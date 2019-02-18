Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Liontown Resources : Letter to Optionholders

02/18/2019 | 03:57am EST

ASX: LTR

18 February 2019

Dear Optionholder

Notice to Optionholders of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

We write to you as the registered holder of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Liontown or the Company) options as at today's date. As advised in the ASX announcement on 14 February 2019, the Company is undertaking a capital raising of up to $7.9 million, by way of a subscription offer to directors and a share placement to professional and institutional investors to raise up to $3.35 million (Placement). In addition, a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer is being made to eligible shareholders of ordinary fully paid shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share and on the basis of 1 new share (New Share) for every 5 shares held at the record date on 22 February 2019 (Record Date)(Entitlement Offer). Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer, the Company will issue up to 226,797,492 New Shares to raise up to $4,535,950 before costs.

The Entitlement Offer will be available to all Liontown shareholders registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer is not being extended to any Shareholders with addresses outside these jurisdictions.

A prospectus in relation to the Entitlement Offer was lodged with ASIC today and will be sent to Eligible Shareholders in due course.

Under the terms of the options you currently hold, there is no entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer unless you exercise your options and are entered onto the register as a shareholder of the Company by 5pm (AEST) on the Record Date.

If you wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer, a notice of options exercise and payment of the options exercise price should be lodged with the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, with sufficient time to ensure that you are registered as a shareholder of the Company by the Record Date.

If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer, no action is required.

For all enquiries concerning the Prospectus, please contact Kym Verheyen on +61 8 9322 7431. For all general shareholder enquiries, please contact Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).

Yours sincerely

Tim Goyder Chairman

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
