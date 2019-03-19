Liontown Resources : Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall

20 March 2019

Notification of Entitlement Offer Shortfall

Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR) ("Liontown" or the "Company") advises that the non-renounceable entitlement offer under the Company's prospectus dated 18 February 2019

("Entitlement Offer") closed on Friday, 15 March 2019.

The results of the Entitlement Offer to shareholders is as follows:

Total number of New Shares Offered 226,797,741 Number of New Shares Underwritten 182,100,500 Number of New Shares applied for 145,110,062 Shortfall Shares to be placed with the Underwriters 81,687,679

The number of new shares applied for by shareholders under the Entitlement Offer represents a take-up of approximately 64% and will be issued on or about 22 March 2019.

The shortfall of 81,687,679 shares will be placed with the Underwriters, Taylor Collison Limited and

Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd ("Underwriters"). In accordance with the Underwriting Agreement disclosed in the Entitlement Offer document, the Underwriters have entered into binding sub-underwriting agreements for 100% of the shortfall shares.

The Company has notified the Underwriters of the Entitlement Offer shortfall and it is expected that the shortfall shares will be settled on 27 March 2019 and allotted on 28 March 2019 once funds have been received.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank existing shareholders for their continued support and the Underwriters for their participation in the Entitlement Offer.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director