0216

258562

6958636

513

‐51

44

150

101

104

3

1.5

199

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 101m

111

118

7

0.6

77

125

127

2

0.9

227

250

285

35

1.7

132

incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 250m

and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 260m

KVRC0217

258418

6958396

525

‐88

212

324

and 7m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 265m

and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 277m

289

305

16

1.5

129

incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 290m

and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 301m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 29

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

236

259

23

1

73

incl. 4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 237m

and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 249m

KVRC0218

258274

6958509

521

‐73

49

334

262

273

11

0.8

21

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 267m

277

325

48

1.5

110

incl. 22m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 289m

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 313m

18

21

3

0.7

118

98

100

2

1.3

160

178

184

6

0.5

77

188

190

2

0.7

148

198

205

7

1.8

27

incl. 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 13ppm Ta2O5 from 198m

KVRC0219

257954

6958812

511

‐71

40

310

243

249

6

1.4

69

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 45ppm Ta2O5 from 244m

254

278

24

1.4

153

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 261m

and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 268m

285

287

2

0.9

180

293

294

1

1.4

163

209

299

90

1.3

78

incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 211m

and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 233m

KVRC0220

258319

6958486

523

‐73

45

318

and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 243m

and 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 254m

and 11m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 279m

303

305

2

0.8

156

157

162

5

1.3

125

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 157m

KVRC0221

258127

6958987

510

‐58

42

268

230

240

10

1.5

151

incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 234m

244

245

1

1

172

248

250

2

1

140

66

68

2

1.5

126

93

97

4

1.3

119

123

126

3

1.3

79

incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 124m

149

151

2

1

82

192

216

24

1.2

137

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 202ppm Ta2O5 from 192m

and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 198m

KVRC0222

258153

6958728

509

‐54

43

300

and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 213m

220

222

2

0.6

61

226

234

8

1.2

138

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 231m

237

252

15

1.3

86

incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 241m

and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 247m

277

280

3

1

134

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 278m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 30

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

169

184

15

1.1

123

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 485ppm Ta2O5 from 169m

and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 172m

and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 182m

192

202

10

1.3

230

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 255ppm Ta2O5 from 193m

and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 447ppm Ta2O5 from 198m

KVRC0223

258185

6958903

507

‐57

44

262

209

219

10

1.2

135

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 210m

226

233

7

1.6

161

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 188ppm Ta2O5 from 226m

241

247

6

1.7

137

incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 241m

255

257

2

1.2

111

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

106

109

3

0.9

133

153

155

2

1.1

125

158

171

13

1.1

101

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 159m

173

182

9

1.4

124

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 178m

KVRC0224

258050

6958766

513

‐78

40

300

186

187

1

1.3

101

201

202

1

1.1

56

240

283

43

1.7

108

incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 88ppm Ta2O5 from 240m

and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

and 10m @ 2% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 263m

and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 277m

105

107

2

1.4

203

incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 105m

172

181

9

1.5

185

incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 368ppm Ta2O5 from 176m

184

187

3

1.1

214

KVRC0225

258284

6958860

510

‐49

46

268

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 186m

189

207

18

1.1

166

incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 189m

210

220

10

1.2

108

incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 214m

238

247

9

1.2

130

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 240m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 31

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

122

124

2

1.1

114

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 122m

133

135

2

0.6

172

149

151

2

1.2

146

165

177

12

1.4

102

incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 168m

201

203

2

0.8

103

210

217

7

1.2

109

KVRC0226

258116

6958690

510

‐68

42

285

incl. 1m @ 3.1% Li2O and 30ppm Ta2O5 from 211m

and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 57ppm Ta2O5 from 214m

222

235

13

1.7

179

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 223m

and 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 228m

245

257

12

1.8

136

incl. 5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 245m

265

266

1

1.2

80

270

280

10

1.1

111

incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 272m

40

43

3

1.2

100

62

65

4

1.5

140

incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 62m

70

71

1

1.1

118

141

144

3

1.1

309

KVRC0227

258310

6958672

510

‐58

43

244

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 322ppm Ta2O5 from 142m

156

159

3

1.8

248

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 242ppm Ta2O5 from 156m

186

195

9

1.6

147

incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 187m

204

221

17

1.7

136

incl. 10m @ 2.1% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 208m

185

196

11

1.4

115

incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 189m

KVRC0228

258192

6958628

515

‐79

43

298

210

27

17

1.8

124

incl. 8m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 211m

236

282

45

1.7

116

incl. 23m @ 2.1% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 239m

and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 264m

KVRC0229

258715

6958131

525

‐76

228

180

No significant assays

55

60

5

1.3

211

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 57m

KVRC0230

258720

6958137

525

‐69

45

120

97

102

5

1.5

251

incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 469ppm Ta2O5 from 97m

and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 99m

36

43

7

0.8

260

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 215ppm Ta2O5 from 36m

86

89

3

1.1

207

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5 from 86m

106

111

5

1.2

103

KVRC0231

258637

6958543

520

‐90

358

225

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 108m

117

122

5

1.5

114

incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 117m

126

128

2

1.2

122

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 168ppm Ta2O5 from 126m

134

138

4

0.9

109

incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 136m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 32

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0232

258679

6958155

530

‐79

222

170

119

144

25

1.4

181

incl. 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 129m

and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 225ppm Ta2O5 from 141m

54

57

3

0.8

264

69

73

4

0.7

112

94

97

3

1

123

KVRC0233

258637

6958461

531

‐87

167

230

137

141

4

1.3

199

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 219ppm Ta2O5 from 140m

148

152

4

0.7

179

174

179

5

1.3

111

incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 175m

KVRC0234

258736

6958280

529

‐54

41

172

86

93

7

0.8

224

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 89m

37

42

5

1.2

133

incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 39m

KVRC0235

258896

6958719

514

‐66

42

192

46

48

2

1.2

141

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 46m

87

89

2

1.1

112

incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 88m

52

62

10

0.7

210

KVRC0236

258630

6958386

540

‐58

44

192

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 61m

111

123

12

0.7

140

incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 121m

42

48

6

1.1

238

KVRC0237

258960

6958500

518

‐80

226

120

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 44m

104

107

3

1.3

105

incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 105m

155

217

62

1.2

171

incl. 14m @ 1.9% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 159m

KVRC0238

258653

6958203

535

‐71

222

228

and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 199ppm Ta2O5 from 175m

and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 187m

and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 207m

KVRC0239

258810

6958348

523

‐54

47

154

45

50

5

0.9

182

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 46m

133

134

1

2.3

153

KVRC0240

259010

6958549

514

‐66

44

78

52

56

4

1.3

187

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 68ppm Ta2O5 from 54m

KVRC0241

259095

6958634

514

‐56

42

84

61

63

2

1.2

243

KVRC0242

258773

6958382

526

‐59

47

154

58

64

6

1

223

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 222ppm Ta2O5 from 61m

KVRC0243

259180

6958719

514

‐50

38

60

45

46

1

0.9

131

KVRC0244

258904

6958583

518

‐80

225

120

24

25

1

2.1

332

92

94

2

0.9

337

54

56

2

1.9

324

incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 431ppm Ta2O5 from 54m

KVRC0245

258672

6958425

537

‐88

193

168

72

77

5

1.5

219

incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 74m

153

159

6

1.3

195

incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 155m

364

370

6

0.9

193

incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 382ppm Ta2O5 from 365m

KVRC0246

258147

6958575

510

‐84

40

414

377

411

34

1.4

88

incl. 8m @ 2.5% Li2O and 69ppm Ta2O5 from 381m

and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 402m

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 33

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: LTR

Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

KVRC0247

258740

6958352

531

‐88

177

150

78

87

9

1.5

314

incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 267ppm Ta2O5 from 80m