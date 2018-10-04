Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED (LTR)
Liontown Resources : Proposed Issue of Directors Options

10/04/2018 | 08:18am CEST

4 October 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) ('Liontown' or the 'Company') advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 14,000,000 unlisted options to directors of the Company under the terms and conditions of the Liontown Employee Share Option Plan or equivalent at the time of issue.

The issue of options to directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming AGM in November 2018. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue:

Number proposed to be issued to Directors (subject to shareholder approval)

14,000,000

Principle terms

The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share Option Plan or equivalent at the time of issue.

Exercise price

3.5 cents

Vesting

Immediately

Expiry date

26 November 2023

The exercise price represents a premium of 38.3% to the Company's closing 5 day volume weighted average price of 2.531 cents prior to 3 October 2018.

Yours faithfully,

Kym Verheyen Company Secretary

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

E: info@ltresources.com.au F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

W: www.ltresources.com.au E: info@ltresources.com.au T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

Liontown Resources Limited

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

ABN 39 118 153 825

W: www.ltresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:17:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Cipriano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED-40.91%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.76%16 626
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.45%13 655
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.35%10 583
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 460
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-24.72%8 399
