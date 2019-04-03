Liontown Resources : New thick, high-grade lithium intercepts at Kathleen Valley

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to advise that recent drilling completed as part of an ongoing resource expansion program at its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium-TantalumProject in WA has continued to intersect thick zones of mineralised pegmatite.

∙In addition to the resource expansion drilling, feasibility-level metallurgical test work is in progress designed to ensure that the criteria to optimize recovery and concentrate grades are fully understood.

∙Results from the drill program, when completed, will be used to prepare an upgraded MRE for use in future feasibility studies.

∙A further 8,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling planned - drilling is being undertaken by two RC rigs and is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete.

∙Mineralized trend remains open to north and south, highlighting strong potential to increase the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 21.1Mt at 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5.

∙Geological logging indicates potential for further significant assay results, with a number of holes intersecting individual pegmatites >25m thick and cumulative pegmatite widths of >50m.

The current drill program is expected to take another 4-6 weeks to complete and is designed to increase both the size of, and confidence in, the existing MRE by drilling immediately along strike, down-dip and between previous intersections.

Liontown previously announced (see ASX release dated 29th January 2019) that it was targeting an additional 8.5 - 16Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O at Kathleen Valley; however, the latest drilling has resulted in the Company substantially increasing its Exploration Target to 15 - 22.5Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O* which is in addition to the current MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O. If the Exploration Target is successfully converted to JORC compliant Mineral Resources, it could substantially extend the potential mine life.

(*The potential grade and tonnage of the Exploration Target referred to above is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an increased Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an increased Mineral Resource. See Appendix 2 for full explanation of the assumptions used to estimate ranges.)

Since drilling re-commenced in February 2019, a further 66 RC holes have been drilled, including five re- entries, for 11,836m. This brings the total amount of drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley to 255 holes for 35,069m, comprising 213 RC holes for 30,507m and 42 diamond core holes for 4,562m.

The latest drilling and assays (Appendix 1) are consistent with previously announced results and indicate that:

∙Spodumene-bearingpegmatites extend for at least 300m to the north-west, away from the limits of the current conceptual open pits (Figure 1);

∙Mineralization is largely hosted by multiple, stacked, shallow-dipping pegmatites (Figure 2); and

∙There is good geological and grade continuity between previous, wider spaced drill holes.

Once the current drilling program is completed, results will be used to prepare an upgraded MRE for Kathleen Valley which will be incorporated into further feasibility studies, including comprehensive metallurgical test work that has recently commenced at ALS's Balcatta laboratory in Perth. The primary focus of this test work is to optimize the grade and recovery of a lithium concentrate.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

4th April 2019

The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Maiden 21 million tonne Lithium-Tantalum Mineral Resource sets strong growth foundation for Liontown at Kathleen Valley" released on the 4th September 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

