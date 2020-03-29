MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Liontown Resources Limited LTR AU000000LTR4 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED (LTR) Add to my list End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/27 0.067 AUD -2.90% 05:53p LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley - Operations Update and COVID-19 Response PU 03/19 Lithium Australia exploration progress AQ 03/18 LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Options PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley - Operations Update and COVID-19 Response 0 03/29/2020 | 05:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30th March 2020 Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project: Drilling, Operations and Strategy Update in Response to COVID-19 Liontown well placed to maintain development momentum at Kathleen Valley HIGHLIGHTS Resource definition drilling now completed at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium- Tantalum Project in WA, with further strong results received from RC / diamond drilling: 30.1m @ 2.8% Li2O from 322m (KVDD0071), including: 20.2m @ 3.8% Li 2 O from 327m 19.9m @ 2.6% Li2O from 393.1m (KVDD0072), including: 12.9m @ 3.6% Li 2 O from 393.8m 33.4m @ 1.8% Li2O from 200.3m (KVGT011), including: 9.5m @ 2.3% Li 2 O from 201m and o 6m @ 2.4% Li 2 O from 222m 24m @ 1.6% Li2O from 300m (KVRC0294), including: 4m @ 2.2% Li 2 O from 303m 38m @ 1.7% Li2O from 191m (KVRC0295), including: 27m @ 1.9% Li 2 O from 199m 24m @ 1.6% Li2O from 163m (KVRC0297), including: 4m @ 2.0% Li 2 O from 170m 36m @ 1.6% Li2O from 212m (KVRC0299), including: 11m @ 2.0% Li 2 O from 232m 97m @ 1.9% Li2O from 323m (KVRC0304), including: 36m @ 3.6% Li 2 O from 324m (True widths - 70 -100% of down-hole widths. See Appendices 1 and 2 for further details including tantalum assays) Latest results further reinforce the continuity of high-grade lithium mineralisation, which has been defined over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m. The system remains open both to the north-west and down-dip.

high-grade lithium mineralisation, which has been defined over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m. The system remains open both to the north-west and down-dip. A new MRE will now be prepared based on data from 445 holes (totaling 86,737m) drilled since work began on the Project in 2017.

In light of the impact of COVID-19, Liontown has reviewed its available capital and re- assessed its priorities. The Company is adequately funded; however, given the substantial increase in the MRE and, importantly, the delineation of a high-grade (>1.5% Li 2 O) zone at depth, the Company will postpone the compilation of a DFS and instead produce an upgraded PFS based on an optimised project configuration in Q4 2020. ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") provides the following update on activities at the 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium-TantalumProject in WA and its strategic response and forward plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Resource Definition Drilling The Company is pleased to advise that it has now completed resource definition drilling at Kathleen Valley. The most recent drilling follows the announcement of an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade of 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which confirmed Kathleen Valley as a Tier-1 hard- rock spodumene-lithium resource (see ASX announcement dated 13th February 2020). The latest results continue to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at Kathleen Valley, with the system remaining open both down-dip and along strike to the north-west (Figure 1). An updated MRE will be prepared once all assays are received. Since drilling re-commenced in late August 2019, 52 new RC holes have been drilled, 11 previous RC holes have been extended and 48 new diamond core holes have been drilled for a total of 39,102m. Twelve of the diamond core holes have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. This report includes new assays for five diamond core holes (KVDD0071-0075), fourteen RC holes (KVRC0294-0299 and KVRC0301-0308) and three geotechnical holes (KVGT010-KVGT012A). Refer to Appendices 1 and 2 for a full listing of drill statistics including tantalum assays and assays pending. The total drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley since work commenced in 2017 comprises 445 holes for 86,737m, including 355 RC holes for 63,161m and 90 diamond core holes for 23,576m. This total includes 39 RC holes which were extended following the receipt of results along strike that indicated the potential for deeper mineralisation. Response to COVID-19 Due to the impact of COVID-19, Liontown has reassessed its strategic objectives and funding position to ensure that it can maintain development momentum at Kathleen Valley in 2020. To conserve cash, effective from the April 1st 2020, the non-executive directors of Liontown have agreed to defer all fees they receive from the Company. In addition, the CEO (David Richards) and COO (Adam Smits) have agreed to reduce the cash component of their remuneration by 45% and 40% respectively for the foreseeable future. The Board is considering equity compensation to be granted in lieu of reduced salaries and fees, details of which will be provided in due course. Liontown will also reduce short - medium term expenditure by postponing lower priority corporate and field-based activities until 2021. In line with its commitments to safeguard the health and well-being of its employees and contractors, Liontown has introduced company-wide protocols consistent with the current advice from the Government and health authorities. Liontown continues to monitor the advice to ensure its protocols remain relevant. Kathleen Valley - Next Steps Outside of the significant challenges in the macro-environment, the Company believes that the recent substantial increase in the Kathleen Valley MRE has highlighted a number of strategic opportunities to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). For example, drilling since August 2019 has confirmed significant widths of high-grade mineralisation (>1.5% Li2O) at depth, leading Liontown to investigate the possible underground extraction of portions of the resource that will enable higher grade ore to be fed to the planned processing plant - thereby potentially improving recovery, product quality and operating margins. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR A sighter test work program has been also initiated, focused on the relationships between grade and recoveries and the recovery of tantalum, which will enable a much more detailed R&D test work program to be pursued during 2020. This will ultimately lead to process flowsheet updates and commensurate changes to the site layout, capital and, importantly, operating cost estimates. A significant focus of the programs to be undertaken this year is on plant operability and the ability to produce a premium-quality product that can be marketed accordingly. In light of the impact of COVID-19 together with the potential improvements and enhancements to the Project, Liontown has decided to postpone the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and will instead produce an upgraded PFS that is closely aligned to the Project's updated MRE. The upgraded PFS will build on the 2019 PFS and incorporate: The updated MRE due in late April/early May;

Updated lithium test work R&D results;

Tantalum test work R&D results;

Revised/updated process flowsheets based on the test work;

Revised mine designs that may include both open pit and underground mine plans;

A revised site layout; and

Revised capital and operating cost estimates. The upgraded PFS (+25% accuracy) will provide a significantly better basis for a DFS (+15% accuracy), which is now planned to commence in 2021. Based on the current lithium market conditions, the Company's financial position and anticipated COVID- 19 constraints over the coming months, Liontown believes that an upgraded PFS will give its shareholders the best value for ongoing expenditure. The Company intends to keep the market fully informed through regular technical bulletins leading up to the Q4 PFS upgrade. This approach will ensure that Liontown is adequately funded to take the Kathleen Valley Project forward as planned. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board. DAVID RICHARDS Managing Director LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 3 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR For More Information: Investor Relations: David Richards Nicholas Read Managing Director Read Corporate T: +61 8 9322 7431 T: +61 8 9388 1474 info@ltresources.com.au nicholas@readcorporate.com.au Competent Person Statement The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource hits 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O as latest drilling success underpins 86% increase" released on the 13th February 2020 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Forward Looking Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 4 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - 3D image showing high grade (>1.5% Li2O) blocks within block model for interim MRE update and latest drill intersections. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 5 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0001 258306 6958744 509 ‐60 45 65 3 6 3 1 122 10 11 1 1.1 85 16 17 1 1.1 94 0 13 13 1.6 114 incl. 9m @ 1.9% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 2m KVRC0002 258379 6958675 511 ‐60 225 109 26 29 3 1.3 101 35 36 1 1.6 127 83 96 13 1.6 111 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 88m KVRC0003 258395 6958690 511 ‐59 225 155 91 105 14 1.7 163 incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 92m KVRC0004 89 36 38 2 1 99 45 56 11 1.2 100 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 45m 125 133 8 1.1 223 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 275ppm Ta2O5 from 128m 258348 6958645 512 ‐50 45 161 166 5 1.3 273 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 162m KVRC0004A* 256 215 234 19 1.6 138 incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 216m and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 218m and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 226m and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 232m KVRC0005 89 32 34 2 1.3 112 258276 6958707 510 ‐53 40 39 40 1 1.5 132 KVRC0005A* 178 150 154 4 1.4 265 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 229ppm Ta2O5 from 152m KVRC0006 258433 6958654 512 ‐50 227.5 80 37 43 6 1.1 153 29 35 6 1.4 170 KVRC0007 258452 6959426 508 ‐47 45 132 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 30m 39 40 1 1.1 198 124 125 1 2.4 302 KVRC0008 130 81 82 1 1.2 310 258512 6959469 508 ‐50 55 95 96 1 1 124 KVRC0008A 316 214 220 6 0.9 167 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 168ppm Ta2O5 from 218m KVRC0009 258590 6959528 509 ‐50 45 113 57 59 2 0.7 248 70 71 1 0.6 266 KVRC0010 258593 6959527 509 ‐50 225 130 83 85 2 1.1 211 91 92 1 1.4 239 100 106 6 1.2 284 KVRC0011 258208 6958788 508 ‐50 45 89 24 25 1 1 112 KVRC0012 258154 6958729 509 ‐55 45 65 No significant assays KVRC0013 258205 6958930 507 ‐50 45 108 KVRC0014 258157 6958881 506 ‐50 45 113 12 17 5 0 240 135 193 58 1.2 156 incl. 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 141m and 13m @ 2.0% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 67m and KVRC0015 258443 6958652 512 ‐50 180 241 206 230 24 1.3 139 incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 271ppm Ta2O5 from 217m and 4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 226m and LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 6 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0016 258331 6958764 509 ‐50 45 40 No significant assays KVRC0017 257899 6958809 507 ‐50 45 119 63 65 2 1.3 212 KVRC0018 257951 6958853 506 ‐50 45 101 1 2 1 1.4 93 KVRC0019 258252 6958969 507 ‐50 45 89 No significant assays KVRC0020 258702 6958251 532 ‐60 45 80 26 48 22 1.2 170 incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 26m incl. 10m @ 1.6% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 34m 65 75 10 0.9 179 incl. 7m @ 1.1% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 68m KVRC0021 258675 6958223 535 ‐55 45 140 85 88 3 0.8 305 incl. 1m @ 1.3% Li2O and 277ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 103 106 3 1.5 237 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 103m KVRC0022 258735 6958215 528 ‐55 45 80 20 30 10 1.3 199 incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 24m KVRC0023 258708 6958186 529 ‐55 45 100 52 58 6 1.5 260 incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 53m 18 33 15 1.4 139 KVRC0024 258665 6958285 543 ‐55 45 112 incl. 11m @ 1.6% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 20m 49 51 2 0.7 141 93 98 5 0.8 173 61 75 14 1.6 121 incl. 13m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 61m KVRC0025 258636 6958260 544 ‐55 45 160 84 85 1 1.7 106 103 107 4 1.5 187 incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 218ppm Ta2O5 from 104m 119 127 8 1.0 197 incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 123m 32 44 12 1.4 136 incl. 8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 35m KVRC0026 258564 6958396 535 ‐55 45 120 58 61 3 1.2 93 80 82 2 1.5 375 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 398ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 98 100 2 1 291 65 78 13 1.6 120 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 69m KVRC0027 258535 6958367 534 ‐55 45 160 93 97 4 1.5 161 101 105 4 0.7 204 129 135 6 0.8 107 30 39 9 1.5 133 KVRC0028 258504 6958477 525 ‐55 45 120 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 32m 51 56 5 1.7 80 95 97 2 1.4 350 75 85 10 1.8 170 incl. 7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 77m 97 106 9 1.2 110 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 98m 125 133 8 1.4 251 KVRC0029 258472 6958448 525 ‐55 45 196 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 300ppm Ta2O5 from 126m incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 129m 176 177 1 1.1 74 182 188 6 1.9 128 incl. 4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 183m 193 196 3 1 118 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 7 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 16 25 9 1.6 118 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 18m KVRC0030 258464 6958540 520 ‐55 45 140 37 44 7 1.1 80 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 40m 99 103 4 0.9 331 113 117 4 1.3 492 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 404ppm Ta2O5 from 115m 52 61 9 1.7 126 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 54m KVRC0031 258435 6958512 521 ‐55 45 160 85 93 8 1.4 99 incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 87m 106 110 4 2 312 116 118 2 1.5 268 KVRC0032 258426 6959404 511 ‐55 45 100 39 44 5 1.6 124 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 40m 67 68 1 1.3 197 6 9 3 0.9 223 KVRC0033 258802 6959298 513 ‐55 45 140 52 57 5 1.2 157 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 54m 114 118 4 1.2 152 18 19 1 0.6 112 21 24 3 1.5 156 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 22m 53 55 2 0.9 177 60 64 4 1.4 160 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 61m KVRC0034 258653 6959155 518 ‐55 45 120 68 70 2 1.2 123 78 95 17 1.4 161 incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 268ppm Ta2O5 from 79m incl. 4m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 90m 106 108 2 0.8 453 112 114 2 1.4 203 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 112m 37 40 3 1.1 252 47 49 2 1.9 225 52 54 2 1.2 201 KVRC0035 258694 6959195 516 ‐55 45 120 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 53m 71 92 21 1.9 201 incl. 17m @ 2.2% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 74m 101 103 2 0.9 273 108 110 2 1.3 94 14 17 3 1.1 247 23 24 1 2.2 375 54 56 2 1.6 164 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 55m KVRC0036 258733 6959232 514 ‐55 45 140 69 73 4 1.7 255 incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 328ppm Ta2O5 from 70m 76 77 1 0.8 107 101 103 2 0.7 186 115 119 4 1 223 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 8 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 15 19 4 1.1 303 63 77 14 1.7 168 KVRC0037 258730 6959085 516 ‐55 45 120 incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 64m incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 69m 83 87 4 1.3 107 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 85m 37 42 5 1 178 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 38m KVRC0038 258774 6959131 514 ‐55 45 120 58 64 6 0.7 129 76 85 9 1.7 255 incl. 4m @ 2.5% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 77m 100 102 2 0.6 233 8 16 8 1.1 131 incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 10m KVRC0039 258803 6959163 513 ‐55 45 120 45 49 4 1.3 204 incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 46m 85 90 5 1.9 143 incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 37 39 2 0.7 191 KVRC0040 258836 6959192 512 ‐55 45 140 115 123 8 1.1 176 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 115m 126 127 1 1.6 206 107 118 11 1.6 120 incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 111m KVRC0041 220 149 159 10 0.8 139 258398 6958475 524 ‐60 52 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 156m 183 197 14 1.6 83 incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 185m and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 194m KVRC0041A* 280 222 229 7 0.9 95 95 103 8 1.4 121 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 98m KVRC0042 200 120 130 10 1.1 119 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 124m 258373 6958534 519 ‐60 49 172 180 8 1.5 137 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 173m 231 246 15 1.4 122 KVRC0042A* 270 incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 232m and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 238m and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 243m KVRC0043 258815 6959306 512 ‐55 53 120 34 37 3 1.5 215 83 84 1 1.1 906 43 47 4 1.5 129 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 44m 65 80 15 1.1 204 incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 72m incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 250ppm Ta2O5 from 76m KVRC0044 258605 6959116 519 ‐54 40 150 102 109 7 1.6 225 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 102m 114 116 2 0.9 118 122 124 2 1.2 273 127 131 4 1 172 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 128m 138 140 2 1.5 266 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 9 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 65 69 4 1.6 149 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 65m 84 94 10 1.6 287 KVRC0045 258571 6959089 521 ‐59 38 150 incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 85m 114 133 19 1.1 131 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 116m and 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 130m KVRC0046 258887 6959230 512 ‐54 48 93 28 31 3 1.7 191 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 29m 34 36 2 0.9 307 76 85 9 1.5 206 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 77m KVRC0047 258688 6959048 520 ‐56 46 200 and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 234ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 88 90 2 1.3 260 100 102 2 2.5 173 132 136 4 1.2 180 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 314ppm Ta2O5 from 133m 45 48 3 1.5 214 KVRC0048 258645 6959011 522 ‐55 47 120 85 99 14 1.6 236 incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5 from 87m 109 113 4 1.4 200 KVRC0049 258957 6959148 513 ‐57 47 120 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 109m and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 111m 5 7 2 1.1 84 KVRC0050 258904 6959102 514 ‐56 49 120 31 34 3 1 135 100 108 8 1 123 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 100m 13 17 4 0.9 114 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m 21 23 2 1.6 130 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 21m KVRC0051 258855 6959056 516 ‐57 51 121 28 30 2 1.7 161 48 52 4 1.6 131 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 48m 108 114 6 0.8 153 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 111m KVRC0052 258807 6959015 515 ‐55 48 120 80 86 6 1.5 162 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 68 73 5 1.6 183 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 72m KVRC0053 258757 6958966 519 ‐56 49 120 78 80 2 1 226 106 115 9 1.7 126 incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 108m 27 30 3 0.9 263 71 87 16 1.6 185 KVRC0054 258717 6958930 522 ‐57 52 160 incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 74m and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 78m 139 144 5 1 139 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 142m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 10 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0055 100 52 60 8 0.9 110 108 110 2 1.3 175 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 108m 157 162 5 1.6 174 258374 6959379 510 ‐55 47 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 159m KVRC0055A 348 and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 161m 187 189 2 0.9 214 204 223 19 1.4 188 incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 204m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 210m 234 235 1 1.3 138 KVRC0056 88 52 58 6 1.3 93 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 53m 112 114 2 0.5 64 120 125 5 0.7 96 258318 6959435 510 ‐55 49 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 121m KVRC0056A 300 154 158 4 0.9 117 incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 155m 186 218 32 1.1 129 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 198m and 7m @ 1.7% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 208m 230 231 1 1.1 144 KVRC0057 258360 6959477 511 ‐56 49 50 28 32 4 0.6 126 KVRC0058 258274 6959395 509 ‐56 48 120 70 77 7 1.4 130 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 72m KVRC0059 258254 6959520 511 ‐57 47 80 43 50 7 1.4 156 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 47m KVRC0060 80 No significant assays 252 260 8 1.7 125 KVRC0060A 258298 6959565 510 ‐56 50 390 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 253m and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 258m 317 334 17 1.2 114 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 323m KVRC0061 258194 6959467 507 ‐56 47 124 75 82 7 1.5 134 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 76m 48 51 3 1 492 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 48m 94 99 5 1.1 143 KVRC0062 180 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 94m 258563 6958526 520 ‐60 49 105 108 3 1.2 142 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 106m 118 119 1 1.1 333 125 128 3 0.6 83 137 146 9 1 135 KVRC0062A 250 No significant assays KVRC0062X 258555 6958525 520 ‐60 49 64 Hole abandoned KVRC0063 258833 6958178 523 ‐61 46 105 KVRC0064 258805 6958151 521 ‐60 44 100 No significant assays KVRC0065 258780 6958123 524 ‐60 43 100 KVRC0066 258754 6958091 524 ‐65 46 101 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 11 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 117 121 4 0.8 152 123 129 6 1.2 184 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 127m 144 157 13 1.3 125 incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 147m KVRC0067 258449 238 and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 153m 6958419 524 ‐61 47 184 195 11 1.4 72 incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 84ppm Ta2O5 from 188m 199 201 2 0.8 93 203 212 9 1.2 77 incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 210m KVRC0067A* 288 274 277 3 1.2 57 incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 77ppm Ta2O5 from 275m KVRC0068 258779 6958265 525 ‐59 46 100 72 78 6 NSR 129 69 78 9 1.5 178 KVRC0069 258689 6958169 529 ‐66 43 130 incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 71m 83 94 11 1.2 184 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 249ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 96 100 4 0.6 110 0 4 4 1.6 124 KVRC0070 258387 6958609 518 ‐59 55 80 39 42 3 1.5 118 55 61 6 1.3 119 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 57m 31 46 15 1.6 129 KVRC0071 258665 6958290 538 ‐61 47 100 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 35m and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 42m 46 56 10 1.5 81 incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 48m 64 66 2 1.5 92 KVRC0072 258407 6958564 519 ‐60 49 180 97 98 1 1.5 259 106 107 1 1.3 994 125 128 3 1.3 146 incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 126m 161 169 8 1.8 130 incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 162m 72 90 18 1.4 145 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 75m KVRC0073 258635 6958263 541 ‐65 45 140 and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 104 118 14 1.3 176 incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 104m and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 226ppm Ta2O5 from 111m 88 99 11 1.4 97 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 88m KVRC0074 258354 6958569 518 ‐65 45 140 and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 91m 112 119 7 1.8 150 incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 114m 79 87 8 1 228 KVRC0075 258686 6958371 539 ‐65 47 100 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 344ppm Ta2O5 from 81m and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 86m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 12 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 89 90 1 1.8 147 KVRC0076 130 98 105 7 1.6 281 258450 6958610 518 ‐65 45 incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 99m 113 119 6 0.4 42 KVRC0076A* 190 173 177 1 0.6 123 KVRC0076B* 252 219 223 4 1.2 101 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 220m 109 137 28 1.4 108 KVRC0077 258573 6958267 545 ‐65 44 180 incl. 14m @ 2.2% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 109m 149 152 3 1.1 103 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 150m 169 171 2 1 169 73 91 18 1.5 207 incl. 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 80m and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 89m KVRC0078 258595 6959106 520 ‐69 230 190 114 120 6 2.1 171 incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 114m 127 147 20 1.5 147 incl. 11m @ 2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 134m 178 181 3 1.8 134 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 178m 24 36 12 1.9 132 KVRC0079 258535 6958448 530 ‐65 45 120 incl. 7m @ 2.3% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 29m 55 62 7 1.5 96 75 76 1 2.8 47 103 104 1 0.9 132 40 41 1 1.5 213 KVRC0080 120 75 90 15 1.5 204 incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 76m and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 258632 6958999 524 ‐65 225 133 135 2 1.4 116 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 134m KVRC0080A 210 143 145 2 2.1 250 incl. 1m @ 3% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 144m 153 156 3 1.7 140 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 154m 88 103 15 1.9 162 KVRC0081 258503 6958408 529 ‐65 45 125 incl. 10m @ 2.1% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 92m 121 125 4 1.4 161 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 123m 41 50 9 1.8 150 KVRC0082 258477 6958503 523 ‐60 50 100 incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 42m 58 63 5 1.4 110 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 58m 13 14 1 1 325 28 29 1 0.9 298 94 106 12 1.9 202 KVRC0083 136 incl. 7m @ 2.5% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 95m 258714 6958927 522 ‐65 227 116 117 1 0.6 132 120 127 7 2 91 incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 121m and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 124m KVRC0083A 200 160 162 2 1.1 104 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 160m 189 191 2 1.2 98 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 13 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 71 80 9 1.1 115 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 75m KVRC0084 258451 6958481 522 ‐64 47 130 98 105 7 1.1 156 110 116 6 1.3 194 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 263ppm Ta2O5 from 111m KVRC0085 120 94 100 6 1.4 127 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 95m and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 97m 258225 6959344 508 ‐70 49 190 220 30 1.8 157 incl. 12m @ 2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 191m KVRC0085A 376 and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 217m 227 231 4 1.1 157 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 229m KVRC0086 120 92 100 8 1.2 128 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 93m 215 246 31 1.8 182 258153 6959419 509 ‐70 49 incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 216m KVRC0086A 318 and 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 230m and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 242m 252 254 2 1.1 128 incl. 1m @ 1.62% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 252m 29 34 5 1.4 99 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 30m 68 71 3 1.3 84 KVRC0087 112 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 69m 258320 6958621 513 ‐49 50 78 84 6 1.2 65 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 88 92 4 1.7 121 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 89m KVRC0087A* 135 139 4 0.6 193 220 172 176 4 2 103 incl. 2m @ 2.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 173m 91 94 3 1.6 83 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 85ppm Ta2O5 from 92m KVRC0088 148 100 106 6 1.4 82 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 75ppm Ta2O5 from 102m 136 142 6 1.6 139 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 151ppm Ta2O5 from 138m KVRC0088A* 258302 6958603 514 ‐60 49 208 162 169 7 1.6 161 incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 164m 201 202 1 0.9 166 210 236 26 1.3 115 KVRC0088B* 264 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 217ppm Ta2O5 from 211m and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 220m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 233m KVRC0089 258593 6958356 542 ‐60 46 118 29 40 11 1.6 127 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m 97 98 1 1.1 150 KVRC0090 258766 6958178 525 ‐59 46 70 18 21 3 0.1 228 KVRC0091 258738 6958153 525 ‐59 46 90 34 37 3 1.3 126 14 16 2 1.2 110 KVRC0092 258978 6959117 513 ‐55 47 130 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m 117 122 5 1.6 161 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 118m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 14 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 23 26 3 1.5 173 KVRC0093 258935 6959074 514 ‐55 46 132 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 24m 93 94 1 1.1 118 117 119 2 1 96 1 5 4 1.6 149 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 1m KVRC0094 258893 6959032 515 ‐55 49 126 42 49 7 1 66 incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 47m 102 103 1 1 120 112 117 5 1.4 161 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 114m 39 43 4 1.5 130 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 40m KVRC0095 258852 6958991 516 ‐54 43 120 61 65 4 1.6 135 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 62m 73 75 2 1 78 103 110 7 0 229 14 20 6 0 230 KVRC0096 258806 6958949 517 ‐55 47 120 56 66 10 0 191 82 86 4 1.1 136 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 90 98 8 0 122 78 85 7 1.2 247 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 80m KVRC0097 258763 6958905 518 ‐56 46 138 and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 84m 92 94 2 1 149 103 105 2 1.1 79 121 123 2 1.9 112 13 16 3 1.4 171 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 13m 89 96 7 1.3 219 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 90m KVRC0098 258721 6958858 519 ‐55 48 168 and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 95m 110 111 1 1.2 73 113 116 3 1 76 161 165 4 1.4 103 incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 163m 21 27 6 1.1 282 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 319ppm Ta2O5 from 24m 89 95 6 2.1 252 incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 89m KVRC0099 150 112 114 2 1.5 266 258720 6958856 519 ‐66 227 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 256ppm Ta2O5 from 112m 131 139 8 1.9 119 incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 131m and 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 135m and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 139ppm Ta2O5 from 138m KVRC0099A 230 192 193 1 0.5 116 25 27 2 1.4 247 35 37 2 1 175 KVRC0100 258677 6959246 509 ‐56 50 144 78 98 21 1.1 146 incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 78m and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 93m and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 272ppm Ta2O5 from 115m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 15 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 6 11 5 1.6 105 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 7m 56 61 5 0.9 141 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 58m 66 68 2 1.5 174 KVRC0101 258636 6959202 510 ‐57 47 126 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 66m 81 89 8 1.5 263 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 82m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 94 108 14 1 97 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 54ppm Ta2O5 from 97m and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 106m 26 33 7 1.2 116 incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 29m 70 78 8 1.8 197 KVRC0102 258599 6959167 513 ‐59 46 120 incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 71m 86 98 12 1.1 141 incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 312ppm Ta2O5 from 92m 104 105 1 1.2 263 112 117 5 1.3 211 64 70 6 1.3 126 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 64m and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 67m 91 100 9 1.9 262 incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 199ppm Ta2O5 from 92m KVRC0103 258548 6959116 520 ‐55 47 144 and 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 95m 117 125 8 1.3 168 incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 118m 128 130 2 1 197 135 138 3 1.8 111 141 143 2 0.9 171 KVRC0103A 200 179 180 1 1.5 185 81 83 2 1.5 187 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 92 105 13 1.6 251 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 92m and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 98m 121 125 4 1.5 163 KVRC0104 258544 6959111 520 ‐68 225 178 incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 122m and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 124m 136 139 3 1.5 191 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 138m 148 161 13 1.9 165 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 148m and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 152m 170 172 2 1.3 125 KVRC0105 258868 6959291 517 ‐59 50 112 28 29 1 0.5 18 4 5 1 0.5 107 KVRC0106 258821 6959242 518 ‐60 49 160 8 9 1 0.5 115 35 38 3 1.5 247 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 261ppm Ta2O5 from 36m 109 111 2 1.1 172 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 16 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 7 9 2 1 253 21 24 3 1.1 203 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 286ppm Ta2O5 from 22m KVRC0107 258774 6959200 519 ‐60 46 124 48 49 1 0.8 189 52 54 2 1.2 256 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 303ppm Ta2O5 from 52m 59 60 1 1.1 181 73 75 2 0.5 103 90 95 5 0.9 156 26 27 1 1 248 40 46 6 1.4 233 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 301ppm Ta2O5 from 41m KVRC0108 258739 6959165 519 ‐59 42 124 63 70 7 1.1 138 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 68m 80 88 8 1 120 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 110 112 2 1.2 230 17 18 1 1.4 254 20 22 2 1.5 77 incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 20m KVRC0109 258696 6959120 520 ‐54 48 124 62 77 15 1.5 191 incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 258ppm Ta2O5 from 67m 85 90 5 1.4 161 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 216ppm Ta2O5 from 89m 97 98 1 1 126 44 46 2 1.4 159 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 45m KVRC0110 258655 6959076 523 ‐56 47 124 75 87 12 1.6 205 incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 206ppm Ta2O5 from 77m 91 92 1 1.1 162 100 108 8 1.5 129 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 105m 61 64 3 1.1 260 KVRC0111 130 93 84 1 1.6 247 258609 6959034 523 ‐55 46 86 99 13 1.2 205 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 89m 114 117 3 0.4 22 KVRC0111A 190 133 146 13 1.7 112 incl. 9m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 134m 75 89 14 1.5 202 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 310ppm Ta2O5 from 78m and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 84m KVRC0112 154 126 136 10 1.9 93 incl. 7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 128m 258608 6959031 523 ‐69 227 141 142 1 1.7 250 146 150 4 1.5 148 incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 123m KVRC0112A 190 155 156 1 1.1 2 161 164 3 1.1 131 incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 162m KVRC0113 258928 6959208 508 ‐54 45 124 22 24 2 2.7 182 incl. 1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 22m KVRC0114 258885 6959166 514 ‐55 45 130 33 36 3 0.1 329 114 119 5 0.1 146 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 17 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 0 6 6 0.6 154 24 25 1 1.1 204 KVRC0115 258845 6959125 501 ‐54 46 130 37 41 4 1.4 163 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 38m 114 117 3 2 188 incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 196ppm Ta2O5 from 114m 41 48 7 1.2 223 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 245ppm Ta2O5 from 43m KVRC0116 258800 6959080 504 ‐55 50 140 53 59 6 1 131 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 53m 80 85 5 1.3 214 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 219ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 128 130 2 0.6 111 0 5 5 0.9 179 73 91 18 1.6 212 KVRC0117 258755 6959038 519 ‐54 47 140 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 74m and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 231ppm Ta2O5 from 80m and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 82m 104 107 3 0.9 134 22 24 2 0.9 297 83 97 14 1.2 217 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 84m KVRC0118 258710 6958997 520 ‐55 49 172 and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 89m and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 163ppm Ta2O5 from 96m 128 134 6 1.4 178 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 128m KVRC0119 258671 6958948 522 ‐53 48 142 85 100 15 1.1 197 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 408ppm Ta2O5 from 88m and 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 94m 56 58 2 1.6 323 98 119 21 1.5 197 KVRC0120 258668 6958944 523 ‐53 228 140 incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 99m and 5m @ 2.8% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 105m and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 377ppm Ta2O5 from 114m and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 117m 28 35 7 0.6 109 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 309ppm Ta2O5 from 33m 96 103 7 0.8 172 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 225ppm Ta2O5 from 99m KVRC0121 258556 6959190 513 ‐56 47 142 114 123 9 0.9 111 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 115m 128 131 3 1.1 270 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 129m 134 135 1 2.3 193 51 53 2 1.2 176 67 71 4 1.1 157 KVRC0122 258514 6959152 521 ‐56 45 148 99 121 22 1.5 218 incl. 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 254ppm Ta2O5 from 100m and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 126m 126 138 12 1.3 122 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 127m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 18 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 52 54 2 1 182 66 68 2 1.4 291 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 66m 82 94 12 1.7 223 incl. 5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 279ppm Ta2O5 from 87m KVRC0123 258510 6959142 521 ‐84 53 160 102 106 4 1 169 113 125 12 1.8 161 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 212ppm Ta2O5 from 113m and 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 118m 141 153 12 0.9 131 incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 148m 79 80 1 1.4 183 93 109 16 1.4 196 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 93m and 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 100m 134 140 6 1.3 120 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 136m KVRC0124 258502 6959142 521 ‐59 228 172 147 150 3 1.1 279 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 358ppm Ta2O5 from 147m 154 163 9 1.4 135 incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 154m and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 158m 166 169 3 1.3 139 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 167m 74 84 10 1.4 239 KVRC0125 120 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 74m 258636 6959000 523 ‐84 44 97 99 2 0.6 144 KVRC0125A 180 122 129 7 1.4 151 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 123m 80 83 3 1.2 134 KVRC0126 258713 6958924 520 ‐87 46 160 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 81m 126 127 1 1 114 149 150 1 2 252 10 12 2 0.6 313 68 70 2 1.6 212 KVRC0127 258823 6958791 519 ‐55 46 120 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 69m 81 84 3 0.8 127 87 89 2 1.3 65 11 14 3 1.4 230 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 334ppm Ta2O5 from 13m KVRC0128 258796 6958757 522 ‐53 44 120 45 48 3 0.7 203 57 58 1 1.2 105 91 99 8 0 134 7 10 3 1.2 319 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 381ppm Ta2O5 from 8m KVRC0129 258795 6958758 523 ‐55 224 120 16 19 3 1.1 207 27 28 1 2 285 86 98 12 1.4 204 incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 86m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 19 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 8 10 2 0.6 130 12 14 2 1.9 353 34 36 2 0.7 256 KVRC0130 258795 6958755 523 ‐88 53 120 55 57 2 0.9 77 84 93 9 1.3 187 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 87m 108 109 1 0.6 135 KVRC0130A 160 No significant assays 81 82 1 0.9 285 90 93 3 0.5 107 114 116 2 1.2 320 142 143 1 0.8 421 148 156 8 1.8 83 KVRC0131 258371 6958888 513 ‐55 41 214 incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 148m 162 163 1 0.6 166 175 187 12 1.2 160 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 175m 198 208 10 1.5 151 incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 199m and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 202m 100 104 4 2 252 incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 100m KVRC0132 160 141 145 4 1.8 164 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 142m 258421 6958793 512 ‐54 48 152 153 1 0.9 150 176 181 5 0.9 92 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 178m KVRC0132A* 228 184 189 5 1.5 108 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 185m 204 210 6 1.4 136 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 206m 70 72 2 1.4 185 96 98 2 1.1 266 KVRC0133 170 108 113 5 1.6 226 258494 6958713 514 ‐55 45 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 108m 131 133 2 1.7 103 188 199 11 1.3 124 KVRC0133A* 240 incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 192m 217 220 3 0.7 59 41 44 3 1 332 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 42m 86 95 9 1.7 296 incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 405ppm Ta2O5 from 88m KVRC0134 258606 6958572 520 ‐55 49 160 103 105 2 1.1 120 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 215ppm Ta2O5 from 103m 106 110 4 1.3 150 incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 107m 131 133 2 0.9 159 80 56 64 8 1.2 122 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 59m KVRC0135A 258189 6959595 510 ‐54 46 128 130 2 0.8 99 356 319 341 22 1.3 132 incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 321m and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 325m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 20 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0136 110 95 103 8 1.3 120 incl. 1m @ 3.7% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 98m 219 222 3 1.3 211 258120 6959522 510 ‐64 46 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 220m KVRC0136A 300 256 285 29 1.3 171 incl. 13m @ 1.8% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 261m and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 282m KVRC0137 258083 6959629 510 ‐60 46 120 KVRC0138 258164 6959718 510 ‐55 45 100 KVRC0139 258184 6959859 510 ‐55 44 100 No significant assays KVRC0140 258105 6959801 510 ‐55 44 130 KVRC0141 258037 6959868 512 ‐62 44 124 KVRC0142 258109 6959937 512 ‐55 41 112 91 94 3 0 507 KVRC0143 258464 6959736 508 ‐56 47 94 85 86 1 0 237 KVRC0144 258422 6959693 508 ‐55 42 106 63 65 2 0 158 23 28 5 0 166 KVRC0145 130 44 48 4 1.5 166 incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 45m 188 192 4 2.2 142 incl. 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 188m 218 220 2 1 212 257970 6959380 508 ‐57 42 241 244 3 1.7 76 KVRC0145A 378 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 242m 258 268 10 1.2 103 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 90ppm Ta2O5 from 259m and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 59ppm Ta2O5 from 263m 302 316 14 0.9 201 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 320m KVRC0146 118 No significant assays 211 222 11 1.8 51 incl. 4m @ 3.7% Li2O and 29ppm Ta2O5 from 212m 257880 6959300 508 ‐56 45 249 255 6 1 105 KVRC0146A 348 273 284 11 1.9 116 incl. 5m @ 2.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 274m 303 322 19 1.4 197 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 274m KVRC0147 258005 6959346 508 ‐54 47 120 29 33 4 0 192 KVRC0148 120 42 45 3 1.2 214 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 43m 199 211 12 1.3 83 incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 199m and 3m @ 3.1% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 206m 257963 6959302 508 ‐56 42 240 247 7 1 113 incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 241m KVRC0148A 348 264 277 13 1.8 114 incl. 6m @ 2.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 266m 313 338 25 1.3 179 incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 316m and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 324m and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 335m KVRC0149 257957 6959503 508 ‐55 45 120 97 101 4 0 251 KVRC0150 257914 6959462 508 ‐54 46 120 90 93 3 0 251 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 21 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 149 160 11 1.8 129 incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 150m KVRC0151 258335 6958500 516 ‐57 48 222 167 173 6 1.5 117 incl. 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 168m 183 192 9 1.5 165 incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 183m and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 190m 79 83 4 0.5 218 101 102 1 1.1 531 KVRC0153 258484 6958642 511 ‐59 43 150 104 112 8 1.1 284 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 106m 114 120 6 0.5 1 128 132 4 1.5 109 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 131m 80 81 1 1.2 129 KVRC0154 150 88 91 3 0.5 123 258521 6958677 510 ‐59 46 106 114 8 1.1 249 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 107m KVRC0154A* 240 204 209 5 8 106 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 205m 152 161 9 1.6 108 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 155m 180 186 6 1.7 181 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 180m KVRC0155 228 189 195 6 0.9 58 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 192m 258264 6958571 514 ‐59 45 198 204 6 0.6 78 220 223 3 1.3 76 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 221m 226 246 20 1.4 112 KVRC0155A* 282 incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 234m 252 258 6 1.8 127 incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 253m 30 32 2 1 396 KVRC0156 258745 6958797 524 ‐54 222 168 35 38 3 0.8 237 98 113 15 1.3 244 incl. 8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 221ppm Ta2O5 from 103m 14 17 3 1 180 63 64 1 1.9 138 KVRC0157 150 77 87 10 1.5 247 258756 6958807 523 ‐79 40 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 77m and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 115 116 1 1.1 140 KVRC0157A* 190 172 176 4 1.7 136 incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 173m 19 21 2 1.2 204 79 82 3 1.2 50 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 71ppm Ta2O5 from 80m KVRC0158 258756 6958807 523 ‐71 220 150 85 93 8 1.1 189 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 285ppm Ta2O5 from 89m 134 135 1 1.2 84 137 138 1 0.3 118 KVRC0158A* 240 209 211 2 1.5 274 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 22 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 59 60 1 2.1 116 KVRC0159 120 68 74 6 1.6 215 258798 6958849 519 ‐74 39 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 87ppm Ta2O5 from 69m 87 89 2 1.2 133 KVRC0159A* 160 127 131 4 1.3 96 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 128m KVRC0160 258841 6958892 516 ‐67 41 120 75 77 2 1 144 110 111 1 0.8 455 KVRC0161 258429 6958726 511 ‐56 43 226 137 144 7 0 206 188 192 4 0 294 198 210 12 0 166 KVRC0162 258883 6958933 514 ‐61 45 120 40 42 2 0.7 191 70 77 7 0 257 105 108 3 1.2 112 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 105m 110 112 2 0.6 55 125 133 8 1.1 93 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 129m 136 143 7 1.2 76 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 137m and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 141m 169 171 2 1.1 82 177 180 3 1.2 102 KVRC0163 258206 6958638 515 ‐59 45 274 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 178m 189 194 5 1.2 199 incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 190m and 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 192m 207 210 3 1.4 127 214 226 12 1.6 95 incl. 4m @ 2.6% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 214m and 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 220m 239 246 7 1.1 101 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 74ppm Ta2O5 from 240m 249 257 8 0.9 122 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 252m KVRC0164 258927 6958975 513 ‐50 42 120 74 76 2 0.8 250 98 99 1 0.8 111 KVRC0165 258867 6958830 515 ‐48 41 132 78 81 3 1.4 148 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 79m 86 91 5 0.9 174 6 8 2 0.8 49 KVRC0166 258969 6959017 513 ‐51 42 120 48 49 1 1.7 177 102 105 3 1.7 167 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 102m 49 52 3 1.5 157 KVRC0167 258909 6958872 514 ‐48 46 140 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 50m 59 61 2 1 134 93 95 2 1 190 KVRC0168 259012 6959060 513 ‐51 41 120 10 11 1 1.9 165 106 109 3 0.7 166 14 15 1 0.8 104 KVRC0169 259037 6959000 513 ‐49 46 120 37 38 1 0.9 416 82 83 1 1.3 93 116 117 1 0.8 130 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 23 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 101 102 1 1 499 110 113 3 1.7 429 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 110m 168 173 5 1.5 294 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 327ppm Ta2O5 from 169m KVRC0170 258332 6958764 509 ‐49 45 250 185 196 11 1.3 98 incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 186m 207 215 8 1.7 151 incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 213m 220 226 6 1.9 85 incl. 4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 221m KVRC0171 259037 6959000 513 ‐50 44 120 79 83 4 1.5 105 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 80m 30 34 4 1.6 237 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 30m KVRC0172 258839 6958662 520 ‐55 227 170 86 87 1 0.8 246 94 97 3 1.4 152 incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 95m KVRC0173 258977 6958945 513 ‐49 44 120 61 62 1 1.7 125 19 23 4 1.5 118 incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 21m 192 223 31 1.7 223 incl. 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 193m KVRC0174 258209 6958787 508 ‐48 47 278 and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 205m and 9m @ 2% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 221m 245 250 5 1.1 14 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 48ppm Ta2O5 from 246m and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 249m 25 28 3 1.3 220 KVRC0175 258854 6958677 518 ‐69 43 148 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 26m 82 85 3 1.6 193 incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 208ppm Ta2O5 from 83m 87 88 1 0.9 577 116 118 2 0.7 222 147 155 8 2 81 169 177 8 1.1 149 incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 191ppm Ta2O5 from 173m KVRC0176 258351 6958919 511 ‐53 44 258 186 197 11 1 174 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 193m 204 208 4 1.5 149 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 205m 217 220 3 1.3 126 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 217m 42 44 2 1.2 110 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 43m KVRC0177 258939 6958762 513 ‐61 46 118 50 56 6 0.9 219 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 51m 83 85 2 1.7 165 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 84m KVRC0178 259009 6958839 513 ‐49 44 130 65 70 5 1.5 164 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 192ppm Ta2O5 from 66m 92 93 1 1.4 152 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 24 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 20 23 3 1 234 KVRC0179 258897 6958576 518 ‐55 226 172 25 26 1 1 243 112 116 4 1.7 144 incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 114m 168 180 12 1 127 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 175m 185 197 12 1.3 191 incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 224ppm Ta2O5 from 188m 210 215 5 1.9 140 incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 210m KVRC0180 258204 6958928 507 ‐49 43 280 218 224 6 8 81 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 221m 227 232 5 1.4 169 incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 229m 240 250 10 1.4 165 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 242m 259 261 2 1.1 182 KVRC0181 258998 6958677 514 ‐60 42 118 47 52 5 1.5 220 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 48m 24 32 8 1.5 236 incl. 1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 325ppm Ta2O5 from 26m KVRC0182 258913 6958592 517 ‐69 43 118 and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 291ppm Ta2O5 from 29m 63 66 3 1.2 95 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 78ppm Ta2O5 from 64m 150 152 2 1 229 158 169 11 1.7 211 incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 294ppm Ta2O5 from 158m and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 162m and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 350ppm Ta2O5 from 164m KVRC0183 258305 6959000 508 ‐50 46 234 173 174 1 2.1 137 180 187 7 1.6 143 incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 181m 195 212 17 1.3 147 incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 199m and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 207m 71 73 2 0.9 115 KVRC0184 259083 6958762 514 ‐50 46 118 75 80 5 0.8 122 84 86 2 1.7 93 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 85m 68 72 4 1.1 128 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 70m 114 117 3 1 96 KVRC0185 258002 6958860 511 ‐58 46 274 235 237 2 0.6 113 240 260 20 1 203 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 194ppm Ta2O5 from 256m 264 270 6 1.6 214 incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 265m 49 56 7 1.5 189 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 50m KVRC0186 258954 6958493 518 ‐55 221 170 and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 396ppm Ta2O5 from 52m and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 54m 138 140 2 2.3 158 KVRC0187 258968 6958507 517 ‐70 51 150 49 53 4 1.3 229 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 49m 69 71 2 1.2 77 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 25 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0188 259053 6958592 514 ‐59 47 120 63 67 4 1 239 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 63m KVRC0189 259138 6958677 514 ‐53 47 120 7 8 1 1.3 327 63 65 2 0.5 143 84 86 2 0.9 75 144 147 3 0.4 158 190 193 3 0.9 429 205 213 8 1.6 166 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 206m KVRC0190 258172 6959029 513 ‐59 45 264 217 224 7 1.6 202 incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 217m 227 231 4 1 270 240 242 2 0.8 163 246 248 2 0.6 184 KVRC0191 258676 6958155 529 ‐69 230 150 No significant assays KVRC0192 258661 6958209 535 ‐88 309 148 KVRC0193 258775 6958314 525 ‐56 42 166 64 67 3 1.7 167 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 76ppm Ta2O5 from 64m 163 181 18 1.7 160 incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 163m and 4m @1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 174m KVRC0194 258500 6958335 530 ‐86 141 324 184 199 15 1.1 76 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 185m and 2m @2.5% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 195m 242 254 12 1.5 67 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 64ppm Ta2O5 from 243m KVRC0195 258740 6958352 531 ‐60 47 172 76 79 3 1.4 112 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 77m KVRC0196 258720 6958401 533 ‐61 45 172 56 58 2 0.7 264 70 74 4 2 242 incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 71m 115 136 21 1.2 214 KVRC0197 258568 6958279 546 ‐57 8 174 incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 120m 141 143 2 0.9 61 159 167 8 0.8 181 59 62 3 0.8 220 KVRC0198 258672 6958425 537 ‐60 47 262 69 74 5 1.1 235 118 121 3 1 173 141 142 1 0.8 165 144 146 2 1.2 152 139 169 30 1.6 185 incl. 13m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 143m and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 164m KVRC0199 258595 6958225 544 ‐84 41 300 172 182 10 1.1 113 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 176m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 180m 285 289 4 0.9 327 incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 165ppm Ta2O5 from 288m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 26 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 19 21 2 0.6 177 32 34 2 1.2 89 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m 168 179 11 1.9 85 incl. 7m @ 2.6% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 169m KVRC0200 258087 6958945 512 ‐61 42 280 208 234 26 1.4 183 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 212m and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 218m 246 257 11 1.3 146 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 246m and 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 337ppm Ta2O5 from 256m 154 160 6 1.2 136 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 155m KVRC0201 258568 6958279 547 ‐79 343 228 167 188 21 1.6 157 incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 170m and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 182m 201 211 10 1.1 108 incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 209m 174 176 2 2.3 41 182 186 4 1.2 118 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 182m KVRC0202 258123 6958843 507 ‐80 42 262 204 224 20 1.5 150 incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 205m and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 216m and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 219m 236 240 4 1.3 151 incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 237m 141 167 26 1.6 176 incl. 12m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 142m KVRC0203 258563 6958257 546 ‐79 46 228 and 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 158m 187 197 10 0.9 64 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 191m 180 184 4 0.8 113 198 250 52 1.4 113 incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 202m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 216m and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 220m KVRC0204 258420 6958398 525 ‐69 48 294 and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 227m and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 238m and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 243m 260 276 16 1.4 114 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 261m and 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 268m 189 195 6 1.3 191 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 191m KVRC0205 258158 6958878 506 ‐62 46 270 197 199 2 0.5 218 202 208 6 1.5 125 incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 203m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 27 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 28 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 91 93 2 0.8 235 103 108 5 1.2 185 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 323ppm Ta2O5 from 104m KVRC0212 258461 6958687 512 ‐71 47 240 126 131 5 1.3 185 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 127m 183 194 11 1.4 138 incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 186m 82 88 6 0.5 126 95 100 5 1.7 290 incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 371ppm Ta2O5 from 95m KVRC0213 258498 6958573 514 ‐67 43 252 131 142 11 1.3 114 incl. 8m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 134m 213 218 5 1.8 123 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 108ppm Ta2O5 from 214m 55 67 12 1.7 115 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 55m and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 58m 86 95 9 1.5 132 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 89m KVRC0214 258387 6958606 513 ‐75 44 244 111 113 2 0.8 191 142 149 7 1.9 224 incl. 4m @ 2.8% Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 144m 190 211 21 1.5 93 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 197m and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 202m and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 208m 163 169 6 1.4 109 incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 164m 173 192 19 1.5 134 incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 177m KVRC0215 258309 6958545 520 ‐63 49 268 and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 183m and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 188m 224 249 25 1.5 92 incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 232m and 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 243m 86 90 4 1.5 497 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 553ppm Ta2O5 from 87m KVRC0216 258562 6958636 513 ‐51 44 150 101 104 3 1.5 199 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 101m 111 118 7 0.6 77 125 127 2 0.9 227 250 285 35 1.7 132 incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 250m and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 260m KVRC0217 258418 6958396 525 ‐88 212 324 and 7m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 265m and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 277m 289 305 16 1.5 129 incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 290m and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 301m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 29 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 236 259 23 1 73 incl. 4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 237m and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 249m KVRC0218 258274 6958509 521 ‐73 49 334 262 273 11 0.8 21 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 267m 277 325 48 1.5 110 incl. 22m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 289m and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 313m 18 21 3 0.7 118 98 100 2 1.3 160 178 184 6 0.5 77 188 190 2 0.7 148 198 205 7 1.8 27 incl. 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 13ppm Ta2O5 from 198m KVRC0219 257954 6958812 511 ‐71 40 310 243 249 6 1.4 69 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 45ppm Ta2O5 from 244m 254 278 24 1.4 153 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 256m and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 261m and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 268m 285 287 2 0.9 180 293 294 1 1.4 163 209 299 90 1.3 78 incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 211m and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 233m KVRC0220 258319 6958486 523 ‐73 45 318 and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 243m and 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 254m and 11m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 279m 303 305 2 0.8 156 157 162 5 1.3 125 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 157m KVRC0221 258127 6958987 510 ‐58 42 268 230 240 10 1.5 151 incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 234m 244 245 1 1 172 248 250 2 1 140 66 68 2 1.5 126 93 97 4 1.3 119 123 126 3 1.3 79 incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 124m 149 151 2 1 82 192 216 24 1.2 137 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 202ppm Ta2O5 from 192m and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 198m KVRC0222 258153 6958728 509 ‐54 43 300 and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 213m 220 222 2 0.6 61 226 234 8 1.2 138 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 231m 237 252 15 1.3 86 incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 241m and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 247m 277 280 3 1 134 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 278m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 30 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 169 184 15 1.1 123 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 485ppm Ta2O5 from 169m and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 172m and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 182m 192 202 10 1.3 230 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 255ppm Ta2O5 from 193m and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 447ppm Ta2O5 from 198m KVRC0223 258185 6958903 507 ‐57 44 262 209 219 10 1.2 135 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 210m 226 233 7 1.6 161 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 188ppm Ta2O5 from 226m 241 247 6 1.7 137 incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 241m 255 257 2 1.2 111 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 256m 106 109 3 0.9 133 153 155 2 1.1 125 158 171 13 1.1 101 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 159m 173 182 9 1.4 124 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 178m KVRC0224 258050 6958766 513 ‐78 40 300 186 187 1 1.3 101 201 202 1 1.1 56 240 283 43 1.7 108 incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 88ppm Ta2O5 from 240m and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 256m and 10m @ 2% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 263m and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 277m 105 107 2 1.4 203 incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 105m 172 181 9 1.5 185 incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 368ppm Ta2O5 from 176m 184 187 3 1.1 214 KVRC0225 258284 6958860 510 ‐49 46 268 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 186m 189 207 18 1.1 166 incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 189m 210 220 10 1.2 108 incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 214m 238 247 9 1.2 130 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 240m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 31 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 122 124 2 1.1 114 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 122m 133 135 2 0.6 172 149 151 2 1.2 146 165 177 12 1.4 102 incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 168m 201 203 2 0.8 103 210 217 7 1.2 109 KVRC0226 258116 6958690 510 ‐68 42 285 incl. 1m @ 3.1% Li2O and 30ppm Ta2O5 from 211m and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 57ppm Ta2O5 from 214m 222 235 13 1.7 179 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 223m and 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 228m 245 257 12 1.8 136 incl. 5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 245m 265 266 1 1.2 80 270 280 10 1.1 111 incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 272m 40 43 3 1.2 100 62 65 4 1.5 140 incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 62m 70 71 1 1.1 118 141 144 3 1.1 309 KVRC0227 258310 6958672 510 ‐58 43 244 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 322ppm Ta2O5 from 142m 156 159 3 1.8 248 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 242ppm Ta2O5 from 156m 186 195 9 1.6 147 incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 187m 204 221 17 1.7 136 incl. 10m @ 2.1% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 208m 185 196 11 1.4 115 incl. 5m @ 2% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 189m KVRC0228 258192 6958628 515 ‐79 43 298 210 27 17 1.8 124 incl. 8m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 211m 236 282 45 1.7 116 incl. 23m @ 2.1% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 239m and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 264m KVRC0229 258715 6958131 525 ‐76 228 180 No significant assays 55 60 5 1.3 211 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 57m KVRC0230 258720 6958137 525 ‐69 45 120 97 102 5 1.5 251 incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 469ppm Ta2O5 from 97m and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 99m 36 43 7 0.8 260 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 215ppm Ta2O5 from 36m 86 89 3 1.1 207 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5 from 86m 106 111 5 1.2 103 KVRC0231 258637 6958543 520 ‐90 358 225 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 108m 117 122 5 1.5 114 incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 117m 126 128 2 1.2 122 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 168ppm Ta2O5 from 126m 134 138 4 0.9 109 incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 136m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 32 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0232 258679 6958155 530 ‐79 222 170 119 144 25 1.4 181 incl. 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 129m and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 225ppm Ta2O5 from 141m 54 57 3 0.8 264 69 73 4 0.7 112 94 97 3 1 123 KVRC0233 258637 6958461 531 ‐87 167 230 137 141 4 1.3 199 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 219ppm Ta2O5 from 140m 148 152 4 0.7 179 174 179 5 1.3 111 incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 175m KVRC0234 258736 6958280 529 ‐54 41 172 86 93 7 0.8 224 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 89m 37 42 5 1.2 133 incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 39m KVRC0235 258896 6958719 514 ‐66 42 192 46 48 2 1.2 141 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 46m 87 89 2 1.1 112 incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 88m 52 62 10 0.7 210 KVRC0236 258630 6958386 540 ‐58 44 192 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 61m 111 123 12 0.7 140 incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 121m 42 48 6 1.1 238 KVRC0237 258960 6958500 518 ‐80 226 120 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 44m 104 107 3 1.3 105 incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 105m 155 217 62 1.2 171 incl. 14m @ 1.9% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 159m KVRC0238 258653 6958203 535 ‐71 222 228 and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 199ppm Ta2O5 from 175m and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 187m and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 207m KVRC0239 258810 6958348 523 ‐54 47 154 45 50 5 0.9 182 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 46m 133 134 1 2.3 153 KVRC0240 259010 6958549 514 ‐66 44 78 52 56 4 1.3 187 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 68ppm Ta2O5 from 54m KVRC0241 259095 6958634 514 ‐56 42 84 61 63 2 1.2 243 KVRC0242 258773 6958382 526 ‐59 47 154 58 64 6 1 223 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 222ppm Ta2O5 from 61m KVRC0243 259180 6958719 514 ‐50 38 60 45 46 1 0.9 131 KVRC0244 258904 6958583 518 ‐80 225 120 24 25 1 2.1 332 92 94 2 0.9 337 54 56 2 1.9 324 incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 431ppm Ta2O5 from 54m KVRC0245 258672 6958425 537 ‐88 193 168 72 77 5 1.5 219 incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 74m 153 159 6 1.3 195 incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 155m 364 370 6 0.9 193 incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 382ppm Ta2O5 from 365m KVRC0246 258147 6958575 510 ‐84 40 414 377 411 34 1.4 88 incl. 8m @ 2.5% Li2O and 69ppm Ta2O5 from 381m and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 402m LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 33 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: LTR Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) KVRC0247 258740 6958352 531 ‐88 177 150 78 87 9 1.5 314 incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 267ppm Ta2O5 from 80m