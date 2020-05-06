Liontown Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Service Rights

7 May 2020

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Service Rights pursuant to ESIP

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company or Liontown) advises that, as part of the measures announced on 30th March 2020 to conserve cash spending, the Board has resolved to issue a type of unlisted performance right (Service Rights) to directors and employees of the Company on a quarterly basis as part of salary sacrificing arrangements under the terms and conditions of the Liontown Employee Securities Incentive Plan (ESIP).

The Service Rights are subject to service conditions and are to be issued at the beginning of each quarter. The number to be granted each quarter is based on the 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) prior to the start of each respective quarter. The first set of rights will be effective 1 April 2020 and will be issued quarterly thereafter at the Company's discretion, for the foreseeable future.

The Non-Executive directors of the Company have agreed to accept Service Rights in lieu of all fees they receive from the Company effective from 1 April 2020. The Managing Director (David Richards) and COO (Adam Smits) have also agreed to accept Service Rights in lieu of 45% and 40% respectively of the cash component of their remuneration.

The issue of Service Rights to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at a Shareholders General Meeting to be held in the coming months. A summary of the principal terms of the proposed issue is set out below and further details will be available in the relevant Notice of Meeting.