Liontown Resources : New lithium intercepts confirm resource upside at KV

High-grade lithium intercepts in new phase of drilling confirm strong potential for resource growth at Kathleen Valley

New assay results largely located outside the conceptual open pits outlined by recent

Scoping Study as new 16-20,000m drill program makes rapid progress

HIGHLIGHTS

 Multiple stacked, spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected in recent drilling up to 300m beyond the current conceptual open pits, with the mineralised trend remaining open.

 Up to 60m cumulative thickness of lithium-mineralised pegmatites intersected in individual holes, demonstrating the strong endowment of the Kathleen Valley deposit.

 New intersections include: 11m @ 1.6% Li2O from 149m (KVRC0151), including: o 9m @ 2.0% Li2O from 150m 19m @ 1.6% Li2O from 215m (KVRC0004A), including: o 1m @ 2.9% Li2O from 216m and o 3m @ 2.3% Li2O from 226m 15m @ 1.3% Li2O from 98m (KVRC0156), including: o 8m @ 1.8% Li2O from 103m 10m @ 1.5% Li2O from 77m (KVRC0157), including: o 2m @ 2.1% Li2O from 77m; and o 3m @ 2.1% Li2O from 83m 12m @ 1.6% Li2O from 214m (KVRC0163), including: o 4m @ 2.6% Li2O from 214m 11m @ 1.3% Li2O from 185m (KVRC0170), including: o 4m @ 2.0% Li2O from 186m 8m @ 1.7% Li2O from 207m (KVRC0170), including: o 4m @ 2.1% Li2O from 208m 6m @ 1.9% Li2O from 220m (KVRC0170), including: o 4m @ 2.4% Li2O from 221m (True widths 80-100% of down-hole widths listed above - see Appendix 1 for further details)

 16,000-20,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program continuing with two rigs operating - designed to increase the previously reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5.

 Results from current program, when completed, will be used to prepare an upgraded Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for use in future feasibility studies.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to advise that it has made a strong start to the recently commenced resource expansion drilling program at its 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA, with initial assays delivering a series of thick, high-grade intercepts well beyond the current resource boundaries.

The drilling program, which commenced in February 2019, will comprise 16,000 - 20,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. It follows on from a recent Scoping Study, which indicated:

 The potential to establish a commercially robust, conventional open pit mining operation at Kathleen Valley; and

 Conceptual open pits that were largely constrained by the limit of drill data.

The current drill program is expected to take another 2-3 months to complete and is designed to increase both the size of, and confidence in, the existing MRE by drilling immediately along strike, down-dip and between previous intersections. Liontown is targeting an additional 8.5 - 16Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O* which, if successfully converted to JORC compliant Mineral Resources, will significantly increase the potential mine life.

(*The potential grade and tonnage of the Exploration Target referred to above is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an increased Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an increased Mineral Resource. See Appendix 2 for full explanation of the assumptions used to estimate ranges.)

Since drilling re-commenced in February 2019, a further 50 RC holes have been drilled, including five re-entries, for 7,882m. This brings the total amount of drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley to 239 holes for 31,055m, comprising 197 RC holes for 26,493m and 42 diamond core holes for 4,562m.

The latest drilling and assays (Appendix 1) indicate that:

 Spodumene-bearing pegmatites extend for at least 300m to the north-west, away from the limits of the current conceptual open pits (Figure 1);

 Mineralisation is largely hosted by multiple, stacked, shallow dipping pegmatites (Figure 2); and

 There is good geological and grade continuity between previous, wider spaced drill holes.

Encouragingly, individual holes contain up to 60m cumulative widths of mineralised pegmatite (e.g. KVRC0163 / Figures 2 and 3 and Appendix 1).

Once the current drilling program is completed, results will be used to prepare an upgraded MRE for Kathleen Valley which will be incorporated into further feasibility studies, the next stage of which is due for completion in Q4 2019.

Liontown's Managing Director, Mr David Richards, said the early results from the new phase of drilling clearly demonstrated the potential for significant additions to the current Mineral Resource.

"We've made excellent progress so far with the drilling continuing to intersect multiple, stacked pegmatites hosting significant lithium mineralisation up to 300m beyond the current conceptual open pit designs," he said. "All the indications are that Kathleen Valley is an extremely well-endowed pegmatite system with the potential to underpin a long-life lithium mining operation. We are looking forward to seeing what the rest of the program can deliver."

DAVID RICHARDS Managing Director 19th March 2019

The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Maiden 21 million tonne Lithium-Tantalum Mineral Resource sets strong growth foundation for Liontown at Kathleen Valley" released on the 4th September 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - Drill hole plan showing better lithium intersections from latest drilling.