LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O

05/10/2020 | 06:49pm EDT

ASX : LTR | 11th May 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

KathleenKathleenValleyValleyconfirmedconfirmedasasa worlda world-class-classlithiumlithiumdepositdepositasas MineralR sourceResourceincreasesincreasesto 156Mtto 156Mt@ 1.4%@Li1.24%O Li2O

Third successive Mineral Resource upgrade provides strong foundation for updated

Pre-Feasibility Study, due for completion in Q3/Q4 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Liontown's
    100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA now stands at:
  1. 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5(reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O).
    1. Containing 2.1Mt of Li2O or 5.3Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 44Mlbs of Ta2O5.
  • The updated MRE represents a 108% increase in tonnes and 119% increase in
    contained lithium from the July 2019 MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in December 2019.
  • It also represents a 636% increase in tonnes and contained lithium from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 released in September 2018.
  • 80% of the updated Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.
  • The updated MRE will provide the foundation for an updated PFS, which will incorporate ongoing metallurgical test work results and mining studies designed to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 PFS.
  • The lithium is hosted by mineralised pegmatites that have been intersected over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m - with the system remaining open towards the north-west and down-dip.
  • The MRE is largely located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR - "Liontown" or "the Company") is pleased to report a substantial increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium Project, located 670km north-east of Perth (Figure 1).

The updated MRE, which represents the third successive increase since the maiden Mineral Resource was published in September 2018, clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of Australia's premier lithium deposits.

The latest MRE will provide the basis for an updated PFS due for completion by year-end.

Reported above a Li2O cut-offgrade of 0.55%.

Liontown's Managing Director, Mr David Richards, said the continued growth in the Kathleen Valley resource reflected both the quality and scale of the deposit and the outstanding success of the Company's drilling programs.

"This latest resource update clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of the world's premier hard- rock lithium deposits, with clear potential to underpin a long-life mining operation," he said.

Initial phase of exploration completed at 100%-owned Moora Nickel Project,

"The potential combination of open pit and underground mining to unlock the full value of the resource

located north-east of Perth in Western Australia

will be evaluated as part of the updated PFS, which will also incorporate metallurgical test work and other technical studies designed to optimise the project development strategy."

MRE Update

The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, which was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro"), comprises 156Mt at an average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 and is set out in Table 1.

Table 1: Kathleen Valley Mineral Resource as at May 2020

Resource category

Million tonnes

Li2O %

Ta2O5 ppm

Measured

20

1.3

140

Indicated

105

1.4

130

Inferred

32

1.3

110

Total

156

1.4

130

Notes:

  • Tonnages and grades have been rounded to reflect the relative precision of the estimate. Inconsistencies in the totals are due to rounding.

The MRE is reported and classified in accordance with the guidelines of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code; 2012).

Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods and the Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades.

The updated MRE represents an increase of 108% in tonnes and 119% in contained lithium compared with the Mineral Resource announced in July 2019 which formed the basis of a PFS that was completed in December 2019. The updated MRE comprises 2.1Mt of contained lithium oxide and 44Mlbs of contained tantalite.

Using the benchmark Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measure, the resource contains 5.3Mt of LCE, underlining its position as one of the few undeveloped, significant lithium projects of scale (Figure 2) being progressed towards development in Australia.

The December 2019 PFS identified a number of opportunities to improve the financial metrics of the Project, including expanding the high-grade mineralisation that could be accessed earlier in the life of a future mining and processing operation. Consequently, further drilling designed to confirm the internal continuity of the high-grade mineralisation and test for extensions of the mineralised system was completed with the results incorporated into the latest MRE.

Given the definition of significant high-grade mineralisation (>1.5% Li2O/Figure 3) at depth, Liontown is investigating the possible underground extraction of portions of the resource that may enable higher grade ore to be fed to the planned processing plant - thereby potentially reducing dilution while improving recovery, product quality and operating margins.

In light of external challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic together with the potential improvements and enhancements to the Project, Liontown has decided to postpone the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and will instead produce an upgraded PFS that incorporates the Project's updated MRE.

The upgraded PFS (+25% accuracy) will provide a solid and improved basis for a DFS (+15% accuracy), which is now planned to commence in 2021.

Geology

The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located on the western edge of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 400km north of Kalgoorlie. The lithium mineralisation is hosted within spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are part of a series of LCT-type rare metal pegmatites that intrude mafic and sedimentary rocks in the region.

Twenty mineralised pegmatites have been modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project hosted by two, outcropping, NW/SE trending pegmatite swarms (Figure 4) - a shallowly-dipping,north-eastern swarm (Kathleen's Corner), which contains approximately 90% of the pegmatites, and a steeper dipping south-western swarm (Mt Mann). The two swarms are interpreted to merge at depth to form a single, thick, moderately dipping mineralised body which remains open down-dip and along strike.

The majority of the lithium is contained within spodumene. Small, isolated zones of petalite mineralisation, which contain <0.5% of the resource samples, have been defined in the northwestern part of the deposit.

Mineral Resource

A number of drilling programmes have been undertaken since early 2017 and the database used to define the lithium-tantalum mineralisation at Kathleen Valley comprises 355 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of 63,068m and 90 diamond core drill holes for a total of 22,889m. The drill section spacing ranges from 30m to 100m, with drill holes spaced at 25m to 60m on section.

Statistics, including mineralised intersections, for most of the drill holes in the MRE database are provided in Liontown's ASX Announcement dated 30th March 2020, which is available on the Company's website. Statistics for eight drill holes for which assays were received after this date are listed in Appendix 2.

The resource model for the Kathleen Valley deposit was constructed using a parent block size of 10mE by 10mN on 3m benches, and the parent blocks were allowed to sub-cell down to 2.5mE by 2.5mN by 0.5mRL to more accurately represent the geometry and volumes of the mineralised pegmatites.

Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging techniques, with an appropriate top-cut applied to the Ta2O5 data. Bulk densities were measured from NQ, HQ and PQ diamond core with 2.71t/m3 applied to the pegmatite within the oxidised and weathered horizons, 2.74t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation and 2.51t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with petalite mineralisation.

The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics).

Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods. The Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate

with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia.

The deposit is located in a well-established mining region and in close proximity to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure. It is considered that the classified portion of the deposit has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

The Mineral Resource has been reported above a range of Li2O cut-off grades in Table 2.

Table 2: Mineral Resource reported by Li2O % cut-off grades

Cut-off Li2O %

Million

Li2O %

Ta2O5 ppm

tonnes

0.4

158

1.34

128

0.55

156

1.35

128

0.6

155

1.35

128

0.8

148

1.39

129

1.0

130

1.45

131

1.2

100

1.56

132

1.4

64

1.70

131

Summary of JORC 2012 Table 1

A summary of JORC Table 1 (included as Appendix 3) is provided below for compliance with the Mineral Resource and in-line with requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1.

Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation

Twenty mineralised pegmatites were modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project.

At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west) pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length of 1,200m and to a vertical depth of 300 - 400m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m thick and have average thicknesses of 9m and 11m.

At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal pegmatites have been drilled over an area of 1,800m by 1,300m. These pegmatites outcrop in the northeast, are up to 40m thick with an average thickness of 8m and extend down-dip for 850m to 950m, where they merge with Mt Mann pegmatites 300m to 400m below surface to form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised body that extends for another 600 - 700m down dip.

Mineralisation interpretation was based on geological logging (identification of pegmatite with spodumene) and assay data (>0.4% Li2O).

Drilling Techniques

Drill holes within the resource model were reverse circulation (RC) drill holes drilled with a 5.5" diameter face sampling hammer and NQ2/HQ/PQ, standard tube, diamond core holes.

Sampling Techniques

RC samples were collected by the metre from the cyclone as two 1m split samples in calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining bags.

Diamond core samples have been typically collected in intervals of 1m where possible, otherwise as intervals as close as possible to 1m based on geological boundaries.

Sampling Analyses

All samples were analysed for rare metals including Li and Ta by standard industry techniques at the Nagrom and ALS laboratories in Perth, WA.

Mineral Resource Classification

The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics).

In general, the pegmatites where drill spacing is up to 50m by 50m have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured.

Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated.

Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation have been classified as Inferred.

Estimation Methodology

Block grades for Li2O% and Ta2O5 ppm were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) with an appropriate top-cut applied to Ta2O5. Variogram analyses were undertaken to determine the grade continuity and the kriging estimation parameters used for the OK.

Cut-off Grade

Liontown has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which reflects a balance between the potential open pit and underground resources and their expected different cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia.

Mining Factors

The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley is hosted by multiple, outcropping pegmatites which are initially largely shallowly dipping before steepening at depth where they merge to form a single thick coherent body. The deposit, which is in a well-established mining region and close to existing transport, energy and camp infrastructure, appears suitable for open pit and underground mining.

Subsequent to the completion of the December 2019 PFS, a high level review of the future development methodology for the Kathleen Valley deposit was instigated with the primary goal being to identify lower unit costs that would enhance overall project economics.

The review is ongoing; however, initial results indicate that access to higher grade zones via underground mining is achievable.

Iron Content

Liontown does not report iron in the resource estimate as it does not routinely assay all drill samples for iron due to:

  • Contamination from abrasion and wear of drill bits and rods during reverse circulation drilling operations; and
  • Contamination during sample preparation from abrasion and wear of crushing and milling equipment.

Analysis of barren, silica-only material inserted as part of QA/QC protocols indicates that 0.1-1.0% Fe2O3 is added to the sample during sample preparation.

Mineralised pegmatite intervals from 55 diamond core holes have returned an average iron value of 0.6%. Given the contamination from the sample preparation equipment prior to assaying, this indicates that the average iron content of the mineralised pegmatite is <0.5%.

Metallurgical Factors

A total of 81 composited drill core samples were collected from across the deposit for the December 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) metallurgical test work programme. These samples include a range of grades and depths.

The metallurgical test work process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation. This is a similar circuit to that used in several hard rock lithium mines currently operating in Western Australia.

The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted with 10% iron- rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites.

The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation for iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined spodumene concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced from the PFS composite sample, which is within Liontown's understanding of chemical grade product requirements and supports the ability to produce saleable concentrate from the Kathleen Valley resource.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report which relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley deposit is based upon and fairly represents information compiled by Mrs Christine Standing who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mrs Standing is an employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs Standing consents to the inclusion in the report of a summary based upon her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcements "Kathleen Valley Pre-Feasibility Study confirms potential for robust new long-life open pit lithium mine in WA" released on 2nd December 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - Location, infrastructure, mining operations and regional geology.

Figure 2: Kathleen Valley - Comparison with other significant lithium deposits (see Appendix 1 for peer comparison information)

Figure 3: Kathleen Valley - Block model (looking east).

Figure 4: Kathleen Valley - Drill hole and geology plan

Appendix 1: Peer Comparison Information - Mineral Resource Estimates

Company

Project

Stage

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Global

MRE

Information Source

Mt

Mt

Mt

MRE Mt

Grade

Liontown Resources

Kathleen Valley

Development

20

105

32

156

1.35

ASX Announcement, 11 May 2020:

https://www.ltresources.com.au

ASX Announcement, 17 Sept 2018:

Pilbara Minerals

Pilgangoora

Operating

22.8

112.8

90.4

226

1.27

http://www.pilbaraminerals.com.au/site/PDF/2235_0/PilgangooraR

eserveandResourceUpgrade

Wesfarmers / SQM

Mt Holland

Development

66

106

17

189

1.50

ASX Announcement, 19 March 2018:

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/KDR/01963105.pdf

Talison / Albermarle

Greenbushes

Operating

0.6

117.9

2.1

120.6

2.40

Talison Lithium 1st Quarter FY 2013 Results:

https://www.sedar.com/CheckCode.do

ASX Announcement, 25 June 2019:

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont

Development

0

13.9

14

27.9

1.11

https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/_aee37ed4f1b7c04614dea0

a7b549e5c2/piedmontlithium/db/336/2543/pdf/190625+-

+Resource+Update_Final.pdf

Investor Presentation, January 2020:

Sigma Lithium

Grota de Cirilo

Development

26.3

19.4

6.6

52.4

1.43

http://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/wp-

content/uploads/2020.01.14-Sigma-Marketing-Presentation.pdf

Mineral Resources /

ASX Announcement, 28th October:

Mt Marion

Operating

0

22.7

48.7

71.3

1.37

https://www.neometals.com.au/reports/2018-10-31-1697-

Jiangxi Ganfeng

MINMtMario.pdf

Altura Mining

Pilgangoora

Operating

7.4

34.2

4.1

45.7

1.06

ASX Announcement, 9 October 2019:

https://alturamining.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/1982592.pdf

Core Lithium

Finnis

Development

1.1

1.9

5.9

8.9

1.35

Investor Presentation, November 2019 -

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/CXO/02178950.pdf

Mineral Resources /

Wodgina

Care &

0

177

59.9

236.9

1.19

ASX Announcement, 23 October 2018 (only pegmatite resource

Albermarle

Maintenance

used) - http://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/MIN/02037855.pdf

Note: Any arithmetic inconsistencies are due to rounding.

Appendix 2: Statistics for drill holes not reported in ASX release dated 30th March 2020

Hole_ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results

From(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

138

160

22

1.4

97

incl. 8m @ 1.9% Li2O and 83ppm Ta2O5 from 142m

and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 154m

192

196

4

1.5

44

incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 194m

198

199

1

1

92

230

236

6

1.8

312

KVRC0300

257974

6958882

506

-73

317

350

incl. 3m @ 2.9% Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 231m

240

243

3

0.9

155

255

268

13

1.1

128

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 256m

and 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 287m

and 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 292m

315

317

2

0.9

149

320

322

2

1.1

131

302

305

3

0.8

80

KVRC0309

257638

6959219

505

-89

145

378

316

317

1

1.1

203

351

356

5

1.5

103

incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 352m

286

296

10

1.4

149

incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 293m

KVRC0310

257567

6959289

505

-90

54

372

355

365

10

1.6

114

incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 355m

and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 360m

227

234

7

2

19

incl. 3m @ 3.4% Li2O and 8ppm Ta2O5 from 228m

KVRC0311

257585

6959166

505

-90

265

400

319

327

8

0.6

143

366

376

10

1.7

98

incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 367m

256

260

4

1.7

40

265

273

8

1.3

49

KVRC0312

257527

6959108

505

-89

80

394

incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 61ppm Ta2O5 from 269m

372

382

10

0.8

135

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 193ppm Ta2O5 from 376m

244

245

1

1.3

116

KVRC0313

257627

6959343

506

-89

101

312

278

289

11

1.4

179

incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 287m

300

306

6

0.9

154

incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 304m

KVRC0314

257513

6959234

505

-90

9

400

365

373

8

1.3

84

incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 366m

and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 67ppm Ta2O5 from 370m

KVRC0315

257456

6959178

505

-90

190

406

292

307

15

1.4

69

incl. 3m @ 3.5% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 297m

True widths estimated as follows:

Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 85-100% of downhole width Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 65-100% of downhole width

Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 65-75% of downhole width Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 30-50% of downhole width

Holes drilled on NW/SE lines - true widths 60-100% of downhole widths

Appendix 3: Kathleen Valley - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 Criteria

The table below summaries the assessment and reporting criteria used for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project and reflects the guidelines in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012).

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Sub-surface samples have been collected by

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

techniques (see below).

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

Drillholes are oriented perpendicular to the

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

interpreted strike of the mineralised trend except

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

where limited access necessitates otherwise.

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

RC samples are collected by the metre from the

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

drill rig cyclone as two 1 m cone split samples in

of any measurement tools or systems used.

calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

bags.

The 1 m samples from the cyclone are retained for

are Material to the Public Report.

check analysis. Only samples of pegmatite and

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

adjacent wall rock (~4 m) are collected for assay.

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

Diamond core has been sampled in intervals of

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

~1 m (up to 2.0 m within the main project area)

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

where possible, otherwise intervals less than 1 m

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

have been selected based on geological

explanation may be required, such as where there is

boundaries. Geological boundaries have not been

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

crossed by sample intervals.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Drilling techniques used at Kathleen Valley

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

comprise:

and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube,

o Reverse Circulation (RC/5.5") with a face

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

sampling hammer

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what

o NQ2, HQ and PQ Diamond Core, standard

method, etc).

tube to a depth of ~650 m.

o Diamond core holes drilled directly from

surface or from bottom of RC pre-collars.

Core orientation was provided by an ACT

REFLEX (ACT II RD) tool.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Sample recoveries are estimated for RC by

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

correlating sample heights in the plastic bag to

estimate a recovery for each metre.

For diamond core the recovery is measured and

recorded for every metre.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

RC drill collars are sealed to prevent sample loss

ensure representative nature of the samples.

and holes are normally drilled dry to prevent poor

recoveries and contamination caused by water

ingress. Wet intervals are noted in case of unusual

results.

For diamond core loss, core blocks have been

inserted in sections where core loss has occurred.

This has then been written on the block and

recorded during the logging process and with

detailed photography of dry and wet core.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

It has been demonstrated that no relationship

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

exists between sample recovery and grade. No

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

grade bias was observed with sample size

fine/coarse material.

variation.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All RC drillholes are logged on 1 m intervals and

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

the following observations recorded:

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

o Recovery, quality (i.e. degree of

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

contamination), wet/dry, hardness, colour,

grainsize, texture, mineralogy, lithology,

structure type and intensity, pegmatite and

vein type and %, lithium mineralogy and %,

alteration assemblage, UV fluorescence.

Diamond core is logged in its entirety as per

detailed geological description listed above.

Geotechnical logging has been completed for the

entire hole.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

Logging is quantitative, based on visual field

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

estimates.

Diamond core is photographed post metre

marking, for the entire length of the hole, two

trays at a time, wet and dry.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

Drillholes are logged in their entirety.

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

The core has been cut in half and then quartered

techniques

half or all core taken.

for sample purposes. Half core used for

and sample

metallurgical studies with the remaining quarter

stored as a library sample.

preparation

Density measurements have been taken on all

quarter core samples using the Archimedes

method.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

RC samples are collected as rotary split samples.

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

Samples are typically dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Sample preparation follows industry best practice

appropriateness of the sample preparation

standards and is conducted by internationally

technique.

recognised laboratories; i.e.

o Oven drying, jaw crushing and pulverising so

that 80% passes -75 microns.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

Duplicates and blanks submitted approximately

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

every 1 in 20 samples.

samples.

Standards are submitted every 20 samples or at

least once per hole.

Cross laboratory checks and blind checks have

been used at a rate of 5%.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

Measures taken include:

representative of the in situ material collected,

o regular cleaning of cyclones and sampling

including for instance results for field

equipment to prevent contamination

duplicate/second-half sampling.

o industry standard insertion of standards,

blanks and duplicate samples.

Analysis of duplicates (field, laboratory and

umpire) was completed and no issues identified

with sampling representatively.

Analysis of results from blanks and standards

indicates no issues with contamination (or sample

mix-ups) and a high level of accuracy.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

Sample size is considered appropriate and is in-line

size of the material being sampled.

with industry standards.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Initial assaying (2017) completed by ALS Perth.

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

Subsequent assaying (2018 onwards) completed

whether the technique is considered partial or total.

and

by Nagrom laboratories Perth.

laboratory

Both laboratories use industry standard

procedures for rare metals such as Li and Ta.

tests

Analytical techniques are total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

None used.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

the analysis including instrument make and model,

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

Duplicates and blanks submitted approximately

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

every 20 samples.

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

Standards are submitted every 20 samples or at

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

least once per hole.

Cross laboratory checks and blind checks have

been used at a rate of 5%.

Analysis of reference blanks, standards and

duplicate samples show the data to be of

acceptable accuracy and precision for the Mineral

Resource estimation and classification applied.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

Internal review by alternate company personnel.

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

11 diamond holes have been drilled as twins or in

assaying

close proximity to existing RC drillholes. Results

compare well with the original RC drillholes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

Drilling and logging data are entered directly into

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets onsite while drilling

and electronic) protocols.

is ongoing. Data is then entered into Access

Database and validated before being processed by

industry standard software packages such as

MapInfo and Micromine.

Representative chip samples are collected for later

reference.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Li% is converted to Li2O% by multiplying by 2.15,

Ta ppm is converted to Ta2O5 ppm by multiplying

by 1.22.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

All drill collars and geochemical samples are

data points

drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,

initially located using a handheld GPS.

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Drill collars are subsequently surveyed accurately

Resource estimation.

by a licensed surveyor using DGPS techniques.

Eastings and northings are measured to within

+/-2 cm while elevations are measured to within

+/-10 cm.

All RC drillholes have been surveyed by a multi-

shot digital downhole camera provided by the

drilling contractor.

All diamond drillholes have been surveyed with a

REFLEX EZI-SHOT (1001) magnetic single shot

camera.

Specification of the grid system used.

GDA 94 Zone 51.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Initial collar elevations are based on regional

topographic dataset.

Drillhole collars are surveyed post drilling with

DGPS (see above).

Further topographic data (20 cm contours) has

been provided for the Project by a LIDAR flown by

Fugro.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drillhole spacing varies due to initial drill

and

programmes largely designed to test the down-dip

distribution

potential of mineralised outcrops. The drill section

spacing is 40 m to 100 m and on-section spacing is

generally 30 m to 60 m.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

establish the degree of geological and grade

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)

estimation and classification applied.

and classifications applied.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

None undertaken.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Drilling is typically oriented perpendicular to the

data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

interpreted strike of mineralisation.

relation to

type.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

Drilling orientation intersects the mineralisation at

structure

and the orientation of key mineralised structures is

appropriate angles so as to be mostly unbiased

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

and suitable for resource estimation of the major

should be assessed and reported if material.

pegmatite bodies.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Sample security is not considered to be a

security

significant risk given the location of the deposit

and bulk-nature of mineralisation.

Nevertheless, the use of recognised transport

providers, sample dispatch procedures directly

from the field to the laboratory, and the large

number of samples are considered sufficient to

ensure appropriate sample security.

Company geologist supervises all sampling and

subsequent storage in field. The same geologist

arranges delivery of samples to Nagrom

laboratories in Perth via courier.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

Independent, expert competent person reviews

reviews

techniques and data.

have been completed by Ms. Wild of Wildfire

Resources Pty Ltd and Mrs. Standing of Optiro

Limited on the resource drilling, sampling

protocols and data.

This included a laboratory visit to Nagrom by

Ms. Wild.

Results indicate sampling and QAQC procedures

are in-line with industry standards.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Kathleen Valley Project is located ~670 km NE

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material issues

of Perth and ~45 km NNW of Leinster in Western

with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

land tenure

Australia. The Project comprises four granted

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical

status

mining leases - MLs 36/264, 265, 459, 460 and one

sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

Exploration License - E36/879.

settings.

The mining leases (MLs) and rights to pegmatite

hosted rare-metal mineralisation were acquired

from Ramelius Resources Limited via a Sales

Agreement completed in 2016. The MLs have

been transferred to LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd, a wholly

owned subsidiary of Liontown Resources Limited

(Liontown).

Ramelius acquired 100% of the Kathleen Valley

Project MLs in June 2014 from Xstrata Nickel

Operations Pty Ltd (Xstrata). Xstrata retains rights

to any nickel discovered over the land package via

an Offtake and Clawback Agreement.

The Gold Rights were acquired from Ramelius via a

Sales Agreement completed in June 2019.

LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd has assumed the following

Agreement:

o Bullion and Non-Bullion Royalty Agreement of

a 2% Gross Production Royalty affecting

M36/264-265 and 459-460.

The EL is in the name of Liontown Resources

Limited with no third-party obligations apart from

statutory requirements.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The tenements are covered by the Tjiwarl

Determined Native Title Claim (WC11/7). Liontown

has signed a number of agreements with the

Tjiwarl which provide protocols for field activities

by the Company.

LRL (Aust) Pty Ltd has received Section 18 consent

to drill on certain areas within M36/459, M36/460

and E36/879.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

All tenements are in good standing.

reporting along with any known impediments to

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Multiple phases of exploration have previously

done by other

other parties.

been completed for gold and nickel. This has not

parties

been reviewed in detail due to Liontown's focus on

rare metal pegmatites.

There has been limited sporadic prospecting for Li,

Ta and Sn, principally by Jubilee Mines

(subsequently taken over by Xstrata). Work

comprised geological mapping, broad spaced soil

sample lines and rock chip sampling of the

pegmatites. Details of the methods and

procedures used have not been documented.

There has been no previous drill testing of the Li

and Ta prospective pegmatites prior to Liontown

acquiring the Project.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Project is located on the western edge of the

mineralisation.

Norseman- Wiluna Belt within the Archaean

Yilgarn Craton.

The Kathleen Valley Project contains a series of

quartz-feldspar-muscovite-spodumene pegmatites

hosted in mafic rocks related to the Kathleen

Valley Gabbro or the Mt Goode Basalts.

The pegmatites are LCT type lithium bearing-

pegmatites.

Drillhole

A summary of all information material to the

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

tabulation of the following information for all

Material drillholes:

easting and northing of the drillhole collar

See appendix 2 in accompanying report

elevation or RL (elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drillhole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Li2O intercepts calculated using 0.4% cut off with

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

aggregation

a maximum 2m internal dilution typically applied

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

methods

except where drill hole logging (e.g. continuous

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

pegmatite) and assays indicate wider dilution is

warranted as overall grade is high enough to

allow mining to take entire geological unit.

Higher grade intervals calculated using 1.5% Li2O

cut off. No upper cuts applied.

Ta2O5 values only quoted when lithium

intersections reported.

Metal equivalents have not been used.

Relationship

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

Drillholes intersected mineralisation at near

between

the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be

perpendicular to the dip orientation of the host

reported.

mineralisation

lithologies and mineralisation.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

widths and

Estimates of true widths provided at end of

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

Appendices attached to ASX announcements

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

intercept

which list drill hole statistics

lengths

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Relevant diagrams have been included within the

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

announcement.

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

All recent exploration results reported and

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

tabulated.

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

Where relevant, this information has been

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

included or referred to elsewhere in this Table.

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

exploration

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g.

Option studies (including detailed mining studies)

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

to define parameters for an updated Pre-

large-scalestep-out drilling).

Feasibility Study (PFS).

Optimisation of the overall flowsheet, detailed test

work to check the variability across the deposit

and development of a flow sheet for tantalum

recovery.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not been

Drillhole data was extracted directly from the

integrity

corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying

Company's drillhole database, which includes

errors, between its initial collection and its use for

internal data validation protocols.

Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data was further validated by Optiro upon receipt,

and prior to use in the estimation.

Data validation procedures used.

Validation of the data was confirmed using mining

software (Datamine) validation protocols, and

visually in plan and section views.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the

Liontown personnel Mr. Richards and Mr. Day

Competent Persons and the outcome of those visits.

have visited the site on numerous occasions to

supervise the drilling programmes.

Ms. Wild (Principal Geologist and Director of

Wildfire Resources Pty Ltd) and Mrs. Standing

(Optiro Pty Ltd) have visited the site on separate

occasions during resource definition drilling

programmes to review sampling procedures.

Ms. Wild reported that, in general, site practices

were quite good, core quality was excellent and

RC sample quality was moderate.

Mrs. Standing has confirmed site practices are

appropriate and satisfactory for the preparation of

a Mineral Resource Estimate.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of the

The confidence in the geological interpretation is

interpretation

geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

reflected by the assigned resource classification.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions

Both assay and geological data were used for the

made.

mineralisation interpretation.

The lithium mineralisation is defined by a nominal

0.4% Li2O cut-off grade.

Continuity between drillholes and sections is good.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on

No alternative interpretations were considered.

Mineral Resource estimation.

Any alternative interpretations are unlikely to

significantly affect the Mineral Resource estimate.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral

Geological logging (including spodumene crystal

Resource estimation.

orientation from the diamond core) has been used

for interpretation of the pegmatites.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and

The mineralisation is contained within pegmatite

geology.

veins that are readily distinguished from the

surrounding rocks.

Sectional interpretation and wireframing indicates

good continuity of the interpreted pegmatite veins

both on-section and between sections.

The confidence in the grade and geological

continuity is reflected by the assigned resource

classification.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource

Twenty lithium mineralised pegmatites have been

expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan

identified at the Kathleen Valley Project which

width, and depth below surface to the upper and

extend from surface to a depth of 640 m.

lower limits of the Mineral Resource.

At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west)

pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length

of 1,200 m and to a vertical depth of around 300m

to 400 m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m

thick and have average thicknesses of 9 m and

11 m.

At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal

pegmatites have been drilled over an area of

1,800 m by 1,300 m. These pegmatites outcrop in

the northeast and are up to 40 m thick with an

average thickness of 8 m. The pegmatites

coalesce and merge with the Mt Mann pegmatites

at approximately 300 m to 400 m below surface to

form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised

body that extends for a further 600 m to 700 m

down-dip.

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the estimation

Data analysis and estimation was undertaken

and modelling

technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including

using Snowden Supervisor and Datamine

treatment of extreme grade values, domaining,

techniques

software.

interpolation parameters and maximum distance of

Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide

extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted

(Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using

estimation method was chosen include a description

ordinary kriging (OK). Optiro considers OK to be

of computer software and parameters used.

an appropriate estimation technique for this type

of mineralisation.

Caesium (Cs), potassium (K), niobium (Nb),

rubidium (Rb), phosphorus (P) and tin (Sn) block

grades were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK).

These additional variables were included for

analysis of the mineralisation and fractionation

trends of the pegmatite, from the K/Cs, K/Rb and

Nb/Ta ratios.

The nominal spacing of the drillholes is 50 m by

50 m. The along section spacing ranges from 30 m

to 100 m and on-section spacing ranges from

generally 30 m to 60 m.

Almost 90% of the assay data for within the

lithium mineralised pegmatites is from samples of

1 m intervals, 1.5% is from sample of >1 m (to a

maximum of 2 m) and almost 9% is from intervals

of less than 1 m. The data was composited to 1 m

downhole intervals for analysis and grade

estimation.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Variogram analysis was undertaken to determine

the kriging estimation parameters used for OK

estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5.

Li2O mineralisation continuity was interpreted

from variogram analyses to have an along strike

range of 145 m to 230 m and a down-dip (or

across strike) range of 110 m to 230 m.

Ta2O5 mineralisation continuity was interpreted

from variogram analyses to have an along strike

range of 58 m to 150 m and a down-dip (or across

strike) range of 47 m to 170 m.

A maximum extrapolation distance of 50 m was

applied along strike and down dip extrapolation

was generally 30 m.

Kriging neighbourhood analysis was performed in

order to determine the block size, sample

numbers and discretisation levels.

Three estimation passes were used for Li2O and

Ta2O5; the first search was based upon the

variogram ranges; the second search was two

times the initial search and the third search was

up to four times the second search and the second

and third searches had reduced sample numbers

required for estimation.

Within the lithium mineralised pegmatites Almost

84% of the total Li2O block grades were estimated

in the first search pass, 14% within the second

search pass and 2% estimated in the third search

pass.

Within the pegmatites 75% of the Ta2O5 block

grades were estimated in the first pass, 24% in the

second pass and 1% in the third pass.

The estimated block model grades were visually

validated against the input drillhole data and

comparisons were carried out against the

declustered drillhole data and by northing, easting

and elevation slice.

Description of how the geological interpretation was

Geological interpretations were completed on

used to control the resource estimates.

sections which were wireframed to create a 3D

interpretation of the mineralised pegmatites.

The interpretation of mineralisation was based on

geological logging and Li2O content. A nominal

grade of 0.4% Li2O was used to define the

mineralisation within the interpreted pegmatites.

The mineralised domain is considered geologically

robust in the context of the resource classification

applied to the estimate.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade

Li2O and Ta2O5 have low coefficients of variation

cutting or capping.

(CV). Some higher-grade outliers were noted and

the Ta2O5 grades were capped (top-cut).

Cs, K, Rb, P and Sn have low coefficients of

variation and Nb has a moderate coefficient of

variation (1.4). A small number of high-grade

outliers are present in the Cs, Nb, Rb, P and Sn

data and grades were capped.

The top-cut level was determined using a

combination of top-cut analysis tools, including

grade histograms, log probability plots and the CV.

The availability of check estimates, previous

The Mineral Resource was first estimated for the

estimates and/or mine production records and

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes

Kathleen's Valley Lithium Project in August 2018.

appropriate account of such data.

The Mineral Resource, comprising 21 Mt at an

average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 170 ppm Ta2O5,

was reported above a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O

Additional drilling was undertaken during 2019

and the resource was updated in July 2019. The

July 2019 Mineral Resource, comprising 74.9 Mt at

an average grade of 1.3% Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5,

was reported above a Li2O cut-off grade of 0.5%

for open pit potential (above 200 mRL) and 0.7%

for underground potential (below 200 mRL).

Additional drilling was undertaken in 2019 and

2020 and the resource was updated in February

2020. The February 2020 Mineral Resource,

comprising 139 Mt at an average grade of 1.33%

Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5, was reported above a

cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O.

Since the February 2020 Mineral Resource was

estimated data from an additional 16 RC holes (for

a total of 6,616 m) and 28 DD holes (for a total of

9,682 m) have been incorporated into the

resource database.

The resource tonnage has increased from 139 Mt

in February 2020 to 156 Mt in May 2020, while the

average grade has increased from 1.33% Li2O to

1.35% Li2O. The Ta2O5 grade has decreased from

140 ppm to 130 ppm.

No production has occurred.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-

No assumptions have been applied for the

products.

recovery of by-products.

Metallurgical test work is ongoing to determine

the recoveries that could be expected.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-

Deleterious elements were not included in the

grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur

Mineral Resource estimate.

for acid mine drainage characterisation).

Liontown does not routinely assay drill samples for

iron, the main deleterious element, due to:

o contamination from drill bits and rods during

drilling operations; and

o contamination during sample preparation

from crushing and milling equipment.

o Assaying of blank, silica only material inserted

as part of QAQC protocols indicates that

contamination from sample preparation adds

0.1% to 1% Fe2O3 to the sample.

o Analysis of data indicates the iron content in

the pegmatites averages <0.5%.

Sulphur assays have been determined for more

than 27,000 host rock samples - results indicate

that acid mine drainage will not be a significant

environmental factor.

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size

Grade estimation was into parent blocks of 10 mE

in relation to the average sample spacing and the

by 10 mN by 3.0 mRL.

search employed.

Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd (who are undertaking

mining studies for Liontown) advised that mining

is likely to be undertaken using a block size of

10 mE by 10 mN on 3 m benches

This block dimension was confirmed by kriging

neighbourhood analysis and reflects the variability

of the deposit as defined by the current drill

spacing and mineralisation continuity determined

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

from variogram analysis.

Sub-cells to a minimum dimension of 2.5 mE by

2.5 mN by 0.5 mRL were used to represent

volume.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining

Selective mining units were not modelled.

units.

Any assumptions about correlation between

Li2O and Ta2O5 are not correlated. Both Li2O and

variables.

Ta2O5 were estimated independently.

Correlation coefficients for Cs, K, Nb, Rb, P and Sn

within the pegmatites indicate that they are not

correlated, except for K and Rb which have a high

positive correlation (0.87). All variables were

analysed and estimated independently.

The process of validation, the checking process used,

No production has taken place and thus no

the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and

reconciliation data is available.

use of reconciliation data if available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or

Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.

with natural moisture, and the method of

determination of the moisture content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality

A cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O has been selected to

parameters

parameters applied.

represent the portion of the resource that may be

considered for eventual economic extraction by a

combination of open pit and underground mining

methods.

This cut-off grade has been selected by Liontown

Resources in consultation with Optiro based on

current experience and in-line with cut-off grades

applied for reporting of Mineral Resources of

lithium hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites

elsewhere in Australia.

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible mining

The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley extends

or

methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal

from surface and would be suitable for open pit

(or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is

assumptions

mining. High grade mineralisation is present at

always necessary as part of the process of

depth and would be suitable for underground

determining reasonable prospects for eventual

mining.

economic extraction to consider potential mining

The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located in a

methods, but the assumptions made regarding

mining methods and parameters when estimating

well-established mining region in close proximity

Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.

to existing transport, energy and camp

infrastructure.

On the basis of these assumptions, it is considered

that there are no mining factors which are likely to

affect the assumption that the deposit has

reasonable prospects for eventual economic

extraction.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding

A Pre-feasibility level test work programme was

factors or

metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as

conducted at ALS in Perth to provide sufficient test

part of the process of determining reasonable

assumptions

data to develop the process design criteria for the

prospects for eventual economic extraction to

project. A total of 81 samples from across the

consider potential metallurgical methods, but the

three main areas (Mt Mann, Kathleen Corner and

assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment

Kathleen Valley North) were selected for the Pre-

processes and parameters made when reporting

Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.

feasibility study. A master composite was created

for testing from these samples which are

representative of the whole deposit and include a

range of grades and depths. No variability test

work has been undertaken at this time.

Key aspects of the metallurgical test work included

the following:

o head assay

o SMC testing on five comminution samples

o size by size assay

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o crushing and wet screening at three sizes o heavy liquid separation (HLS) at three crush

and screen sizes

o dense media separation (DMS) of a bulk sample

o bond ball work index on DMS middlings o magnetic separation to remove ferrous

materials

o rougher flotation to examine collector choice, residence time, desliming and conditioning

o cleaner flotation to examine residence time and number of stages

o thickening of flotation and slime tailings (in progress)

o filtration of concentrate o rheology of tailings.

Key results from the test work indicated that: o Samples were moderately competent with

comminution results similar to other pegmatites.

o Size by size and wet screening data indicated that there was a trade off in crush size and screen size with liberation. A finer crush size increased liberation in the HLS stage but increased fines production. A crush size of 6 mm was selected.

o DMS testing showed a saleable concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together with a low-grade coarse tail.

o Grind optimisation of the flotation feed indicated a primary grind of 125 microns gave the best recovery and was selected for subsequent test work.

o Rougher flotation test work indicated that a modified oleic acid collector gave the best flotation performance.

o Batch cleaner flotation results indicated a concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together.

o Concentrate filtration test work, currently being finalised, has indicated that vacuum filtration will be adequate for dewatering.

o Rheology test work indicated the tailings had low viscosity at the proposed tailings density.

The metallurgical process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation.

The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted/blended with 10% iron-rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites.

The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation or iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

from the PFS composite sample, which is within

Liontown's understanding of chemical grade

product and supports the ability to produce

saleable spodumene concentrate from the

Kathleen Valley resource.

Environmental

Assumptions made regarding possible waste and

Baseline flora and fauna studies have been

factors or

process residue disposal options. It is always

completed and it is considered unlikely, given

necessary as part of the process of determining

assumptions

current knowledge that impacts on conservation

reasonable prospects for eventual economic

significant flora, fauna and ecological communities

extraction to consider the potential environmental

will result from development of the project.

impacts of the mining and processing operation.

Further baseline studies are scheduled during the

DFS

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the

Bulk density was measured for 3,873 core samples

basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method

(including 3,083 samples of pegmatite) from

used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the

diamond holes using Archimedes measurements.

measurements, the nature, size and

The density data overall ranges from 1.74 to

representativeness of the samples.

4.38 t/m3 and the density data within the

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used

pegmatites has a range of 1.74 to 4.14 t/m3.

in the evaluation process of the different materials.

A bulk density of 2.71 t/m3 was applied to the

pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation within

the oxidised horizons and a value of 2.74 t/m3 was

applied to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene

mineralisation for tonnage estimation.

A lower density, of 2.51 t/m3, was applied for

areas of fresh pegmatite that was interpreted to

contain petalite mineralisation.

For the pegmatite material that is external to the

lithium mineralisation, a density of 2.64 t/m3 was

applied within the oxidised horizons and 2.66 t/m3

was applied to the fresh pegmatite.

Almost 99.5% of the mineralised pegmatite is

within the fresh material.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral

Mineral Resources have been classified as

Resources into varying confidence categories.

Measured, Indicated or Inferred.

In general, the pegmatites that have been tested

by the 50 m by 50 m spaced drillholes have high

confidence in the geological interpretation and,

having higher estimation quality, were classified as

Measured.

Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by

100 m that have good confidence in the geological

interpretation and where the majority of block

grades were estimated within the first search (but

where the estimation quality is lower than the

Measured areas) were classified as Indicated.

Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by

100 m, that have good confidence in the

geological interpretation and where the majority

of block grades were estimated in the second and

third search passes or in areas of grade

extrapolation have been classified as Inferred.

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all

The Mineral Resource has been classified on the

relevant factors (ie relative confidence in

basis of confidence in geological and grade

tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data,

continuity and taking into account the quality of

confidence in continuity of geology and metal values,

the sampling and assay data, data density and

quality, quantity and distribution of the data).

confidence in estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content

(from the kriging metrics).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the

The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated

Competent Person's view of the deposit

and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels

in the Mineral Resource estimate.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral

The Mineral Resource has been reviewed

reviews

Resource estimates.

internally as part of normal validation processes

by Optiro.

No external audit or review of the current Mineral

Resource has been conducted.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the relative

The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated

relative

accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource

and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's

estimate using an approach or procedure deemed

accuracy/

assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels

appropriate by the Competent Person.

in the Mineral Resource estimate.

confidence

The statement should specify whether it relates to

The confidence levels reflect potential production

global or local estimates, and, if local, state the

tonnages on a quarterly basis, assuming open pit

relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to

mining.

technical and economic evaluation. Documentation

should include assumptions made and the procedures

used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence

No production has occurred from the deposit.

of the estimate should be compared with production

data, where available.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 22:48:03 UTC
