Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

27 February 2019

Section 708A Notice - Placement

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) (Company) confirms that on the 26 February 2019 the Company issued 150,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors in accordance with the capital raising announcement on 14 February 2019 (the Issue).

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

(a) the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

(c) as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary