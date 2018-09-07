Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : LTR

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Section 708A Notice - Share Issue

On 6 September 2018, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) ('the Company") issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in part consideration for the Killaloe Lithium Project ("the Issue").

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

(a) the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

(c) as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

