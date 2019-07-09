Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

10 July 2019

Section 708A Notice - Exercise of Unlisted Options

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) (Company) confirms that on the 9 July 2019 the Company issued 6,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Issue) in the Company as a result of receiving applications to exercise the following unlisted options:

Number Expiry Date Exercise Price 2,500,000 22 October 2020 2.6 cents 1,750,000 28 November 2023 3.5 cents 750,000 30 April 2021 5 cents 1,500,000 31 March 2021 3.5 cents

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

the Issue was made without a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary