Liontown Resources : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O

Third successive Mineral Resource upgrade provides strong foundation for updated
Pre-Feasibility Study, due for completion in Q3/Q4 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Liontown's
100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA now stands at:
156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5(reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O).
Containing 2.1Mt of Li2O or 5.3Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 44Mlbs of Ta2O5.
The updated MRE represents a 108% increase in tonnes and 119% increase in
contained lithium from the July 2019 MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in December 2019.
It also represents a 636% increase in tonnes and contained lithium from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 released in September 2018.
80% of the updated Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.
The updated MRE will provide the foundation for an updated PFS, which will incorporate ongoing metallurgical test work results and mining studies designed to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 PFS.
The lithium is hosted by mineralised pegmatites that have been intersected over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m - with the system remaining open towards the north-west and down-dip.
The MRE is largely located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure.
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR - "Liontown" or "the Company") is pleased to report a substantial increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium Project, located 670km north-east of Perth (Figure 1).
The updated MRE, which represents the third successive increase since the maiden Mineral Resource was published in September 2018, clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of Australia's premier lithium deposits.
The latest MRE will provide the basis for an updated PFS due for completion by year-end.
Reported above a Li2Ocut-offgrade of 0.55%.
Liontown's Managing Director, Mr David Richards, said the continued growth in the Kathleen Valley resource reflected both the quality and scale of the deposit and the outstanding success of the Company's drilling programs.
"This latest resource update clearly establishes Kathleen Valley as one of the world's premier hard- rock lithium deposits, with clear potential to underpin a long-life mining operation," he said.
Initial phase of exploration completed at 100%-owned Moora Nickel Project,
"The potential combination of open pit and underground mining to unlock the full value of the resource
located north-east of Perth in Western Australia
will be evaluated as part of the updated PFS, which will also incorporate metallurgical test work and other technical studies designed to optimise the project development strategy."
MRE Update
The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, which was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro"), comprises 156Mt at an average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 and is set out in Table 1.
Table 1: Kathleen Valley Mineral Resource as at May 2020
Resource category
Million tonnes
Li2O %
Ta2O5 ppm
Measured
20
1.3
140
Indicated
105
1.4
130
Inferred
32
1.3
110
Total
156
1.4
130
Notes: •
Tonnages and grades have been rounded to reflect the relative precision of the estimate. Inconsistencies in the totals are due to rounding.
The MRE is reported and classified in accordance with the guidelines of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code; 2012).
Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods and the Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades.
The updated MRE represents an increase of 108% in tonnes and 119% in contained lithium compared with the Mineral Resource announced in July 2019 which formed the basis of a PFS that was completed in December 2019. The updated MRE comprises 2.1Mt of contained lithium oxide and 44Mlbs of contained tantalite.
Using the benchmark Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measure, the resource contains 5.3Mt of LCE, underlining its position as one of the few undeveloped, significant lithium projects of scale (Figure 2) being progressed towards development in Australia.
The December 2019 PFS identified a number of opportunities to improve the financial metrics of the Project, including expanding the high-grade mineralisation that could be accessed earlier in the life of a future mining and processing operation. Consequently, further drilling designed to confirm the internal continuity of the high-grade mineralisation and test for extensions of the mineralised system was completed with the results incorporated into the latest MRE.
Given the definition of significant high-grade mineralisation (>1.5% Li2O/Figure 3) at depth, Liontown is investigating the possible underground extraction of portions of the resource that may enable higher grade ore to be fed to the planned processing plant - thereby potentially reducing dilution while improving recovery, product quality and operating margins.
In light of external challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic together with the potential improvements and enhancements to the Project, Liontown has decided to postpone the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and will instead produce an upgraded PFS that incorporates the Project's updated MRE.
The upgraded PFS (+25% accuracy) will provide a solid and improved basis for a DFS (+15% accuracy), which is now planned to commence in 2021.
Geology
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located on the western edge of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 400km north of Kalgoorlie. The lithium mineralisation is hosted within spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are part of a series of LCT-type rare metal pegmatites that intrude mafic and sedimentary rocks in the region.
Twenty mineralised pegmatites have been modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project hosted by two, outcropping, NW/SE trending pegmatite swarms (Figure 4) - a shallowly-dipping,north-eastern swarm (Kathleen's Corner), which contains approximately 90% of the pegmatites, and a steeper dipping south-western swarm (Mt Mann). The two swarms are interpreted to merge at depth to form a single, thick, moderately dipping mineralised body which remains open down-dip and along strike.
The majority of the lithium is contained within spodumene. Small, isolated zones of petalite mineralisation, which contain <0.5% of the resource samples, have been defined in the northwestern part of the deposit.
Mineral Resource
A number of drilling programmes have been undertaken since early 2017 and the database used to define the lithium-tantalum mineralisation at Kathleen Valley comprises 355 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of 63,068m and 90 diamond core drill holes for a total of 22,889m. The drill section spacing ranges from 30m to 100m, with drill holes spaced at 25m to 60m on section.
Statistics, including mineralised intersections, for most of the drill holes in the MRE database are provided in Liontown's ASX Announcement dated 30th March 2020, which is available on the Company's website. Statistics for eight drill holes for which assays were received after this date are listed in Appendix 2.
The resource model for the Kathleen Valley deposit was constructed using a parent block size of 10mE by 10mN on 3m benches, and the parent blocks were allowed to sub-cell down to 2.5mE by 2.5mN by 0.5mRL to more accurately represent the geometry and volumes of the mineralised pegmatites.
Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging techniques, with an appropriate top-cut applied to the Ta2O5 data. Bulk densities were measured from NQ, HQ and PQ diamond core with 2.71t/m3 applied to the pegmatite within the oxidised and weathered horizons, 2.74t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation and 2.51t/m3 to the fresh pegmatite with petalite mineralisation.
The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics).
Liontown is investigating both open pit and underground mining methods. The Company has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which strikes a balance between the potential open pit and underground expected cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate
with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia.
The deposit is located in a well-established mining region and in close proximity to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure. It is considered that the classified portion of the deposit has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
The Mineral Resource has been reported above a range of Li2O cut-off grades in Table 2.
Table 2: Mineral Resource reported by Li2O % cut-off grades
Cut-off Li2O %
Million
Li2O %
Ta2O5 ppm
tonnes
0.4
158
1.34
128
0.55
156
1.35
128
0.6
155
1.35
128
0.8
148
1.39
129
1.0
130
1.45
131
1.2
100
1.56
132
1.4
64
1.70
131
Summary of JORC 2012 Table 1
A summary of JORC Table 1 (included as Appendix 3) is provided below for compliance with the Mineral Resource and in-line with requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1.
Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation
Twenty mineralised pegmatites were modelled at the Kathleen Valley Project.
At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west) pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length of 1,200m and to a vertical depth of 300 - 400m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m thick and have average thicknesses of 9m and 11m.
At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal pegmatites have been drilled over an area of 1,800m by 1,300m. These pegmatites outcrop in the northeast, are up to 40m thick with an average thickness of 8m and extend down-dip for 850m to 950m, where they merge with Mt Mann pegmatites 300m to 400m below surface to form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised body that extends for another 600 - 700m down dip.
Mineralisation interpretation was based on geological logging (identification of pegmatite with spodumene) and assay data (>0.4% Li2O).
Drilling Techniques
Drill holes within the resource model were reverse circulation (RC) drill holes drilled with a 5.5" diameter face sampling hammer and NQ2/HQ/PQ, standard tube, diamond core holes.
Sampling Techniques
RC samples were collected by the metre from the cyclone as two 1m split samples in calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining bags.
Diamond core samples have been typically collected in intervals of 1m where possible, otherwise as intervals as close as possible to 1m based on geological boundaries.
Sampling Analyses
All samples were analysed for rare metals including Li and Ta by standard industry techniques at the Nagrom and ALS laboratories in Perth, WA.
Mineral Resource Classification
The Mineral Resource has been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account the quality of the sampling and assay data, data density and confidence in the estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content (from the kriging metrics).
In general, the pegmatites where drill spacing is up to 50m by 50m have high confidence in the geological interpretation and, having higher estimation quality, were classified as Measured.
Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated within the first search (but where the estimation quality is lower than the Measured areas) were classified as Indicated.
Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60m by 100m, that have good confidence in the geological interpretation and where the majority of block grades were estimated in the second and third search passes or in areas of grade extrapolation have been classified as Inferred.
Estimation Methodology
Block grades for Li2O% and Ta2O5 ppm were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) with an appropriate top-cut applied to Ta2O5. Variogram analyses were undertaken to determine the grade continuity and the kriging estimation parameters used for the OK.
Cut-off Grade
Liontown has selected a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O for resource reporting, which reflects a balance between the potential open pit and underground resources and their expected different cut-off grades. This cut-off grade is commensurate with cut-off grades applied for the reporting of lithium Mineral Resources hosted in spodumene-rich pegmatites elsewhere in Australia.
Mining Factors
The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley is hosted by multiple, outcropping pegmatites which are initially largely shallowly dipping before steepening at depth where they merge to form a single thick coherent body. The deposit, which is in a well-established mining region and close to existing transport, energy and camp infrastructure, appears suitable for open pit and underground mining.
Subsequent to the completion of the December 2019 PFS, a high level review of the future development methodology for the Kathleen Valley deposit was instigated with the primary goal being to identify lower unit costs that would enhance overall project economics.
The review is ongoing; however, initial results indicate that access to higher grade zones via underground mining is achievable.
Iron Content
Liontown does not report iron in the resource estimate as it does not routinely assay all drill samples for iron due to:
Contamination from abrasion and wear of drill bits and rods during reverse circulation drilling operations; and
Contamination during sample preparation from abrasion and wear of crushing and milling equipment.
Analysis of barren, silica-only material inserted as part of QA/QC protocols indicates that 0.1-1.0% Fe2O3 is added to the sample during sample preparation.
Mineralised pegmatite intervals from 55 diamond core holes have returned an average iron value of 0.6%. Given the contamination from the sample preparation equipment prior to assaying, this indicates that the average iron content of the mineralised pegmatite is <0.5%.
Metallurgical Factors
A total of 81 composited drill core samples were collected from across the deposit for the December 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) metallurgical test work programme. These samples include a range of grades and depths.
The metallurgical test work process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation. This is a similar circuit to that used in several hard rock lithium mines currently operating in Western Australia.
The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted with 10% iron- rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites.
The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation for iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined spodumene concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced from the PFS composite sample, which is within Liontown's understanding of chemical grade product requirements and supports the ability to produce saleable concentrate from the Kathleen Valley resource.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
DAVID RICHARDS
Managing Director
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report which relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley deposit is based upon and fairly represents information compiled by Mrs Christine Standing who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mrs Standing is an employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs Standing consents to the inclusion in the report of a summary based upon her information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcements "Kathleen Valley Pre-Feasibility Study confirms potential for robust new long-life open pit lithium mine in WA" released on 2nd December 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - Location, infrastructure, mining operations and regional geology.
Figure 2: Kathleen Valley - Comparison with other significant lithium deposits (see Appendix 1 for peer comparison information)
Figure 3: Kathleen Valley - Block model (looking east).
Figure 4: Kathleen Valley - Drill hole and geology plan
Appendix 1: Peer Comparison Information - Mineral Resource Estimates
Note: Any arithmetic inconsistencies are due to rounding.
Appendix 2: Statistics for drill holes not reported in ASX release dated 30th March 2020
Hole_ID
East
North
RL
Dip
Azimuth
Depth (m)
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
From(m)
To(m)
Interval(m)
Li2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
138
160
22
1.4
97
incl. 8m @ 1.9% Li2O and 83ppm Ta2O5 from 142m
and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 154m
192
196
4
1.5
44
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 194m
198
199
1
1
92
230
236
6
1.8
312
KVRC0300
257974
6958882
506
-73
317
350
incl. 3m @ 2.9% Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 231m
240
243
3
0.9
155
255
268
13
1.1
128
incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
and 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 287m
and 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 292m
315
317
2
0.9
149
320
322
2
1.1
131
302
305
3
0.8
80
KVRC0309
257638
6959219
505
-89
145
378
316
317
1
1.1
203
351
356
5
1.5
103
incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 352m
286
296
10
1.4
149
incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 293m
KVRC0310
257567
6959289
505
-90
54
372
355
365
10
1.6
114
incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 355m
and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 360m
227
234
7
2
19
incl. 3m @ 3.4% Li2O and 8ppm Ta2O5 from 228m
KVRC0311
257585
6959166
505
-90
265
400
319
327
8
0.6
143
366
376
10
1.7
98
incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 367m
256
260
4
1.7
40
265
273
8
1.3
49
KVRC0312
257527
6959108
505
-89
80
394
incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 61ppm Ta2O5 from 269m
372
382
10
0.8
135
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 193ppm Ta2O5 from 376m
244
245
1
1.3
116
KVRC0313
257627
6959343
506
-89
101
312
278
289
11
1.4
179
incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 287m
300
306
6
0.9
154
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 304m
KVRC0314
257513
6959234
505
-90
9
400
365
373
8
1.3
84
incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 366m
and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 67ppm Ta2O5 from 370m
KVRC0315
257456
6959178
505
-90
190
406
292
307
15
1.4
69
incl. 3m @ 3.5% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 297m
True widths estimated as follows:
Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 85-100% of downhole width Holes drilled towards NE (~045) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 65-100% of downhole width
Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Kathleen's Corner lodes - true widths 65-75% of downhole width Holes drilled towards SW (~225) and intersecting Mt Mann lodes - true widths 30-50% of downhole width
Holes drilled on NW/SE lines - true widths 60-100% of downhole widths
The table below summaries the assessment and reporting criteria used for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project and reflects the guidelines in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012).
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
• Sub-surface samples have been collected by
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
techniques (see below).
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
• Drillholes are oriented perpendicular to the
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
interpreted strike of the mineralised trend except
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
where limited access necessitates otherwise.
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
• RC samples are collected by the metre from the
sample representivity and the appropriate calibration
drill rig cyclone as two 1 m cone split samples in
of any measurement tools or systems used.
calico bags and a bulk sample in plastic mining
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
bags.
• The 1 m samples from the cyclone are retained for
are Material to the Public Report.
check analysis. Only samples of pegmatite and
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
adjacent wall rock (~4 m) are collected for assay.
done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
• Diamond core has been sampled in intervals of
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples
~1 m (up to 2.0 m within the main project area)
from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
where possible, otherwise intervals less than 1 m
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
have been selected based on geological
explanation may be required, such as where there is
boundaries. Geological boundaries have not been
coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
crossed by sample intervals.
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
• Drilling techniques used at Kathleen Valley
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)
comprise:
and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube,
o Reverse Circulation (RC/5.5") with a face
depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
sampling hammer
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what
o NQ2, HQ and PQ Diamond Core, standard
method, etc).
tube to a depth of ~650 m.
o Diamond core holes drilled directly from
surface or from bottom of RC pre-collars.
Core orientation was provided by an ACT
REFLEX (ACT II RD) tool.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
• Sample recoveries are estimated for RC by
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
correlating sample heights in the plastic bag to
estimate a recovery for each metre.
• For diamond core the recovery is measured and
recorded for every metre.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
• RC drill collars are sealed to prevent sample loss
ensure representative nature of the samples.
and holes are normally drilled dry to prevent poor
recoveries and contamination caused by water
ingress. Wet intervals are noted in case of unusual
results.
• For diamond core loss, core blocks have been
inserted in sections where core loss has occurred.
This has then been written on the block and
recorded during the logging process and with
detailed photography of dry and wet core.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
• It has been demonstrated that no relationship
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
exists between sample recovery and grade. No
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
grade bias was observed with sample size
fine/coarse material.
variation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been
• All RC drillholes are logged on 1 m intervals and
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
the following observations recorded:
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
o Recovery, quality (i.e. degree of
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or
to define parameters for an updated Pre-
large-scalestep-out drilling).
Feasibility Study (PFS).
• Optimisation of the overall flowsheet, detailed test
work to check the variability across the deposit
and development of a flow sheet for tantalum
recovery.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Database
Measures taken to ensure that data has not been
• Drillhole data was extracted directly from the
integrity
corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying
Company's drillhole database, which includes
errors, between its initial collection and its use for
internal data validation protocols.
Mineral Resource estimation purposes.
• Data was further validated by Optiro upon receipt,
and prior to use in the estimation.
Data validation procedures used.
• Validation of the data was confirmed using mining
software (Datamine) validation protocols, and
visually in plan and section views.
Site visits
Comment on any site visits undertaken by the
• Liontown personnel Mr. Richards and Mr. Day
Competent Persons and the outcome of those visits.
have visited the site on numerous occasions to
supervise the drilling programmes.
• Ms. Wild (Principal Geologist and Director of
Wildfire Resources Pty Ltd) and Mrs. Standing
(Optiro Pty Ltd) have visited the site on separate
occasions during resource definition drilling
programmes to review sampling procedures.
• Ms. Wild reported that, in general, site practices
were quite good, core quality was excellent and
RC sample quality was moderate.
• Mrs. Standing has confirmed site practices are
appropriate and satisfactory for the preparation of
a Mineral Resource Estimate.
Geological
Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of the
• The confidence in the geological interpretation is
interpretation
geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.
reflected by the assigned resource classification.
Nature of the data used and of any assumptions
• Both assay and geological data were used for the
made.
mineralisation interpretation.
• The lithium mineralisation is defined by a nominal
0.4% Li2O cut-off grade.
• Continuity between drillholes and sections is good.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on
• No alternative interpretations were considered.
Mineral Resource estimation.
• Any alternative interpretations are unlikely to
significantly affect the Mineral Resource estimate.
The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral
• Geological logging (including spodumene crystal
Resource estimation.
orientation from the diamond core) has been used
for interpretation of the pegmatites.
The factors affecting continuity both of grade and
• The mineralisation is contained within pegmatite
geology.
veins that are readily distinguished from the
surrounding rocks.
• Sectional interpretation and wireframing indicates
good continuity of the interpreted pegmatite veins
both on-section and between sections.
• The confidence in the grade and geological
continuity is reflected by the assigned resource
classification.
Dimensions
The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource
• Twenty lithium mineralised pegmatites have been
expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan
identified at the Kathleen Valley Project which
width, and depth below surface to the upper and
extend from surface to a depth of 640 m.
lower limits of the Mineral Resource.
• At Mt Mann, two steeply-dipping(-70° west)
pegmatites have been drilled over a strike length
of 1,200 m and to a vertical depth of around 300m
to 400 m. The two pegmatites are up to 35 m
thick and have average thicknesses of 9 m and
11 m.
• At Kathleen's Corner, 18 sub-horizontal
pegmatites have been drilled over an area of
1,800 m by 1,300 m. These pegmatites outcrop in
the northeast and are up to 40 m thick with an
average thickness of 8 m. The pegmatites
coalesce and merge with the Mt Mann pegmatites
at approximately 300 m to 400 m below surface to
form a single, thick (35 m to 75 m) mineralised
body that extends for a further 600 m to 700 m
down-dip.
Estimation
The nature and appropriateness of the estimation
• Data analysis and estimation was undertaken
and modelling
technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including
using Snowden Supervisor and Datamine
treatment of extreme grade values, domaining,
techniques
software.
interpolation parameters and maximum distance of
• Lithium oxide (Li2O) % and tantalum pentoxide
extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted
(Ta2O5) ppm block grades were estimated using
estimation method was chosen include a description
ordinary kriging (OK). Optiro considers OK to be
of computer software and parameters used.
an appropriate estimation technique for this type
of mineralisation.
• Caesium (Cs), potassium (K), niobium (Nb),
rubidium (Rb), phosphorus (P) and tin (Sn) block
grades were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK).
These additional variables were included for
analysis of the mineralisation and fractionation
trends of the pegmatite, from the K/Cs, K/Rb and
Nb/Ta ratios.
• The nominal spacing of the drillholes is 50 m by
50 m. The along section spacing ranges from 30 m
to 100 m and on-section spacing ranges from
generally 30 m to 60 m.
• Almost 90% of the assay data for within the
lithium mineralised pegmatites is from samples of
1 m intervals, 1.5% is from sample of >1 m (to a
maximum of 2 m) and almost 9% is from intervals
of less than 1 m. The data was composited to 1 m
downhole intervals for analysis and grade
estimation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Variogram analysis was undertaken to determine
the kriging estimation parameters used for OK
estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5.
• Li2O mineralisation continuity was interpreted
from variogram analyses to have an along strike
range of 145 m to 230 m and a down-dip (or
across strike) range of 110 m to 230 m.
• Ta2O5 mineralisation continuity was interpreted
from variogram analyses to have an along strike
range of 58 m to 150 m and a down-dip (or across
strike) range of 47 m to 170 m.
• A maximum extrapolation distance of 50 m was
applied along strike and down dip extrapolation
was generally 30 m.
• Kriging neighbourhood analysis was performed in
order to determine the block size, sample
numbers and discretisation levels.
• Three estimation passes were used for Li2O and
Ta2O5; the first search was based upon the
variogram ranges; the second search was two
times the initial search and the third search was
up to four times the second search and the second
and third searches had reduced sample numbers
required for estimation.
• Within the lithium mineralised pegmatites Almost
84% of the total Li2O block grades were estimated
in the first search pass, 14% within the second
search pass and 2% estimated in the third search
pass.
• Within the pegmatites 75% of the Ta2O5 block
grades were estimated in the first pass, 24% in the
second pass and 1% in the third pass.
• The estimated block model grades were visually
validated against the input drillhole data and
comparisons were carried out against the
declustered drillhole data and by northing, easting
and elevation slice.
Description of how the geological interpretation was
• Geological interpretations were completed on
used to control the resource estimates.
sections which were wireframed to create a 3D
interpretation of the mineralised pegmatites.
• The interpretation of mineralisation was based on
geological logging and Li2O content. A nominal
grade of 0.4% Li2O was used to define the
mineralisation within the interpreted pegmatites.
• The mineralised domain is considered geologically
robust in the context of the resource classification
applied to the estimate.
Discussion of basis for using or not using grade
• Li2O and Ta2O5 have low coefficients of variation
cutting or capping.
(CV). Some higher-grade outliers were noted and
the Ta2O5 grades were capped (top-cut).
• Cs, K, Rb, P and Sn have low coefficients of
variation and Nb has a moderate coefficient of
variation (1.4). A small number of high-grade
outliers are present in the Cs, Nb, Rb, P and Sn
data and grades were capped.
• The top-cut level was determined using a
combination of top-cut analysis tools, including
grade histograms, log probability plots and the CV.
The availability of check estimates, previous
• The Mineral Resource was first estimated for the
estimates and/or mine production records and
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes
Kathleen's Valley Lithium Project in August 2018.
appropriate account of such data.
The Mineral Resource, comprising 21 Mt at an
average grade of 1.4% Li2O and 170 ppm Ta2O5,
was reported above a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O
• Additional drilling was undertaken during 2019
and the resource was updated in July 2019. The
July 2019 Mineral Resource, comprising 74.9 Mt at
an average grade of 1.3% Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5,
was reported above a Li2O cut-off grade of 0.5%
for open pit potential (above 200 mRL) and 0.7%
for underground potential (below 200 mRL).
• Additional drilling was undertaken in 2019 and
2020 and the resource was updated in February
2020. The February 2020 Mineral Resource,
comprising 139 Mt at an average grade of 1.33%
Li2O and 140 ppm Ta2O5, was reported above a
cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O.
• Since the February 2020 Mineral Resource was
estimated data from an additional 16 RC holes (for
a total of 6,616 m) and 28 DD holes (for a total of
9,682 m) have been incorporated into the
resource database.
• The resource tonnage has increased from 139 Mt
in February 2020 to 156 Mt in May 2020, while the
average grade has increased from 1.33% Li2O to
1.35% Li2O. The Ta2O5 grade has decreased from
140 ppm to 130 ppm.
• No production has occurred.
The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-
• No assumptions have been applied for the
products.
recovery of by-products.
• Metallurgical test work is ongoing to determine
the recoveries that could be expected.
Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-
• Deleterious elements were not included in the
grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur
Mineral Resource estimate.
for acid mine drainage characterisation).
• Liontown does not routinely assay drill samples for
iron, the main deleterious element, due to:
o contamination from drill bits and rods during
drilling operations; and
o contamination during sample preparation
from crushing and milling equipment.
o Assaying of blank, silica only material inserted
as part of QAQC protocols indicates that
contamination from sample preparation adds
0.1% to 1% Fe2O3 to the sample.
o Analysis of data indicates the iron content in
the pegmatites averages <0.5%.
• Sulphur assays have been determined for more
than 27,000 host rock samples - results indicate
that acid mine drainage will not be a significant
environmental factor.
In the case of block model interpolation, the block size
• Grade estimation was into parent blocks of 10 mE
in relation to the average sample spacing and the
by 10 mN by 3.0 mRL.
search employed.
• Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd (who are undertaking
mining studies for Liontown) advised that mining
is likely to be undertaken using a block size of
10 mE by 10 mN on 3 m benches
• This block dimension was confirmed by kriging
neighbourhood analysis and reflects the variability
of the deposit as defined by the current drill
spacing and mineralisation continuity determined
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
from variogram analysis.
• Sub-cells to a minimum dimension of 2.5 mE by
2.5 mN by 0.5 mRL were used to represent
volume.
Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining
• Selective mining units were not modelled.
units.
Any assumptions about correlation between
• Li2O and Ta2O5 are not correlated. Both Li2O and
variables.
Ta2O5 were estimated independently.
• Correlation coefficients for Cs, K, Nb, Rb, P and Sn
within the pegmatites indicate that they are not
correlated, except for K and Rb which have a high
positive correlation (0.87). All variables were
analysed and estimated independently.
The process of validation, the checking process used,
• No production has taken place and thus no
the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and
reconciliation data is available.
use of reconciliation data if available.
Moisture
Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or
• Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.
with natural moisture, and the method of
determination of the moisture content.
Cut-off
The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality
• A cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O has been selected to
parameters
parameters applied.
represent the portion of the resource that may be
considered for eventual economic extraction by a
combination of open pit and underground mining
methods.
• This cut-off grade has been selected by Liontown
Resources in consultation with Optiro based on
current experience and in-line with cut-off grades
applied for reporting of Mineral Resources of
lithium hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites
elsewhere in Australia.
Mining factors
Assumptions made regarding possible mining
• The mineralisation at Kathleen Valley extends
or
methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal
from surface and would be suitable for open pit
(or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is
assumptions
mining. High grade mineralisation is present at
always necessary as part of the process of
depth and would be suitable for underground
determining reasonable prospects for eventual
mining.
economic extraction to consider potential mining
• The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located in a
methods, but the assumptions made regarding
mining methods and parameters when estimating
well-established mining region in close proximity
Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.
to existing transport, energy and camp
infrastructure.
• On the basis of these assumptions, it is considered
that there are no mining factors which are likely to
affect the assumption that the deposit has
reasonable prospects for eventual economic
extraction.
Metallurgical
The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding
• A Pre-feasibility level test work programme was
factors or
metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as
conducted at ALS in Perth to provide sufficient test
part of the process of determining reasonable
assumptions
data to develop the process design criteria for the
prospects for eventual economic extraction to
project. A total of 81 samples from across the
consider potential metallurgical methods, but the
three main areas (Mt Mann, Kathleen Corner and
assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment
Kathleen Valley North) were selected for the Pre-
processes and parameters made when reporting
Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.
feasibility study. A master composite was created
for testing from these samples which are
representative of the whole deposit and include a
range of grades and depths. No variability test
work has been undertaken at this time.
• Key aspects of the metallurgical test work included
the following:
o head assay
o SMC testing on five comminution samples
o size by size assay
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
o crushing and wet screening at three sizes o heavy liquid separation (HLS) at three crush
and screen sizes
o dense media separation (DMS) of a bulk sample
o bond ball work index on DMS middlings o magnetic separation to remove ferrous
materials
o rougher flotation to examine collector choice, residence time, desliming and conditioning
o cleaner flotation to examine residence time and number of stages
o thickening of flotation and slime tailings (in progress)
o filtration of concentrate o rheology of tailings.
• Key results from the test work indicated that: o Samples were moderately competent with
comminution results similar to other pegmatites.
o Size by size and wet screening data indicated that there was a trade off in crush size and screen size with liberation. A finer crush size increased liberation in the HLS stage but increased fines production. A crush size of 6 mm was selected.
o DMS testing showed a saleable concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together with a low-grade coarse tail.
o Grind optimisation of the flotation feed indicated a primary grind of 125 microns gave the best recovery and was selected for subsequent test work.
o Rougher flotation test work indicated that a modified oleic acid collector gave the best flotation performance.
o Batch cleaner flotation results indicated a concentrate with a grade of more than 6% Li2O could be produced together.
o Concentrate filtration test work, currently being finalised, has indicated that vacuum filtration will be adequate for dewatering.
o Rheology test work indicated the tailings had low viscosity at the proposed tailings density.
• The metallurgical process consisted of three-stage comminution including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), Dense Medium Separation (DMS) followed by flotation.
• The feed composite used in the PFS test work consisted of diamond drill core and was compiled based on the mine plan for the study. The feed composite was deliberately diluted/blended with 10% iron-rich gabbro which hosts the mineralised pegmatites.
• The PFS test work did not include any iron removal ahead of DMS separation and only low intensity magnetic separation or iron removal ahead of flotation. A combined concentrate with a grade of 6.1% Li2O containing 1.42% Fe2O3 was produced
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
from the PFS composite sample, which is within
Liontown's understanding of chemical grade
product and supports the ability to produce
saleable spodumene concentrate from the
Kathleen Valley resource.
Environmental
Assumptions made regarding possible waste and
• Baseline flora and fauna studies have been
factors or
process residue disposal options. It is always
completed and it is considered unlikely, given
necessary as part of the process of determining
assumptions
current knowledge that impacts on conservation
reasonable prospects for eventual economic
significant flora, fauna and ecological communities
extraction to consider the potential environmental
will result from development of the project.
impacts of the mining and processing operation.
• Further baseline studies are scheduled during the
DFS
Bulk density
Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the
• Bulk density was measured for 3,873 core samples
basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method
(including 3,083 samples of pegmatite) from
used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the
diamond holes using Archimedes measurements.
measurements, the nature, size and
• The density data overall ranges from 1.74 to
representativeness of the samples.
4.38 t/m3 and the density data within the
Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used
pegmatites has a range of 1.74 to 4.14 t/m3.
in the evaluation process of the different materials.
• A bulk density of 2.71 t/m3 was applied to the
pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation within
the oxidised horizons and a value of 2.74 t/m3 was
applied to the fresh pegmatite with spodumene
mineralisation for tonnage estimation.
• A lower density, of 2.51 t/m3, was applied for
areas of fresh pegmatite that was interpreted to
contain petalite mineralisation.
• For the pegmatite material that is external to the
lithium mineralisation, a density of 2.64 t/m3 was
applied within the oxidised horizons and 2.66 t/m3
was applied to the fresh pegmatite.
• Almost 99.5% of the mineralised pegmatite is
within the fresh material.
Classification
The basis for the classification of the Mineral
• Mineral Resources have been classified as
Resources into varying confidence categories.
Measured, Indicated or Inferred.
• In general, the pegmatites that have been tested
by the 50 m by 50 m spaced drillholes have high
confidence in the geological interpretation and,
having higher estimation quality, were classified as
Measured.
• Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by
100 m that have good confidence in the geological
interpretation and where the majority of block
grades were estimated within the first search (but
where the estimation quality is lower than the
Measured areas) were classified as Indicated.
• Areas where the drill spacing is up to 60 m by
100 m, that have good confidence in the
geological interpretation and where the majority
of block grades were estimated in the second and
third search passes or in areas of grade
extrapolation have been classified as Inferred.
Whether appropriate account has been taken of all
• The Mineral Resource has been classified on the
relevant factors (ie relative confidence in
basis of confidence in geological and grade
tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data,
continuity and taking into account the quality of
confidence in continuity of geology and metal values,
the sampling and assay data, data density and
quality, quantity and distribution of the data).
confidence in estimation of Li2O and Ta2O5 content
(from the kriging metrics).
Whether the result appropriately reflects the
• The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated
Competent Person's view of the deposit
and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels
in the Mineral Resource estimate.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral
• The Mineral Resource has been reviewed
reviews
Resource estimates.
internally as part of normal validation processes
by Optiro.
• No external audit or review of the current Mineral
Resource has been conducted.
Discussion of
Where appropriate a statement of the relative
• The assigned classification of Measured, Indicated
relative
accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource
and Inferred reflects the Competent Person's
estimate using an approach or procedure deemed
accuracy/
assessment of the accuracy and confidence levels
appropriate by the Competent Person.
in the Mineral Resource estimate.
confidence
The statement should specify whether it relates to
• The confidence levels reflect potential production
global or local estimates, and, if local, state the
tonnages on a quarterly basis, assuming open pit
relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to
mining.
technical and economic evaluation. Documentation
should include assumptions made and the procedures
used.
These statements of relative accuracy and confidence
• No production has occurred from the deposit.
of the estimate should be compared with production
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 22:48:03 UTC