Liontown Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

ASX: LTR LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 118 153 825 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING A General Meeting of the Company will be held at the office of Liontown Resources Limited, Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, on 30 April 2019 at 10.00 am (WST) This Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on +61 (8) 9322 7431. Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by voting online at www.investorvote.com.auor lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 118 153 825 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of Shareholders of Liontown Resources Limited (Company) will be held at the office of Liontown Resources Limited, Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 at 10.00 am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Sunday, 28 April 2019 at 5:00pm (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. AGENDA 1.Resolution 1 - Election of Director - Mr Steven Chadwick To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, in accordance with Clause 14.3(b) of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Steven Chadwick, a Director who was appointed on 10 January 2019, will cease to hold office as a director of the Company immediately before the end of this meeting and, being eligible, is elected as a Director of the Company, with effect from the end of this meeting, on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." 2.Resolution 2 - Approval to issue Incentive Options to Mr Steven Chadwick To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 3,500,000 Options to Mr Steven Chadwick (or his respective nominees) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of these Resolutions by or on behalf of any Director who is eligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme of the Company or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. - 1 -

Voting Prohibition In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on these Resolutions if: (a)the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and (b)the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: (a)the proxy is the Chair; and (b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3.Resolution 3 - Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 150,000,000 Placement Shares at $0.02 per Share to raise $3,000,000 (before costs) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person (and any nominee of such a person) who participated in the issue of the Shares, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 4.Resolution 4 - Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, each as a separate ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11 and section 195(4) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of: (a)up to 10,000,000 Shares to Mr Timothy Goyder; (b)up to 1,500,000 Shares to Mr Anthony Cipriano; (c)up to 2,500,000 Shares to Mr Craig Williams; (d)up to 1,000,000 Shares to Mr David Richards; and (e)up to 2,500,000 Shares to Mr Steven Chadwick, -2 -

or their respective nominees, at an issue price of $0.02 per Share (being the same price at which the Tranche 1 Placement Shares were issued), on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: (a)Resolution 4(a) by or on behalf of Mr Timothy Goyder and his nominees, or any of their respective associates; (b)Resolution 4(b) by or on behalf of Mr Anthony Cipriano and his nominees, or any of their respective associates; (c)Resolution 4(c) by or on behalf of Mr Craig Williams and his nominees, or any of their respective associates; (d)Resolution 4(d) by or on behalf of Mr David Richards and his nominees, or any of their respective associates; and (e)Resolution 4(e) by or on behalf of Mr Steven Chadwick and his nominees, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 5.Resolution 5 - Ratification of issue of Underwriter Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 15,000,000 Options to Taylor Collison Limited and Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd (or their respective nominees), issued under listing rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Taylor Collison Limited and Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd (and their respective nominees), or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 6.Resolution 6 - Ratification of prior issue of Consideration Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, each as a separate ordinary resolution, the following: -3 -

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the following issues of securities as follows: (a)10,000,000 Shares to Matsa Resources Limited (or its nominees); and (b)10,000,000 Shares to Westgold Resources Limited (or its nominees); on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: (a)Resolution 6(a) by or on behalf of Matsa Resources Limited and its nominees, or any of their respective associates; (b)Resolution 6(b) by or on behalf of Westgold Resources Limited and its nominees, or any of their respective associates; However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Kym Verheyen Company Secretary Liontown Resources Limited Dated: 26 March 2019 - 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.