Liontown Resources : New thick, high-grade lithium intercepts at Kathleen Valley

New thick, high-grade lithium intercepts confirm potential for
substantial resource growth at Kathleen Valley
Latest drilling delivers intercepts up to 31m wide - well beyond the current conceptual
open pits, highlighting the potential for significant Resource upgrade to underpin
ongoing feasibility studies
HIGHLIGHTS
∙New intersections include:
31m @ 1.7% Li2O from 192m (KVRC0174), including:
o10m @ 1.9% Li2O from 193m and o 9m @ 2.0% Li2O from 208m
8m @ 2.0% Li2O from 147m (KVRC0176)
12m @ 1.3% Li2O from 185m (KVRC0180), including
o5m @ 2.1% Li2O from 188m and
10m @ 1.4% Li2O from 240m (KVRC0180), including
o3m @ 1.7% Li2O from 242m
8m @ 1.5% Li2O from 24m (KVRC0182), including:
o1m @ 4.2% Li2O from 26m
(True widths 80-100% of down-hole widths listed above - see Appendix 1 for further details)
∙High-grademineralization hosted by multiple stacked, spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected in recent drilling up to 300m beyond the current conceptual open pits.
∙Geological logging indicates potential for further significant assay results, with a number of holes intersecting individual pegmatites >25m thick and cumulative pegmatite widths of >50m.
∙Mineralized trend remains open to north and south, highlighting strong potential to increase the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 21.1Mt at 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5.
∙A further 8,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling planned - drilling is being undertaken by two RC rigs and is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete.
∙Results from the drill program, when completed, will be used to prepare an upgraded MRE for use in future feasibility studies.
∙In addition to the resource expansion drilling, feasibility-level metallurgical test work is in progress designed to ensure that the criteria to optimize recovery and concentrate grades are fully understood.
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to advise that recent drilling completed as part of an ongoing resource expansion program at its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium-TantalumProject in WA has continued to intersect thick zones of mineralised pegmatite.
The current drill program is expected to take another 4-6 weeks to complete and is designed to increase both the size of, and confidence in, the existing MRE by drilling immediately along strike, down-dip and between previous intersections.
Liontown previously announced (see ASX release dated 29th January 2019) that it was targeting an additional 8.5 - 16Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O at Kathleen Valley; however, the latest drilling has resulted in the Company substantially increasing its Exploration Target to 15 - 22.5Mt @ 1.2 - 1.5% Li2O* which is in addition to the current MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O. If the Exploration Target is successfully converted to JORC compliant Mineral Resources, it could substantially extend the potential mine life.
(*The potential grade and tonnage of the Exploration Target referred to above is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an increased Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an increased Mineral Resource. See Appendix 2 for full explanation of the assumptions used to estimate ranges.)
Since drilling re-commenced in February 2019, a further 66 RC holes have been drilled, including five re- entries, for 11,836m. This brings the total amount of drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley to 255 holes for 35,069m, comprising 213 RC holes for 30,507m and 42 diamond core holes for 4,562m.
The latest drilling and assays (Appendix 1) are consistent with previously announced results and indicate that:
∙Spodumene-bearingpegmatites extend for at least 300m to the north-west, away from the limits of the current conceptual open pits (Figure 1);
∙Mineralization is largely hosted by multiple, stacked, shallow-dipping pegmatites (Figure 2); and
∙There is good geological and grade continuity between previous, wider spaced drill holes.
Once the current drilling program is completed, results will be used to prepare an upgraded MRE for Kathleen Valley which will be incorporated into further feasibility studies, including comprehensive metallurgical test work that has recently commenced at ALS's Balcatta laboratory in Perth. The primary focus of this test work is to optimize the grade and recovery of a lithium concentrate.
DAVID RICHARDS
Managing Director
4th April 2019
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Scoping Study confirms potential for robust new WA lithium mine development" released on the 29th January 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Maiden 21 million tonne Lithium-Tantalum Mineral Resource sets strong growth foundation for Liontown at Kathleen Valley" released on the 4th September 2018 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - Drill hole plan showing better lithium intersections from 2019 drilling program.
Figure 2: Kathleen Valley - Drill section showing mineralised pegmatites and better lithium intersections (see Figure 1 for location).
Appendix 1 - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
122
|
KVRC0001
|
258306
|
6958744
|
509
|
-60
|
45
|
65
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
1.1
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
17
|
1
|
1.1
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
1.6
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 1.9% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 2m
|
KVRC0002
|
258379
|
6958675
|
511
|
-60
|
225
|
109
|
26
|
29
|
3
|
1.3
|
101
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
1.6
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
96
|
13
|
1.6
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 88m
|
KVRC0003
|
258395
|
6958690
|
511
|
-59
|
225
|
155
|
91
|
105
|
14
|
1.7
|
163
|
incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
38
|
2
|
1
|
99
|
KVRC0004
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
45
|
56
|
11
|
1.2
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 45m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
133
|
8
|
1.1
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 275ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
|
258348
|
6958645
|
512
|
-50
|
45
|
|
161
|
166
|
5
|
1.3
|
273
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 162m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0004A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
215
|
234
|
19
|
1.6
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 216m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 218m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 226m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 232m
|
KVRC0005
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
32
|
34
|
2
|
1.3
|
112
|
258276
|
6958707
|
510
|
-53
|
40
|
39
|
40
|
1
|
1.5
|
132
|
|
|
KVRC0005A*
|
178
|
150
|
154
|
4
|
1.4
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 229ppm Ta2O5 from 152m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0006
|
258433
|
6958654
|
512
|
-50
|
227.5
|
80
|
37
|
43
|
6
|
1.1
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
35
|
6
|
1.4
|
170
|
KVRC0007
|
258452
|
6959426
|
508
|
-47
|
45
|
132
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 30m
|
39
|
40
|
1
|
1.1
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
125
|
1
|
2.4
|
302
|
KVRC0008
|
258512
|
6959469
|
508
|
-50
|
55
|
130
|
81
|
82
|
1
|
1.2
|
310
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
1
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0009
|
258590
|
6959528
|
509
|
-50
|
45
|
113
|
57
|
59
|
2
|
0.7
|
248
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
0.6
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
85
|
2
|
1.1
|
211
|
KVRC0010
|
258593
|
6959527
|
509
|
-50
|
225
|
130
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
1.4
|
239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
106
|
6
|
1.2
|
284
|
KVRC0011
|
258208
|
6958788
|
508
|
-50
|
45
|
89
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
1
|
112
|
KVRC0012
|
258154
|
6958729
|
509
|
-55
|
45
|
65
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0013
|
258205
|
6958930
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0014
|
258157
|
6958881
|
506
|
-50
|
45
|
113
|
12
|
17
|
5
|
0
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
193
|
58
|
1.2
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 141m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13m @ 2.0% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 67m and
|
KVRC0015
|
258443
|
6958652
|
512
|
-50
|
180
|
241
|
206
|
230
|
24
|
1.3
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 271ppm Ta2O5 from 217m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 226m and
|
KVRC0016
|
258331
|
6958764
|
509
|
-50
|
45
|
40
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0017
|
257899
|
6958809
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
119
|
63
|
65
|
2
|
1.3
|
212
|
KVRC0018
|
257951
|
6958853
|
506
|
-50
|
45
|
101
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1.4
|
93
|
KVRC0019
|
258252
|
6958969
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
89
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
