LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
Liontown Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Service Rights

05/06/2020 | 11:54pm EDT

7 May 2020

The Manager

Companies Announcement Centre

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Service Rights pursuant to ESIP

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company or Liontown) advises that, as part of the measures announced on 30th March 2020 to conserve cash spending, the Board has resolved to issue a type of unlisted performance right (Service Rights) to directors and employees of the Company on a quarterly basis as part of salary sacrificing arrangements under the terms and conditions of the Liontown Employee Securities Incentive Plan (ESIP).

The Service Rights are subject to service conditions and are to be issued at the beginning of each quarter. The number to be granted each quarter is based on the 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) prior to the start of each respective quarter. The first set of rights will be effective 1 April 2020 and will be issued quarterly thereafter at the Company's discretion, for the foreseeable future.

The Non-Executive directors of the Company have agreed to accept Service Rights in lieu of all fees they receive from the Company effective from 1 April 2020. The Managing Director (David Richards) and COO (Adam Smits) have also agreed to accept Service Rights in lieu of 45% and 40% respectively of the cash component of their remuneration.

The issue of Service Rights to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at a Shareholders General Meeting to be held in the coming months. A summary of the principal terms of the proposed issue is set out below and further details will be available in the relevant Notice of Meeting.

Number of Service

Number of rights is based on the value of remuneration sacrificed and the 20-

Rights proposed

day VWAP immediately prior to the start of the relevant quarter.

or to be issued

Quarterly grants commencing 1 April 2020 for as long as the Company

Number of

considers necessary, expected to be 12 months. Each quarterly grant is at the

Quarterly Grants

Company's discretion and can be settled in cash if the Company elects not to

proceed with a grant for any specific quarter.

Date of Grant

Quarterly, at the beginning of each relevant quarter. The first quarter

commencing 1 April 2020.

The Service Rights will be issued under the terms and conditions of the

Terms of issue

Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan and are subject to service

conditions.

Exercise price

Nil

Vesting

At end of each relevant quarter for rights issued at start of that quarter.

Expiry date

2 years from end of each relevant quarter

A summary of the principal terms of the first quarter issue is set out below:

Directors (subject to shareholder

Employees

approval)

Number proposed

1,251,329

510,093

or to be issued

The Service Rights will be issued under

the terms and conditions of the

Terms of issue

Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan and are subject to service

conditions.

20-day VWAP for

8.05 cents (20-day VWAP ending 31 March 2020)

rights calculation

Exercise Price

Nil

Vesting

30 June 2020

Expiry date

30 June 2022

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Yours faithfully,

Craig Hasson

Company Secretary

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX: LTR | PAGE 2

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 03:53:00 UTC
