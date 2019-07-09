Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
07/09
0.105 AUD   --.--%
07/08LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt
PU
07/07LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
07/05LIONTOWN RESOURCES : JMEI - Successful application for 2019/2020
PU
Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

07/09/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

10 July 2019

Section 708A Notice - Exercise of Unlisted Options

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) (Company) confirms that on the 9 July 2019 the Company issued 6,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Issue) in the Company as a result of receiving applications to exercise the following unlisted options:

Number

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

2,500,000

22 October 2020

2.6 cents

1,750,000

28 November 2023

3.5 cents

750,000

30 April 2021

5 cents

1,500,000

31 March 2021

3.5 cents

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

  1. the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and
  3. as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 02:52:06 UTC
