Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Liontown Resources Limited    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
0.022 AUD   +4.76%
03/19LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall
PU
03/18LIONTOWN RESOURCES : New lithium intercepts confirm resource upside at KV
PU
03/13LIONTOWN RESOURCES : expands lithium footprint at Buldania
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontown Resources : Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

20 March 2019

Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") advises that the non-renounceable entitlement offer under the Company's prospectus dated 18 February 2019

("Entitlement Offer") closed on Friday, 15 March 2019.

The results of the Entitlement Offer to shareholders is as follows:

Total number of New Shares Offered

226,797,741

Number of New Shares Underwritten

182,100,500

Number of New Shares applied for

145,110,062

Shortfall Shares to be placed with the Underwriters

81,687,679

The number of new shares applied for by shareholders under the Entitlement Offer represents a take-up of approximately 64% and will be issued on or about 22 March 2019.

The shortfall of 81,687,679 shares will be placed with the Underwriters, Taylor Collison Limited and

Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd ("Underwriters"). In accordance with the Underwriting Agreement disclosed in the Entitlement Offer document, the Underwriters have entered into binding sub-underwriting agreements for 100% of the shortfall shares.

The Company has notified the Underwriters of the Entitlement Offer shortfall and it is expected that the shortfall shares will be settled on 27 March 2019 and allotted on 28 March 2019 once funds have been received.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank existing shareholders for their continued support and the Underwriters for their participation in the Entitlement Offer.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 02:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
03/19LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall
PU
03/18LIONTOWN RESOURCES : New lithium intercepts confirm resource upside at KV
PU
03/13LIONTOWN RESOURCES : expands lithium footprint at Buldania
PU
03/12LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley metallurgical test work update
PU
03/12LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Amended Appendix 3B - Placement
PU
03/11LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3B - Placement
PU
03/01LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Cancellation of unlisted options
PU
02/27LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
02/21LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.02 AUD for 5 existing..
FA
02/19LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notice to Ineligible Shareholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Cipriano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED-11.80%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-6.29%22 691
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-3.95%17 578
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.45%13 584
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 329
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD6.10%10 164
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.