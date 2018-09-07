Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Liontown Resources Limited    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED (LTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/06
0.027 AUD   --.--%
04:52aLIONTOWN RESOUR : Section 708A Notice
PU
09/06LIONTOWN RESOUR : Tranche 1 Completion - Killaloe Project Acquisitio..
PU
08/31LIONTOWN RESOUR : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:52am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : LTR

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Section 708A Notice - Share Issue

On 6 September 2018, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) ('the Company") issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in part consideration for the Killaloe Lithium Project ("the Issue").

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

  • (a) the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

  • (c) as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

E: info@ltresources.com.au F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

W: www.ltresources.com.au E: info@ltresources.com.au T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

Liontown Resources Limited

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

ABN 39 118 153 825

W: www.ltresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
04:52aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
09/06LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Tranche 1 Completion - Killaloe Project Acquisition
PU
08/31LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
08/31LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Pause on trading
PU
08/24Matsa Resources Limited Sale of Killaloe Project
AQ
08/20MAT : Sale of Killaloe Project
PU
08/20LIONTOWN RESOURCES : expands lithium footprint in WA
PU
07/26DevEx Resources Limited - Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2..
AQ
07/26LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder for CXO
PU
07/05LIONTOWN RESOURCES : JMEI - Successful application for 2018/2019
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Liontown Resources (LINRF) Presents At Noosa Mining And Exploration Investor .. 
05/20Insights From The IMJI Lithium Subsector Index 
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Cipriano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED-38.64%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.70%16 050
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 460
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 722
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 535
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 771
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.