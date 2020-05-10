Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O 0 05/10/2020 | 06:49pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX : LTR | 11th May 2020 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT KathleenKathleenValleyValleyconfirmedconfirmedasasa worlda world-class-classlithiumlithiumdepositdepositasas MineralR sourceResourceincreasesincreasesto 156Mtto 156Mt@ 1.4%@Li1.24%O Li2O Third successive Mineral Resource upgrade provides strong foundation for updated Pre-Feasibility Study, due for completion in Q3/Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Liontown's

100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA now stands at: 156Mt @ 1.4% Li 2 O and 130ppm Ta 2 O 5 (reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li 2 O). Containing 2.1Mt of Li 2 O or 5.3Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 44Mlbs of Ta 2 O 5 .

The updated MRE represents a 108% increase in tonnes and 119% increase in

contained lithium from the July 2019 MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li 2 O and 140ppm Ta 2 O 5 which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in December 2019.

contained lithium from the July 2019 MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li O and 140ppm Ta O which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in December 2019. It also represents a 636% increase in tonnes and contained lithium from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li 2 O and 166ppm Ta 2 O 5 released in September 2018.

O and 166ppm Ta O released in September 2018. 80% of the updated Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.

The updated MRE will provide the foundation for an updated PFS, which will incorporate ongoing metallurgical test work results and mining studies designed to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 PFS.

The lithium is hosted by mineralised pegmatites that have been intersected over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m - with the system remaining open towards the north-west and down-dip.

north-west and down-dip. The MRE is largely located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure. Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR - "Liontown" or "the Company") is pleased to report a substantial increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium Project, located 670km north-east of Perth (Figure 1). The updated MRE, which represents the third successive increase since the maiden Mineral Resource was published in September 2018, clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of Australia's premier lithium deposits. The latest MRE will provide the basis for an updated PFS due for completion by year-end. Reported above a Li 2 O cut-off grade of 0.55%. Liontown's Managing Director, Mr David Richards, said the continued growth in the Kathleen Valley resource reflected both the quality and scale of the deposit and the outstanding success of the Company's drilling programs. "This latest resource update clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of the world's premier hard- rock lithium deposits, with clear potential to underpin a long-life mining operation," he said. Initial phase of exploration completed at 100%-owned Moora Nickel Project, "The potential combination of open pit and underground mining to unlock the full value of the resource located north-east of Perth in Western Australia will be evaluated as part of the updated PFS, which will also incorporate metallurgical test work and other technical studies designed to optimise the project development strategy." MRE Update The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, which was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro"), comprises 156Mt at an average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 and is set out in Table 1. Table 1: Kathleen Valley Mineral Resource as at May 2020 Resource category Million tonnes Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm Measured 20 1.3 140 Indicated 105 1.4 130 Inferred 32 1.3 110 Total 156 1.4 130 Notes: • Tonnages and grades have been rounded to reflect the relative precision of the estimate. Inconsistencies in the totals are due to rounding. The MRE is reported and classified in accordance with the guidelines of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code; 2012). Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods and the Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades. The updated MRE represents an increase of 108% in tonnes and 119% in contained lithium compared with the Mineral Resource announced in July 2019 which formed the basis of a PFS that was completed in December 2019. The updated MRE comprises 2.1Mt of contained lithium oxide and 44Mlbs of contained tantalite. Using the benchmark Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measure, the resource contains 5.3Mt of LCE, underlining its position as one of the few undeveloped, significant lithium projects of scale (Figure 2) being progressed towards development in Australia. The December 2019 PFS identified a number of opportunities to improve the financial metrics of the Project, including expanding the high-grade mineralisation that could be accessed earlier in the life of a future mining and processing operation. Consequently, further drilling designed to confirm the internal continuity of the high-grade mineralisation and test for extensions of the mineralised system was completed with the results incorporated into the latest MRE. Given the definition of significant high-grade mineralisation (>1.5% Li2O/Figure 3) at depth, Liontown is investigating the possible underground extraction of portions of the resource that may enable higher grade ore to be fed to the planned processing plant - thereby potentially reducing dilution while improving recovery, product quality and operating margins. In light of external challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic together with the potential improvements and enhancements to the Project, Liontown has decided to postpone the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and will instead produce an upgraded PFS that incorporates the Project's updated MRE. The upgraded PFS (+25% accuracy) will provide a solid and improved basis for a DFS (+15% accuracy), which is now planned to commence in 2021. Geology The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located on the western edge of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 400km north of Kalgoorlie. The lithium mineralisation is hosted within spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are part of a series of LCT-type rare metal pegmatites that intrude mafic and sedimentary rocks in the region. Twenty mineralised pegmatites have been modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project hosted by two, outcropping, NW/SE trending pegmatite swarms (Figure 4) - a shallowly-dipping,north-eastern swarm (Kathleen's Corner), which contains approximately 90% of the pegmatites, and a steeper dipping south-western swarm (Mt Mann). The two swarms are interpreted to merge at depth to form a single, thick, moderately dipping mineralised body which remains open down-dip and along strike. The majority of the lithium is contained within spodumene. Small, isolated zones of petalite mineralisation, which contain <0.5% of the resource samples, have been defined in the northwestern part of the deposit. Mineral Resource A number of drilling programmes have been undertaken since early 2017 and the database used to define the lithium-tantalum mineralisation at Kathleen Valley comprises 355 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of 63,068m and 90 diamond core drill holes for a total of 22,889m. The drill section spacing ranges from 30m to 100m, with drill holes spaced at 25m to 60m on section. Statistics, including mineralised intersections, for most of the drill holes in the MRE database are provided in Liontown's ASX Announcement dated 30th March 2020, which is available on the Company's website. Statistics for eight drill holes for which assays were received after this date are listed in Appendix 2. The resource model for the Kathleen Valley deposit was constructed using a parent block size of 10mE by 10mN on 3m benches, and the parent blocks were allowed to sub-cell down to 2.5mE by 2.5mN by 0.5mRL to more accurately represent the geometry and volumes of the mineralised pegmatites. Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging techniques, with an appropriate top-cut applied to the Ta2O5 data. Bulk densities were measured from NQ, HQ and PQ diamond core with 2.71t/m3 applied to the pegmatite within the oxidised and weathered horizons, 2.74t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation and 2.51t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with petalite mineralisation. The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics). Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods. The Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia. The deposit is located in a well-established mining region and in close proximity to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure. It is considered that the classified portion of the deposit has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The Mineral Resource has been reported above a range of Li2O cut-off grades in Table 2. Table 2: Mineral Resource reported by Li2O % cut-off grades Cut-off Li2O % Million Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm tonnes 0.4 158 1.34 128 0.55 156 1.35 128 0.6 155 1.35 128 0.8 148 1.39 129 1.0 130 1.45 131 1.2 100 1.56 132 1.4 64 1.70 131 Summary of JORC 2012 Table 1 A summary of JORC Table 1 (included as Appendix 3) is provided below for compliance with the Mineral Resource and in-line with requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1. Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation Twenty mineralised pegmatites were modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project. At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west) pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length of 1,200m and to a vertical depth of 300 - 400m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m thick and have average thicknesses of 9m and 11m. At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal pegmatites have been drilled over an area of 1,800m by 1,300m. These pegmatites outcrop in the northeast, are up to 40m thick with an average thickness of 8m and extend down-dip for 850m to 950m, where they merge with Mt Mann pegmatites 300m to 400m below surface to form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised body that extends for another 600 - 700m down dip. Mineralisation interpretation was based on geological logging (identification of pegmatite with spodumene) and assay data (>0.4% Li2O). Drilling Techniques Drill holes within the resource model were reverse circulation (RC) drill holes drilled with a 5.5" diameter face sampling hammer and NQ2/HQ/PQ, standard tube, diamond core holes. Sampling Techniques RC samples were collected by the metre from the cyclone as two 1m split samples in calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining bags. Diamond core samples have been typically collected in intervals of 1m where possible, otherwise as intervals as close as possible to 1m based on geological boundaries. Sampling Analyses All samples were analysed for rare metals including Li and Ta by standard industry techniques at the Nagrom and ALS laboratories in Perth, WA. Mineral Resource Classification The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics). In general, the pegmatites where drill spacing is up to 50m by 50m have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated. Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation have been classified as Inferred. Estimation Methodology Block grades for Li2O% and Ta2O5 ppm were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) with an appropriate top-cut applied to Ta2O5. Variogram analyses were undertaken to determine the grade continuity and the kriging estimation parameters used for the OK. Cut-off Grade Liontown has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which reflects a balance between the potential open pit and underground resources and their expected different cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia. Mining Factors The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley is hosted by multiple, outcropping pegmatites which are initially largely shallowly dipping before steepening at depth where they merge to form a single thick coherent body. The deposit, which is in a well-established mining region and close to existing transport, energy and camp infrastructure, appears suitable for open pit and underground mining. Subsequent to the completion of the December 2019 PFS, a high level review of the future development methodology for the Kathleen Valley deposit was instigated with the primary goal being to identify lower unit costs that would enhance overall project economics. The review is ongoing; however, initial results indicate that access to higher grade zones via underground mining is achievable. Iron Content Liontown does not report iron in the resource estimate as it does not routinely assay all drill samples for iron due to: Contamination from abrasion and wear of drill bits and rods during reverse circulation drilling operations; and

Contamination during sample preparation from abrasion and wear of crushing and milling equipment. Analysis of barren, silica-only material inserted as part of QA/QC protocols indicates that 0.1-1.0% Fe2O3 is added to the sample during sample preparation. Mineralised pegmatite intervals from 55 diamond core holes have returned an average iron value of 0.6%. Given the contamination from the sample preparation equipment prior to assaying, this indicates that the average iron content of the mineralised pegmatite is <0.5%. Metallurgical Factors A total of 81 composited drill core samples were collected from across the deposit for the December 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) metallurgical test work programme. These samples include a range of grades and depths. The metallurgical test work process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation. This is a similar circuit to that used in several hard rock lithium mines currently operating in Western Australia. The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted with 10% iron- rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites. The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation for iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined spodumene concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced from the PFS composite sample, which is within Liontown's understanding of chemical grade product requirements and supports the ability to produce saleable concentrate from the Kathleen Valley resource. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board. DAVID RICHARDS Managing Director For More Information: Investor Relations: David Richards Nicholas Read Managing Director Read Corporate T: +61 8 9322 7431 T: +61 8 9388 1474 Competent Person Statement The information in this report which relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley deposit is based upon and fairly represents information compiled by Mrs Christine Standing who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mrs Standing is an employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs Standing consents to the inclusion in the report of a summary based upon her information in the form and context in which it appears. The Information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcements "Kathleen Valley Pre-Feasibility Study confirms potential for robust new long-life open pit lithium mine in WA" released on 2nd December 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au. The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward Looking Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - Location, infrastructure, mining operations and regional geology. Figure 2: Kathleen Valley - Comparison with other significant lithium deposits (see Appendix 1 for peer comparison information) Figure 3: Kathleen Valley - Block model (looking east). Figure 4: Kathleen Valley - Drill hole and geology plan Appendix 1: Peer Comparison Information - Mineral Resource Estimates Company Project Stage Measured Indicated Inferred Global MRE Information Source Mt Mt Mt MRE Mt Grade Liontown Resources Kathleen Valley Development 20 105 32 156 1.35 ASX Announcement, 11 May 2020: https://www.ltresources.com.au ASX Announcement, 17 Sept 2018: Pilbara Minerals Pilgangoora Operating 22.8 112.8 90.4 226 1.27 http://www.pilbaraminerals.com.au/site/PDF/2235_0/PilgangooraR eserveandResourceUpgrade Wesfarmers / SQM Mt Holland Development 66 106 17 189 1.50 ASX Announcement, 19 March 2018: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/KDR/01963105.pdf Talison / Albermarle Greenbushes Operating 0.6 117.9 2.1 120.6 2.40 Talison Lithium 1st Quarter FY 2013 Results: https://www.sedar.com/CheckCode.do ASX Announcement, 25 June 2019: Piedmont Lithium Piedmont Development 0 13.9 14 27.9 1.11 https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/_aee37ed4f1b7c04614dea0 a7b549e5c2/piedmontlithium/db/336/2543/pdf/190625+- +Resource+Update_Final.pdf Investor Presentation, January 2020: Sigma Lithium Grota de Cirilo Development 26.3 19.4 6.6 52.4 1.43 http://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/wp- content/uploads/2020.01.14-Sigma-Marketing-Presentation.pdf Mineral Resources / ASX Announcement, 28th October: Mt Marion Operating 0 22.7 48.7 71.3 1.37 https://www.neometals.com.au/reports/2018-10-31-1697- Jiangxi Ganfeng MINMtMario.pdf Altura Mining Pilgangoora Operating 7.4 34.2 4.1 45.7 1.06 ASX Announcement, 9 October 2019: https://alturamining.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/1982592.pdf Core Lithium Finnis Development 1.1 1.9 5.9 8.9 1.35 Investor Presentation, November 2019 - https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/CXO/02178950.pdf Mineral Resources / Wodgina Care & 0 177 59.9 236.9 1.19 ASX Announcement, 23 October 2018 (only pegmatite resource Albermarle Maintenance used) - http://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/MIN/02037855.pdf Note: Any arithmetic inconsistencies are due to rounding. Appendix 2: Statistics for drill holes not reported in ASX release dated 30th March 2020 Hole_ID East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) 138 160 22 1.4 97 incl. 8m @ 1.9% Li2O and 83ppm Ta2O5 from 142m and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 154m 192 196 4 1.5 44 incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 194m 198 199 1 1 92 230 236 6 1.8 312 KVRC0300 257974 6958882 506 -73 317 350 incl. 3m @ 2.9% Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 231m 240 243 3 0.9 155 255 268 13 1.1 128 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 256m and 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 287m and 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 292m 315 317 2 0.9 149 320 322 2 1.1 131 302 305 3 0.8 80 KVRC0309 257638 6959219 505 -89 145 378 316 317 1 1.1 203 351 356 5 1.5 103 incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 352m 286 296 10 1.4 149 incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 293m KVRC0310 257567 6959289 505 -90 54 372 355 365 10 1.6 114 incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 355m and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 360m 227 234 7 2 19 incl. 3m @ 3.4% Li2O and 8ppm Ta2O5 from 228m KVRC0311 257585 6959166 505 -90 265 400 319 327 8 0.6 143 366 376 10 1.7 98 incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 367m 256 260 4 1.7 40 265 273 8 1.3 49 KVRC0312 257527 6959108 505 -89 80 394 incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 61ppm Ta2O5 from 269m 372 382 10 0.8 135 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 193ppm Ta2O5 from 376m 244 245 1 1.3 116 KVRC0313 257627 6959343 506 -89 101 312 278 289 11 1.4 179 incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 287m 300 306 6 0.9 154 incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 304m KVRC0314 257513 6959234 505 -90 9 400 365 373 8 1.3 84 incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 366m and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 67ppm Ta2O5 from 370m KVRC0315 257456 6959178 505 -90 190 406 292 307 15 1.4 69 incl. 3m @ 3.5% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 297m True widths estimated as follows: Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 85-100% of downhole width Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 65-100% of downhole width Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 65-75% of downhole width Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 30-50% of downhole width Holes drilled on NW/SE lines - true widths 60-100% of downhole widths Appendix 3: Kathleen Valley - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 Criteria The table below summaries the assessment and reporting criteria used for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project and reflects the guidelines in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012). Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, • Sub-surface samples have been collected by techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling standard measurement tools appropriate to the techniques (see below). minerals under investigation, such as down hole • Drillholes are oriented perpendicular to the gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). interpreted strike of the mineralised trend except These examples should not be taken as limiting the where limited access necessitates otherwise. broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure • RC samples are collected by the metre from the sample representivity and the appropriate calibration drill rig cyclone as two 1 m cone split samples in of any measurement tools or systems used. calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that bags. • The 1 m samples from the cyclone are retained for are Material to the Public Report. check analysis. Only samples of pegmatite and In cases where 'industry standard' work has been adjacent wall rock (~4 m) are collected for assay. done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse • Diamond core has been sampled in intervals of circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples ~1 m (up to 2.0 m within the main project area) from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g where possible, otherwise intervals less than 1 m charge for fire assay'). In other cases more have been selected based on geological explanation may be required, such as where there is boundaries. Geological boundaries have not been coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. crossed by sample intervals. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • Drilling techniques used at Kathleen Valley techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) comprise: and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, o Reverse Circulation (RC/5.5") with a face depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other sampling hammer type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what o NQ2, HQ and PQ Diamond Core, standard method, etc). tube to a depth of ~650 m. o Diamond core holes drilled directly from surface or from bottom of RC pre-collars. Core orientation was provided by an ACT REFLEX (ACT II RD) tool. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip • Sample recoveries are estimated for RC by recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. correlating sample heights in the plastic bag to estimate a recovery for each metre. • For diamond core the recovery is measured and recorded for every metre. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and • RC drill collars are sealed to prevent sample loss ensure representative nature of the samples. and holes are normally drilled dry to prevent poor recoveries and contamination caused by water ingress. Wet intervals are noted in case of unusual results. • For diamond core loss, core blocks have been inserted in sections where core loss has occurred. This has then been written on the block and recorded during the logging process and with detailed photography of dry and wet core. Whether a relationship exists between sample • It has been demonstrated that no relationship recovery and grade and whether sample bias may exists between sample recovery and grade. No have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of grade bias was observed with sample size fine/coarse material. variation. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging Whether core and chip samples have been • All RC drillholes are logged on 1 m intervals and geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of the following observations recorded: detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource o Recovery, quality (i.e. degree of estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. contamination), wet/dry, hardness, colour, grainsize, texture, mineralogy, lithology, structure type and intensity, pegmatite and vein type and %, lithium mineralogy and %, alteration assemblage, UV fluorescence. • Diamond core is logged in its entirety as per detailed geological description listed above. Geotechnical logging has been completed for the entire hole. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in • Logging is quantitative, based on visual field nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. estimates. • Diamond core is photographed post metre marking, for the entire length of the hole, two trays at a time, wet and dry. The total length and percentage of the relevant • Drillholes are logged in their entirety. intersections logged. Sub-sampling If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, • The core has been cut in half and then quartered techniques half or all core taken. for sample purposes. Half core used for and sample metallurgical studies with the remaining quarter stored as a library sample. preparation • Density measurements have been taken on all quarter core samples using the Archimedes method. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary • RC samples are collected as rotary split samples. split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. Samples are typically dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and • Sample preparation follows industry best practice appropriateness of the sample preparation standards and is conducted by internationally technique. recognised laboratories; i.e. o Oven drying, jaw crushing and pulverising so that 80% passes -75 microns. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • Duplicates and blanks submitted approximately sampling stages to maximise representivity of every 1 in 20 samples. samples. • Standards are submitted every 20 samples or at least once per hole. • Cross laboratory checks and blind checks have been used at a rate of 5%. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is • Measures taken include: representative of the in situ material collected, o regular cleaning of cyclones and sampling including for instance results for field equipment to prevent contamination duplicate/second-half sampling. o industry standard insertion of standards, blanks and duplicate samples. • Analysis of duplicates (field, laboratory and umpire) was completed and no issues identified with sampling representatively. • Analysis of results from blanks and standards indicates no issues with contamination (or sample mix-ups) and a high level of accuracy. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain • Sample size is considered appropriate and is in-line size of the material being sampled. with industry standards. Quality of The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Initial assaying (2017) completed by ALS Perth. assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and Subsequent assaying (2018 onwards) completed whether the technique is considered partial or total. and by Nagrom laboratories Perth. laboratory • Both laboratories use industry standard procedures for rare metals such as Li and Ta. tests Analytical techniques are total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF • None used. instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg • Duplicates and blanks submitted approximately standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory every 20 samples. checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie • Standards are submitted every 20 samples or at lack of bias) and precision have been established. least once per hole. • Cross laboratory checks and blind checks have been used at a rate of 5%. • Analysis of reference blanks, standards and duplicate samples show the data to be of acceptable accuracy and precision for the Mineral Resource estimation and classification applied. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either • Internal review by alternate company personnel. sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. • 11 diamond holes have been drilled as twins or in assaying close proximity to existing RC drillholes. Results compare well with the original RC drillholes. Documentation of primary data, data entry • Drilling and logging data are entered directly into procedures, data verification, data storage (physical Microsoft Excel spreadsheets onsite while drilling and electronic) protocols. is ongoing. Data is then entered into Access Database and validated before being processed by industry standard software packages such as MapInfo and Micromine. • Representative chip samples are collected for later reference. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Li% is converted to Li2O% by multiplying by 2.15, Ta ppm is converted to Ta2O5 ppm by multiplying by 1.22. Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • All drill collars and geochemical samples are data points drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, initially located using a handheld GPS. mine workings and other locations used in Mineral • Drill collars are subsequently surveyed accurately Resource estimation. by a licensed surveyor using DGPS techniques. Eastings and northings are measured to within +/-2 cm while elevations are measured to within +/-10 cm. • All RC drillholes have been surveyed by a multi- shot digital downhole camera provided by the drilling contractor. • All diamond drillholes have been surveyed with a REFLEX EZI-SHOT (1001) magnetic single shot camera. Specification of the grid system used. • GDA 94 Zone 51. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Initial collar elevations are based on regional topographic dataset. • Drillhole collars are surveyed post drilling with DGPS (see above). • Further topographic data (20 cm contours) has been provided for the Project by a LIDAR flown by Fugro. Data spacing Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drillhole spacing varies due to initial drill and programmes largely designed to test the down-dip distribution potential of mineralised outcrops. The drill section spacing is 40 m to 100 m and on-section spacing is generally 30 m to 60 m. Whether the data spacing and distribution is • The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to sufficient to establish the degree of geological and establish the degree of geological and grade grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) estimation and classification applied. and classifications applied. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether sample compositing has been applied. • None undertaken. Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Drilling is typically oriented perpendicular to the data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit interpreted strike of mineralisation. relation to type. geological If the relationship between the drilling orientation • Drilling orientation intersects the mineralisation at structure and the orientation of key mineralised structures is appropriate angles so as to be mostly unbiased considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this and suitable for resource estimation of the major should be assessed and reported if material. pegmatite bodies. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Sample security is not considered to be a security significant risk given the location of the deposit and bulk-nature of mineralisation. • Nevertheless, the use of recognised transport providers, sample dispatch procedures directly from the field to the laboratory, and the large number of samples are considered sufficient to ensure appropriate sample security. • Company geologist supervises all sampling and subsequent storage in field. The same geologist arranges delivery of samples to Nagrom laboratories in Perth via courier. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • Independent, expert competent person reviews reviews techniques and data. have been completed by Ms. Wild of Wildfire Resources Pty Ltd and Mrs. Standing of Optiro Limited on the resource drilling, sampling protocols and data. • This included a laboratory visit to Nagrom by Ms. Wild. • Results indicate sampling and QAQC procedures are in-line with industry standards. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and • The Kathleen Valley Project is located ~670 km NE tenement and ownership including agreements or material issues of Perth and ~45 km NNW of Leinster in Western with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, land tenure Australia. The Project comprises four granted overriding royalties, native title interests, historical status mining leases - MLs 36/264, 265, 459, 460 and one sites, wilderness or national park and environmental Exploration License - E36/879. settings. • The mining leases (MLs) and rights to pegmatite hosted rare-metal mineralisation were acquired from Ramelius Resources Limited via a Sales Agreement completed in 2016. The MLs have been transferred to LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liontown Resources Limited (Liontown). • Ramelius acquired 100% of the Kathleen Valley Project MLs in June 2014 from Xstrata Nickel Operations Pty Ltd (Xstrata). Xstrata retains rights to any nickel discovered over the land package via an Offtake and Clawback Agreement. • The Gold Rights were acquired from Ramelius via a Sales Agreement completed in June 2019. • LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd has assumed the following Agreement: o Bullion and Non-Bullion Royalty Agreement of a 2% Gross Production Royalty affecting M36/264-265 and 459-460. • The EL is in the name of Liontown Resources Limited with no third-party obligations apart from statutory requirements. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • The tenements are covered by the Tjiwarl Determined Native Title Claim (WC11/7). Liontown has signed a number of agreements with the Tjiwarl which provide protocols for field activities by the Company. • LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd has received Section 18 consent to drill on certain areas within M36/459, M36/460 and E36/879. The security of the tenure held at the time of • All tenements are in good standing. reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • Multiple phases of exploration have previously done by other other parties. been completed for gold and nickel. This has not parties been reviewed in detail due to Liontown's focus on rare metal pegmatites. • There has been limited sporadic prospecting for Li, Ta and Sn, principally by Jubilee Mines (subsequently taken over by Xstrata). Work comprised geological mapping, broad spaced soil sample lines and rock chip sampling of the pegmatites. Details of the methods and procedures used have not been documented. • There has been no previous drill testing of the Li and Ta prospective pegmatites prior to Liontown acquiring the Project. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The Project is located on the western edge of the mineralisation. Norseman- Wiluna Belt within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton. • The Kathleen Valley Project contains a series of quartz-feldspar-muscovite-spodumene pegmatites hosted in mafic rocks related to the Kathleen Valley Gabbro or the Mt Goode Basalts. • The pegmatites are LCT type lithium bearing- pegmatites. Drillhole A summary of all information material to the Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes: • easting and northing of the drillhole collar • See appendix 2 in accompanying report • elevation or RL (elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • Li2O intercepts calculated using 0.4% cut off with techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade aggregation a maximum 2m internal dilution typically applied truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off methods except where drill hole logging (e.g. continuous grades are usually Material and should be stated. pegmatite) and assays indicate wider dilution is warranted as overall grade is high enough to allow mining to take entire geological unit. • Higher grade intervals calculated using 1.5% Li2O cut off. No upper cuts applied. • Ta2O5 values only quoted when lithium intersections reported. • Metal equivalents have not been used. Relationship If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to • Drillholes intersected mineralisation at near between the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be perpendicular to the dip orientation of the host reported. mineralisation lithologies and mineralisation. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are widths and • Estimates of true widths provided at end of reported, there should be a clear statement to this Appendices attached to ASX announcements effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary intercept which list drill hole statistics lengths • Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Relevant diagrams have been included within the tabulations of intercepts should be included for any announcement. significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • All recent exploration results reported and reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of tabulated. both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • Where relevant, this information has been substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): included or referred to elsewhere in this Table. geological observations; geophysical survey results; exploration geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. • Option studies (including detailed mining studies) tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or to define parameters for an updated Pre- large-scalestep-out drilling). Feasibility Study (PFS). • Optimisation of the overall flowsheet, detailed test work to check the variability across the deposit and development of a flow sheet for tantalum recovery. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been • Drillhole data was extracted directly from the integrity corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying Company's drillhole database, which includes errors, between its initial collection and its use for internal data validation protocols. Mineral Resource estimation purposes. • Data was further validated by Optiro upon receipt, and prior to use in the estimation. Data validation procedures used. • Validation of the data was confirmed using mining software (Datamine) validation protocols, and visually in plan and section views. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the • Liontown personnel Mr. Richards and Mr. Day Competent Persons and the outcome of those visits. have visited the site on numerous occasions to supervise the drilling programmes. • Ms. Wild (Principal Geologist and Director of Wildfire Resources Pty Ltd) and Mrs. Standing (Optiro Pty Ltd) have visited the site on separate occasions during resource definition drilling programmes to review sampling procedures. • Ms. Wild reported that, in general, site practices were quite good, core quality was excellent and RC sample quality was moderate. • Mrs. Standing has confirmed site practices are appropriate and satisfactory for the preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of the • The confidence in the geological interpretation is interpretation geological interpretation of the mineral deposit. reflected by the assigned resource classification. Nature of the data used and of any assumptions • Both assay and geological data were used for the made. mineralisation interpretation. • The lithium mineralisation is defined by a nominal 0.4% Li2O cut-off grade. • Continuity between drillholes and sections is good. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on • No alternative interpretations were considered. Mineral Resource estimation. • Any alternative interpretations are unlikely to significantly affect the Mineral Resource estimate. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral • Geological logging (including spodumene crystal Resource estimation. orientation from the diamond core) has been used for interpretation of the pegmatites. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and • The mineralisation is contained within pegmatite geology. veins that are readily distinguished from the surrounding rocks. • Sectional interpretation and wireframing indicates good continuity of the interpreted pegmatite veins both on-section and between sections. • The confidence in the grade and geological continuity is reflected by the assigned resource classification. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource • Twenty lithium mineralised pegmatites have been expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan identified at the Kathleen Valley Project which width, and depth below surface to the upper and extend from surface to a depth of 640 m. lower limits of the Mineral Resource. • At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west) pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length of 1,200 m and to a vertical depth of around 300m to 400 m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m thick and have average thicknesses of 9 m and 11 m. • At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal pegmatites have been drilled over an area of 1,800 m by 1,300 m. These pegmatites outcrop in the northeast and are up to 40 m thick with an average thickness of 8 m. The pegmatites coalesce and merge with the Mt Mann pegmatites at approximately 300 m to 400 m below surface to form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised body that extends for a further 600 m to 700 m down-dip. Estimation The nature and appropriateness of the estimation • Data analysis and estimation was undertaken and modelling technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including using Snowden Supervisor and Datamine treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, techniques software. interpolation parameters and maximum distance of • Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted (Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using estimation method was chosen include a description ordinary kriging (OK). Optiro considers OK to be of computer software and parameters used. an appropriate estimation technique for this type of mineralisation. • Caesium (Cs), potassium (K), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), phosphorus (P) and tin (Sn) block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK). These additional variables were included for analysis of the mineralisation and fractionation trends of the pegmatite, from the K/Cs, K/Rb and Nb/Ta ratios. • The nominal spacing of the drillholes is 50 m by 50 m. The along section spacing ranges from 30 m to 100 m and on-section spacing ranges from generally 30 m to 60 m. • Almost 90% of the assay data for within the lithium mineralised pegmatites is from samples of 1 m intervals, 1.5% is from sample of >1 m (to a maximum of 2 m) and almost 9% is from intervals of less than 1 m. The data was composited to 1 m downhole intervals for analysis and grade estimation. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Variogram analysis was undertaken to determine the kriging estimation parameters used for OK estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5. • Li2O mineralisation continuity was interpreted from variogram analyses to have an along strike range of 145 m to 230 m and a down-dip (or across strike) range of 110 m to 230 m. • Ta2O5 mineralisation continuity was interpreted from variogram analyses to have an along strike range of 58 m to 150 m and a down-dip (or across strike) range of 47 m to 170 m. • A maximum extrapolation distance of 50 m was applied along strike and down dip extrapolation was generally 30 m. • Kriging neighbourhood analysis was performed in order to determine the block size, sample numbers and discretisation levels. • Three estimation passes were used for Li2O and Ta2O5; the first search was based upon the variogram ranges; the second search was two times the initial search and the third search was up to four times the second search and the second and third searches had reduced sample numbers required for estimation. • Within the lithium mineralised pegmatites Almost 84% of the total Li2O block grades were estimated in the first search pass, 14% within the second search pass and 2% estimated in the third search pass. • Within the pegmatites 75% of the Ta2O5 block grades were estimated in the first pass, 24% in the second pass and 1% in the third pass. • The estimated block model grades were visually validated against the input drillhole data and comparisons were carried out against the declustered drillhole data and by northing, easting and elevation slice. Description of how the geological interpretation was • Geological interpretations were completed on used to control the resource estimates. sections which were wireframed to create a 3D interpretation of the mineralised pegmatites. • The interpretation of mineralisation was based on geological logging and Li2O content. A nominal grade of 0.4% Li2O was used to define the mineralisation within the interpreted pegmatites. • The mineralised domain is considered geologically robust in the context of the resource classification applied to the estimate. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade • Li2O and Ta2O5 have low coefficients of variation cutting or capping. (CV). Some higher-grade outliers were noted and the Ta2O5 grades were capped (top-cut). • Cs, K, Rb, P and Sn have low coefficients of variation and Nb has a moderate coefficient of variation (1.4). A small number of high-grade outliers are present in the Cs, Nb, Rb, P and Sn data and grades were capped. • The top-cut level was determined using a combination of top-cut analysis tools, including grade histograms, log probability plots and the CV. The availability of check estimates, previous • The Mineral Resource was first estimated for the estimates and/or mine production records and Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes Kathleen's Valley Lithium Project in August 2018. appropriate account of such data. The Mineral Resource, comprising 21 Mt at an average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 170 ppm Ta2O5, was reported above a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O • Additional drilling was undertaken during 2019 and the resource was updated in July 2019. The July 2019 Mineral Resource, comprising 74.9 Mt at an average grade of 1.3% Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5, was reported above a Li2O cut-off grade of 0.5% for open pit potential (above 200 mRL) and 0.7% for underground potential (below 200 mRL). • Additional drilling was undertaken in 2019 and 2020 and the resource was updated in February 2020. The February 2020 Mineral Resource, comprising 139 Mt at an average grade of 1.33% Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5, was reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O. • Since the February 2020 Mineral Resource was estimated data from an additional 16 RC holes (for a total of 6,616 m) and 28 DD holes (for a total of 9,682 m) have been incorporated into the resource database. • The resource tonnage has increased from 139 Mt in February 2020 to 156 Mt in May 2020, while the average grade has increased from 1.33% Li2O to 1.35% Li2O. The Ta2O5 grade has decreased from 140 ppm to 130 ppm. • No production has occurred. The assumptions made regarding recovery of by- • No assumptions have been applied for the products. recovery of by-products. • Metallurgical test work is ongoing to determine the recoveries that could be expected. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non- • Deleterious elements were not included in the grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur Mineral Resource estimate. for acid mine drainage characterisation). • Liontown does not routinely assay drill samples for iron, the main deleterious element, due to: o contamination from drill bits and rods during drilling operations; and o contamination during sample preparation from crushing and milling equipment. o Assaying of blank, silica only material inserted as part of QAQC protocols indicates that contamination from sample preparation adds 0.1% to 1% Fe2O3 to the sample. o Analysis of data indicates the iron content in the pegmatites averages <0.5%. • Sulphur assays have been determined for more than 27,000 host rock samples - results indicate that acid mine drainage will not be a significant environmental factor. In the case of block model interpolation, the block size • Grade estimation was into parent blocks of 10 mE in relation to the average sample spacing and the by 10 mN by 3.0 mRL. search employed. • Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd (who are undertaking mining studies for Liontown) advised that mining is likely to be undertaken using a block size of 10 mE by 10 mN on 3 m benches • This block dimension was confirmed by kriging neighbourhood analysis and reflects the variability of the deposit as defined by the current drill spacing and mineralisation continuity determined Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary from variogram analysis. • Sub-cells to a minimum dimension of 2.5 mE by 2.5 mN by 0.5 mRL were used to represent volume. Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining • Selective mining units were not modelled. units. Any assumptions about correlation between • Li2O and Ta2O5 are not correlated. Both Li2O and variables. Ta2O5 were estimated independently. • Correlation coefficients for Cs, K, Nb, Rb, P and Sn within the pegmatites indicate that they are not correlated, except for K and Rb which have a high positive correlation (0.87). All variables were analysed and estimated independently. The process of validation, the checking process used, • No production has taken place and thus no the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and reconciliation data is available. use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or • Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis. with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality • A cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O has been selected to parameters parameters applied. represent the portion of the resource that may be considered for eventual economic extraction by a combination of open pit and underground mining methods. • This cut-off grade has been selected by Liontown Resources in consultation with Optiro based on current experience and in-line with cut-off grades applied for reporting of Mineral Resources of lithium hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites elsewhere in Australia. Mining factors Assumptions made regarding possible mining • The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley extends or methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal from surface and would be suitable for open pit (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is assumptions mining. High grade mineralisation is present at always necessary as part of the process of depth and would be suitable for underground determining reasonable prospects for eventual mining. economic extraction to consider potential mining • The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located in a methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating well-established mining region in close proximity Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. to existing transport, energy and camp infrastructure. • On the basis of these assumptions, it is considered that there are no mining factors which are likely to affect the assumption that the deposit has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding • A Pre-feasibility level test work programme was factors or metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as conducted at ALS in Perth to provide sufficient test part of the process of determining reasonable assumptions data to develop the process design criteria for the prospects for eventual economic extraction to project. A total of 81 samples from across the consider potential metallurgical methods, but the three main areas (Mt Mann, Kathleen Corner and assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment Kathleen Valley North) were selected for the Pre- processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. feasibility study. A master composite was created for testing from these samples which are representative of the whole deposit and include a range of grades and depths. No variability test work has been undertaken at this time. • Key aspects of the metallurgical test work included the following: o head assay o SMC testing on five comminution samples o size by size assay Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o crushing and wet screening at three sizes o heavy liquid separation (HLS) at three crush and screen sizes o dense media separation (DMS) of a bulk sample o bond ball work index on DMS middlings o magnetic separation to remove ferrous materials o rougher flotation to examine collector choice, residence time, desliming and conditioning o cleaner flotation to examine residence time and number of stages o thickening of flotation and slime tailings (in progress) o filtration of concentrate o rheology of tailings. • Key results from the test work indicated that: o Samples were moderately competent with comminution results similar to other pegmatites. o Size by size and wet screening data indicated that there was a trade off in crush size and screen size with liberation. A finer crush size increased liberation in the HLS stage but increased fines production. A crush size of 6 mm was selected. o DMS testing showed a saleable concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together with a low-grade coarse tail. o Grind optimisation of the flotation feed indicated a primary grind of 125 microns gave the best recovery and was selected for subsequent test work. o Rougher flotation test work indicated that a modified oleic acid collector gave the best flotation performance. o Batch cleaner flotation results indicated a concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together. o Concentrate filtration test work, currently being finalised, has indicated that vacuum filtration will be adequate for dewatering. o Rheology test work indicated the tailings had low viscosity at the proposed tailings density. • The metallurgical process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation. • The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted/blended with 10% iron-rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites. • The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation or iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary from the PFS composite sample, which is within Liontown's understanding of chemical grade product and supports the ability to produce saleable spodumene concentrate from the Kathleen Valley resource. Environmental Assumptions made regarding possible waste and • Baseline flora and fauna studies have been factors or process residue disposal options. It is always completed and it is considered unlikely, given necessary as part of the process of determining assumptions current knowledge that impacts on conservation reasonable prospects for eventual economic significant flora, fauna and ecological communities extraction to consider the potential environmental will result from development of the project. impacts of the mining and processing operation. • Further baseline studies are scheduled during the DFS Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the • Bulk density was measured for 3,873 core samples basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method (including 3,083 samples of pegmatite) from used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the diamond holes using Archimedes measurements. measurements, the nature, size and • The density data overall ranges from 1.74 to representativeness of the samples. 4.38 t/m3 and the density data within the Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used pegmatites has a range of 1.74 to 4.14 t/m3. in the evaluation process of the different materials. • A bulk density of 2.71 t/m3 was applied to the pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation within the oxidised horizons and a value of 2.74 t/m3 was applied to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation for tonnage estimation. • A lower density, of 2.51 t/m3, was applied for areas of fresh pegmatite that was interpreted to contain petalite mineralisation. • For the pegmatite material that is external to the lithium mineralisation, a density of 2.64 t/m3 was applied within the oxidised horizons and 2.66 t/m3 was applied to the fresh pegmatite. • Almost 99.5% of the mineralised pegmatite is within the fresh material. Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral • Mineral Resources have been classified as Resources into varying confidence categories. Measured, Indicated or Inferred. • In general, the pegmatites that have been tested by the 50 m by 50 m spaced drillholes have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured. • Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by 100 m that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated. • Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by 100 m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation have been classified as Inferred. Whether appropriate account has been taken of all • The Mineral Resource has been classified on the relevant factors (ie relative confidence in basis of confidence in geological and grade tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, continuity and taking into account the quality of confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, the sampling and assay data, data density and quality, quantity and distribution of the data). confidence in estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics). Whether the result appropriately reflects the • The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated Competent Person's view of the deposit and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels in the Mineral Resource estimate. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral • The Mineral Resource has been reviewed reviews Resource estimates. internally as part of normal validation processes by Optiro. • No external audit or review of the current Mineral Resource has been conducted. Discussion of Where appropriate a statement of the relative • The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's estimate using an approach or procedure deemed accuracy/ assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels appropriate by the Competent Person. in the Mineral Resource estimate. confidence The statement should specify whether it relates to • The confidence levels reflect potential production global or local estimates, and, if local, state the tonnages on a quarterly basis, assuming open pit relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to mining. technical and economic evaluation. Permalink

