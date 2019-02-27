Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/26
0.02 AUD   --.--%
LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
02/21LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.02 AUD for 5 existing shares
FA
02/19LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notice to Ineligible Shareholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

02/27/2019 | 04:10am EST

27 February 2019

Section 708A Notice - Placement

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) (Company) confirms that on the 26 February 2019 the Company issued 150,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors in accordance with the capital raising announcement on 14 February 2019 (the Issue).

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

  • (a) the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

  • (c) as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:09:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Cipriano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED-16.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.93%22 070
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.87%18 617
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.40%13 728
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 076
SHANDONG GOLD MINING9.79%10 203
