Liontown Resources : Prospectus for Non-Renounceable Issue

ASX: LTR

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 118 153 825

PROSPECTUS

This Prospectus is being issued for the following offers:

• a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of 1 new Share for every 5 Shares held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.02 each, to raise up to $4,535,950 ("Entitlement Offer"); and

• any Shortfall under the Entitlement Offer at an issue price of $0.02 per new Share ("Shortfall Offer").

The Entitlement Offer and the Shortfall Offer are partially and severally underwritten by Taylor Collison Limited (ABN 53 008 172 450) and Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd (ABN 32 164 702 005) for an aggregate of approximately $3.64 million. Refer to Section 5 for details of the underwriting.

THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AND SHORTFALL OFFER CLOSE AT 5PM WST ON 15 MARCH 2019*

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT WHAT TO DO, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

THE SHARES OFFERED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROSPECTUS ARE OF A SPECULATIVE NATURE.

* The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, Listing Rules, Underwriting Agreement and other applicable laws to extend the Closing Date without prior notice.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus is dated 18 February 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

No Shares will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).

A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, during normal business hours.

The Prospectus will be made available in electronic form. Persons having received a copy of this Prospectus in its electronic form may obtain an additional paper copy of this Prospectus (free of charge) from the Company's registered office by contacting the Company. The Offer contemplated by this Prospectus is only available in electronic form to persons receiving an electronic version of this Prospectus within Australia.

Applications for Shares under the Offer will only be accepted on an Application Form attached to or provided by the Company with a copy of this Prospectus either in paper or electronic form. The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing on to another person an Application Form unless it is accompanied by a complete and unaltered copy of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Prospectus.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding to participate in the Offer.

This does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or taxation or needs of any particular Applicant.

The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Before making any investment in the Company, each Applicant should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to his/her particular needs, and considering their individual risk profile for speculative investments, investment objectives and individual financial circumstances. Each Applicant should consult his/her stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. Some of the risk factors that should be considered by Shareholders and potential investors are outlined in Section 4.

This Prospectus includes forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements.

Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 8. All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST, unless otherwise indicated. Revenues and expenditures disclosed in this Prospectus are recognised exclusive of the amount of goods and services tax, unless otherwise disclosed.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Mr Timothy Goyder

Mr David Richards

Mr Anthony Cipriano

Mr Craig Williams

Mr Steven ChadwickChairman Managing Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Company Secretary Mrs Kym VerheyenRegistered Office

Level 2

1292 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005

Telephone:

Fax:

Email:

+61 (8) 9322 7431 +61 (8) 9322 5800info@ltresources.com.au

Lawyers

Bellanhouse Level 19, Alluvion 58 Mounts Bay Road Perth WA 6000

ASX Code: LTR

Website: www.ltresources.com.au

PROPOSED TIMETABLE

Event Date Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and ASX Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Optionholders 18 February 2019 Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Shareholders 20 February 2019 Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis 21 February 2019 Record Date for determining Entitlements 22 February 2019 Prospectus and Application Form despatched to Eligible Shareholders 27 February 2019 Last day to extend the Offer closing date 12 March 2019 Closing Date (5pm WST) 15 March 2019 New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis 18 March 2019 Notification of Shortfall 20 March 2019 Issue of new Shares Deferred settlement trading ends 22 March 2019 Commencement of new Shares trading on an ordinary settlement basis 25 March 2019

Note: All dates, other than the date of the Prospectus and the date of lodgement of the Prospectus with ASIC and ASX, are indicative only. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, Listing Rules,

Underwriting Agreement and other applicable laws, to vary the above dates, including extending the Closing Date or accepting late Applications, either generally or in particular cases, without notice.